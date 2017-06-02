Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Zach Catanzareti)

Ryan Blaney Leads the Charge in Final XFINITY Series Practice

Dustin Albino June 2, 2017

Ryan Blaney, last weekends winner in the XFINITY Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway topped final practice at Dover International Speedway. With a lap of 152.517 mph, the No. 22 car was more than two mph slower than the hot lap turned by Kyle Larson in the opening practice.

Larson ran the second quickest lap in final practice (152.033 mph), .075-tenths of a second behind Blaney. He slotted right in front of Cole Custer (151.912 mph), who led XFINITY Series regulars.

A pair of XFINITY Series rookies and pole winners earlier in the season Daniel Hemric (151.675 mph) and William Byron (151.598 mph) rounded out the top five on speed in the opening session.

Brennan Poole, Brendan Gaughan, Austin Dillon, Daniel Suarez and Erik Jones made up the rest of the fast 10.

After getting into an incident in the first practice of the weekend, Spencer Gallagher and Joey Gase rolled out their backup cars for final practice. Turning 24 laps, the No. 23 car slotted in 24th on the practice chart. The No. 52 machine finished the hour session in 37th, the slowest of any driver that attempted a lap.

Poole ran 55 laps, the most of all drivers.

