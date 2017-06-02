The entry list for this weekend’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Chevrolet Sports Car Classic is out. 28 cars are entered. There are a couple of changes of note, but not that many. Also, make note that the GT Le Mans class is not competing this weekend due to the fact that half of the class is currently in France to prepare for Sunday’s Le Mans Test Day.

At least six drivers that will compete on Saturday will have to catch planes immediately after the race to get to Le Mans. Those drivers are Alessandro Balzan, Jeroen Bleekemolen, Ben Keating, Christina Nielsen and the Taylor brothers (Jordan and Ricky).

In the Prototype class, the only change of note is that Tom Kimber-Smith returns to the No. 52 Ligier JS P217-Gibson for PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports, replacing Marco Bonanomi. Kimber-Smith missed the COTA round to be with his mother.

Prototype Challenge sees a couple of changes for BAR1 Motorsports. Buddy Rice is not on the entry list in the No. 20 this week. He has been replaced by Ryan Lewis, who has two previous starts for the team. The most recent of those was last year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona in the No. 26.

The revolving door of drivers in the No. 26 continues. Gustavo Yacaman is unavailable this weekend, so Bruno Junqueira returns to drive the No. 26. Last year, Junqueira drove the No. 20 full-time.

In GT Daytona, there aren’t any major changes of note. Porsche Junioren driver Mathieu Jaminet, after a good debut in Austin, is back in the No. 28 Alegra Motorsports Porsche. Regular driver Michael Christensen is in Le Mans due to his role with the Porsche GT Team in the World Endurance Championship.

Entry List: Chevrolet Sports Car Classic