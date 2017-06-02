Kyle Larson Paces Opening Dover Cup Practice

Kyle Larson led the way in opening practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Dover International Raceway. At a 22.512-second lap time (159.915 mph), Larson continued his concrete prowess with Friday’s top time, which came minutes after he lead practice for the XFINITY Series.

Matt Kenseth was second quickest, only 0.044 behind Larson, while Toyotas of Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. were within a tenth of the top lap. Kurt Busch completed the top five.

All 39 drivers took the to Monster Mile in the 85-minute session. Of them, Chase Elliott ran the most at 38 circuits.

Brad Keselowski was sixth quickest, followed by Dale Earnhardt Jr., Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez and Elliott the top 10.

Ten-time Dover winner Jimmie Johnson was 12th fastest, while last week’s winner Austin Dillon was 19th.