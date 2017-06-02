Johnny Sauter Claims First Victory at Monster Mile

After earning stage points in every stage this season, reigning Camping World Truck Series champion Johnny Sauter put an end to his winless streak at Dover International Speedway, ensuring himself a playoff position.

Due to an eventful, strategy-filled final stage, Sauter went on to lead the final 33 laps of the race when a caution came out during a cycle of green flag pit stops for a tire falling off pole-sitter Chase Briscoe‘s truck. The caution caught both Ben Rhodes and Ryan Truex a lap down, despite dominating the 170 laps of the event.

Prior to Sauter’s victory, he had a best result of third at Dover, coming in 2014. In eight career starts at the Monster Mile, he had never led a lap, though averaging an 9.8 finishing position.

“I felt like in the past I had trucks that were good enough to win here,” Sauter said post-race. “I don’t care what kind of race it is, circumstances still have to go your way. We got through Charlotte with a second-place finish, so the confidence was pretty high coming here. As much as you can give this to race track is as much as it takes.”

Sauter came into Dover as the championship leader and increased his margin significantly as Christopher Bell crashed out on Lap 37, coming home 25th. Trough six races this season, the No. 21 truck has one victory, a pair of second-place finishes and a trio of third-place efforts.

Receiving his high school diploma while driver introductions were going on, Kaz Grala finished second to his GMS Racing teammate. With 50 or so laps to go, the No. 33 truck got into the wall, but he was able to capitalize while pitting on the final caution.

“It made us freer when it first happened,” Grala said post-race. “I think I knocked a little bit of side force off of it. But we made an adjustment on that last pit stop and got that out of it. We were all set from there. It didn’t affect the wheel or suspension.”

While Grala caught Sauter as the No. 21 truck was leading on older tires, Grant Enfinger entered the bout for the victory. He brought the No. 98 truck home to a season-best third place.

“It’s so hard to pass here,” Enfinger said. “Kaz was better than Johnny, and I thought maybe we were a little bit better than both of them, if we had started in front of them. If we could have ever got underneath them, I think we could have made something happened. Track position was king.”

Rhodes got the free pass on the final caution and rebounded to finish fourth, while Austin Cindric finished fifth, his first career top-five finish.

Brandon Jones, Regan Smith and Justin Haley were the remaining cars that finished on the lead lap.

There were eight cautions for 43 laps. The series’ next event will take place next Friday night at Texas Motor Speedway. Sauter won last November at the track, a place he has been triumphant at three times.