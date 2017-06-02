The entry list for this weekend’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Chevrolet Sports Car Classic is out. 28 cars are entered. There are a couple of changes of note, but not that many. Also, make note that the GT Le Mans class is not competing this weekend due to the fact that half of the class is currently in France to prepare for Sunday’s Le Mans Test Day.
At least six drivers that will compete on Saturday will have to catch planes immediately after the race to get to Le Mans. Those drivers are Alessandro Balzan, Jeroen Bleekemolen, Ben Keating, Christina Nielsen and the Taylor brothers (Jordan and Ricky).
In the Prototype class, the only change of note is that Tom Kimber-Smith returns to the No. 52 Ligier JS P217-Gibson for PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports, replacing Marco Bonanomi. Kimber-Smith missed the COTA round to be with his mother.
Prototype Challenge sees a couple of changes for BAR1 Motorsports. Buddy Rice is not on the entry list in the No. 20 this week. He has been replaced by Ryan Lewis, who has two previous starts for the team. The most recent of those was last year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona in the No. 26.
The revolving door of drivers in the No. 26 continues. Gustavo Yacaman is unavailable this weekend, so Bruno Junqueira returns to drive the No. 26. Last year, Junqueira drove the No. 20 full-time.
In GT Daytona, there aren’t any major changes of note. Porsche Junioren driver Mathieu Jaminet, after a good debut in Austin, is back in the No. 28 Alegra Motorsports Porsche. Regular driver Michael Christensen is in Le Mans due to his role with the Porsche GT Team in the World Endurance Championship.
Entry List: Chevrolet Sports Car Classic
|Class
|Team
|Drivers
|Cars
|Prototype
|2 - Tequila Patron ESM
|Ryan Dalziel
Scott Sharp
|Nissan DPi
|Prototype
|5 - Action Express Racing
|Joao Barbosa
Christian Fittipaldi
|Cadillac DPi-V.R.
|Prototype
|10 - Wayne Taylor Racing
|Jordan Taylor
Ricky Taylor
|Cadillac DPi-V.R.
|GT Daytona
|14 - 3GT Racing
|Sage Karam
Scott Pruett
|Lexus RC F GT3
|GT Daytona
|15 - 3GT Racing
|Robert Alon
Jack Hawksworth
|Lexus RC F GT3
|GT Daytona
|16 - Change Racing
|Corey Lewis
Jeroen Mul
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Prototype Challenge
|20 - BAR1 Motorsports
|Ryan Lewis
Don Yount
|ORECA FLM09-Chevrolet
|Prototype
|22 - Tequila Patron ESM
|Ed Brown
Johannes van Overbeek
|Nissan DPi
|Prototype Challenge
|26 - BAR1 Motorsports
|Tomy Drissi
Bruno Junqueira
|ORECA FLM09-Chevrolet
|GT Daytona
|28 - Alegra Motorsports
|Mathieu Jaminet
Daniel Morad
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|Prototype
|31 - Action Express Racing
|Dane Cameron
Eric Curran
|Cadillac DPi-V.R.
|GT Daytona
|33 - Riley Motorsports
|Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Prototype Challenge
|38 - Performance Tech Motorsports
|James French
Patricio O'Ward
|ORECA FLM09-Chevrolet
|GT Daytona
|48 - Paul Miller Racing
|Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|GT Daytona
|50 - Riley Motorsports/WeatherTech Racing
|Gunnar Jeannette
Cooper MacNeil
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Prototype
|52 - PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports
|José Gutierrez
Tom Kimber-Smith
|Ligier JS P217-Gibson
|GT Daytona
|54 - CORE autosport
|Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|Prototype
|55 - Mazda Motorsports
|Jonathan Bomarito
Tristan Nunez
|Mazda RT24-P
|GT Daytona
|57 - Stevenson Motorsports
|Lawson Aschenbach
Andrew Davis
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|GT Daytona
|63 - Scuderia Corsa
|Alessandro Balzan
Christina Nielsen
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|Prototype
|70 - Mazda Motorsports
|Tom Long
Joel Miller
|Mazda RT24-P
|GT Daytona
|73 - Park Place Motorsports
|Jörg Bergmeister
Patrick Lindsey
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|GT Daytona
|75 - SunEnergy1 Racing
|Kenny Habul
Tristan Vautier
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Prototype
|85 - JDC/Miller MotorSports
|Mikhail Goikhberg
Stephen Simpson
|ORECA 07-Gibson
|GT Daytona
|86 - Michael Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|Oswaldo Negri Jr.
Jeff Segal
|Acura NSX GT3
|Prototype
|90 - Visit Florida Racing
|Marc Goossens
Renger van der Zande
|Riley Mk. 30-Gibson
|GT Daytona
|93 - Michael Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|Andy Lally
Katherine Legge
|Acura NSX GT3
|GT Daytona
|96 - Turner Motorsport
|Bret Curtis
Jens Klingmann
|BMW M6 GT3