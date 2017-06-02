Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Phil Allaway)

Entry List: Chevrolet Sports Car Classic

The entry list for this weekend’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Chevrolet Sports Car Classic is out.  28 cars are entered.  There are a couple of changes of note, but not that many.  Also, make note that the GT Le Mans class is not competing this weekend due to the fact that half of the class is currently in France to prepare for Sunday’s Le Mans Test Day.

At least six drivers that will compete on Saturday will have to catch planes immediately after the race to get to Le Mans.  Those drivers are Alessandro Balzan, Jeroen Bleekemolen, Ben Keating, Christina Nielsen and the Taylor brothers (Jordan and Ricky).

In the Prototype class, the only change of note is that Tom Kimber-Smith returns to the No. 52 Ligier JS P217-Gibson for PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports, replacing Marco Bonanomi.  Kimber-Smith missed the COTA round to be with his mother.

Prototype Challenge sees a couple of changes for BAR1 Motorsports.  Buddy Rice is not on the entry list in the No. 20 this week.  He has been replaced by Ryan Lewis, who has two previous starts for the team.  The most recent of those was last year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona in the No. 26.

The revolving door of drivers in the No. 26 continues.  Gustavo Yacaman is unavailable this weekend, so Bruno Junqueira returns to drive the No. 26.  Last year, Junqueira drove the No. 20 full-time.

In GT Daytona, there aren’t any major changes of note.  Porsche Junioren driver Mathieu Jaminet, after a good debut in Austin, is back in the No. 28 Alegra Motorsports Porsche.  Regular driver Michael Christensen is in Le Mans due to his role with the Porsche GT Team in the World Endurance Championship.

ClassTeamDriversCars
Prototype2 - Tequila Patron ESMRyan Dalziel
Scott Sharp		Nissan DPi
Prototype5 - Action Express RacingJoao Barbosa
Christian Fittipaldi		Cadillac DPi-V.R.
Prototype10 - Wayne Taylor RacingJordan Taylor
Ricky Taylor		Cadillac DPi-V.R.
GT Daytona14 - 3GT RacingSage Karam
Scott Pruett		Lexus RC F GT3
GT Daytona15 - 3GT RacingRobert Alon
Jack Hawksworth		Lexus RC F GT3
GT Daytona16 - Change RacingCorey Lewis
Jeroen Mul		Lamborghini Huracan GT3
Prototype Challenge20 - BAR1 MotorsportsRyan Lewis
Don Yount		ORECA FLM09-Chevrolet
Prototype22 - Tequila Patron ESMEd Brown
Johannes van Overbeek		Nissan DPi
Prototype Challenge26 - BAR1 MotorsportsTomy Drissi
Bruno Junqueira		ORECA FLM09-Chevrolet
GT Daytona28 - Alegra MotorsportsMathieu Jaminet
Daniel Morad		Porsche 911 GT3 R
Prototype31 - Action Express RacingDane Cameron
Eric Curran		Cadillac DPi-V.R.
GT Daytona33 - Riley MotorsportsJeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating		Mercedes-AMG GT3
Prototype Challenge38 - Performance Tech MotorsportsJames French
Patricio O'Ward		ORECA FLM09-Chevrolet
GT Daytona48 - Paul Miller RacingBryan Sellers
Madison Snow		Lamborghini Huracan GT3
GT Daytona50 - Riley Motorsports/WeatherTech RacingGunnar Jeannette
Cooper MacNeil		Mercedes-AMG GT3
Prototype52 - PR1/Mathiasen MotorsportsJosé Gutierrez
Tom Kimber-Smith		Ligier JS P217-Gibson
GT Daytona54 - CORE autosportJon Bennett
Colin Braun		Porsche 911 GT3 R
Prototype55 - Mazda MotorsportsJonathan Bomarito
Tristan Nunez		Mazda RT24-P
GT Daytona57 - Stevenson MotorsportsLawson Aschenbach
Andrew Davis		Audi R8 LMS GT3
GT Daytona63 - Scuderia CorsaAlessandro Balzan
Christina Nielsen		Ferrari 488 GT3
Prototype70 - Mazda MotorsportsTom Long
Joel Miller		Mazda RT24-P
GT Daytona73 - Park Place MotorsportsJörg Bergmeister
Patrick Lindsey		Porsche 911 GT3 R
GT Daytona75 - SunEnergy1 RacingKenny Habul
Tristan Vautier		Mercedes-AMG GT3
Prototype85 - JDC/Miller MotorSportsMikhail Goikhberg
Stephen Simpson		ORECA 07-Gibson
GT Daytona86 - Michael Shank Racing with Curb-AgajanianOswaldo Negri Jr.
Jeff Segal		Acura NSX GT3
Prototype90 - Visit Florida RacingMarc Goossens
Renger van der Zande
Riley Mk. 30-Gibson
GT Daytona93 - Michael Shank Racing with Curb-AgajanianAndy Lally
Katherine Legge		Acura NSX GT3
GT Daytona96 - Turner MotorsportBret Curtis
Jens Klingmann		BMW M6 GT3

