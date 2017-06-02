Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Zach Catanzareti)

Kyle Larson Leads Eventful Opening XFINITY Series Practice

The NASCAR XFINITY Series was the first cars to hit track on Friday morning at Dover International Speedway. Kyle Larson led the way at 154.540 mph, putting down the hot lap around halfway through the session.

Larson’s No. 42 machine was .027 tenths of a second quicker than Matt Tifft (154.361 mph), who was the highest XFINITY Series regular in the session. Last fall the 20-year-old made his only start at Dover, finishing eighth.

Ryan Blaney turned the third quickest time in the opening practice (154.030 mph). Reigning series champion Daniel Suarez turned the fourth fastest speed (153.721 mph) and Elliott Sadler was fifth in practice (153. 669 mph).

Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, Brandon Jones, Brennan Poole and Austin Dillon round out the top 10 on the speed chart.

One incident halted the session, coming with just over 20 minutes to go in the practice session, Spencer Gallagher dove into Turn 3 under Joey Gase, turning him into the outside wall. Both teams have elected to go to backup cars as both Chevrolets were banged up.

Gallagher came on the radio and screamed, “what was he [Gase] thinking?”

The XFINITY Series will be back on track at 1:30 p.m. ET  for final practice, before qualifying at 10 a.m. ET Saturday morning. Allgaier is the defending pole winner of the event.

