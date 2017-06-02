Tracking the Trucks: Johnny Sauter Scores First Dover Victory Over Teammate Kaz Grala

In a Nutshell: Johnny Sauter turned the Monster Mile into a Monster Smile, as he ended his winless gremlins in Friday’s Bar Harbor 200 from Dover International Speedway.

Holding off teammate Kaz Grala, Sauter took advantage of a late fuel game to grab the lead and hold it for the final 33 laps — his first ever laps led in nine Dover starts.

Grala closed the gap on multiple occasions, however, unable to pass the 2016 Camping World Truck Series champion.

Though two GMS Racing trucks ended 1-2, the race had multiple drivers show their strength on the one-mile oval.

Matt Crafton, Ryan Truex and Ben Rhodes each lead the race for 40 or more laps, however, were not in contention in the end.

Who Should Have Won: Ben Rhodes. Another one bites the dust for Rhodes, who lost out on that first Truck win when fuel mileage and a late untimely caution dragged him back to eighth on the final restart.

Starting from sixth, Rhodes quickly became one of the race’s top drivers, as he moved into the top five and took the lead for the first time on Lap 94. In total, he led 71 laps, most of the day, as the laps disappeared.

Unfortunately, a loose tire by Chase Briscoe brought out the cation with 30 laps to go, trapping him one lap down before being rewarded with the free pass.

With clean air being prime advantage at Dover, Rhodes drove up to fourth and was unable to pass third-place Grant Enfinger to catch the top two.

Race Rundown:

He’s enjoyed coming here, but perhaps Miles the Monster was not as happy when Johnny Sauter came through the speedway once a year.

With eight prior Truck Series starts at Dover, Sauter has not been able to score a victory. In fact, he never led a lap before the drop of the green flag in Friday’s Bar Harbor 200.

Both of those facts became false at the conclusion of 200 laps, as Sauter held off Grala to score his first Dover win, first of 2017 and 14th of his career.

Though the reigning champion isn’t an odd face to see in Victory Lane, it is odd to see the number of drivers who held the top spot. In a true sense, this 200 lapper was a race of comers and goers.

Starting from pole, rookie Chase Briscoe was a consistent truck in the top five. However, he wasn’t the man in charge for the first half of the event. That came with Ryan Truex, who grabbed the lead off the start and held it for a career-high 47 laps.

The No. 16 Toyota soon was shuffled back after pit strategy and ended up 10th, his fourth in a row in 2017.

Matt Crafton was among those who shuffled Truex back, as the No. 88 Toyota took the race lead and held it for 46 laps. Crafton had similar fate to Truex, as the final caution trapped the two-time champion a lap down, finishing 11th.

The shake-up run to the end brought new names to the top 10, as Grant Enfinger came home third followed by Austin Cindric, with his first top five in fifth, Brandon Jones, Regan Smith, Justin Haley and Noah Gragson the top 10.

Jesse Little had a strong effort in his unsponsored family-owned Toyota entry. Qualifying fifth in his first start of 2017, the 20-year-old ran as high as second consistently before a late pit stop, where he stalled his No. 97 while exiting his box, ended his hopes. He finished 14th, two laps down.

But the disappointment of the day may have come with second-place runner in the championship Christopher Bell, who cut a tire and crashed out of the event just 35 laps in. In doing so, Sauter increases his advantage to 52 markers heading into Texas Motor Speedway next week.

Suspension Likely for No. 29 Crew Chief Mike Hillman Jr.

The wow moment of the race occurred with 30 laps to go when one of the race’s quickest contenders lost a wheel while exiting pit lane.

Chase Briscoe won his first Truck Series pole earlier Friday and led four laps in his No. 29 Brad Keselowski Racing Ford.

However, when push came to shove, a pit crew error left Briscoe with only three wheels, which brought out both the race’s final caution and one big problem for crew chief Mike Hillman Jr.

Due to releasing a car or truck onto the racetrack with a loose wheel, that got loose and brought out a yellow, it is expected that Hillman will see a four-race suspension per the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rule Book.

“We’re just going to go to the NASCAR hauler and see what they have to say,” Hillman said. “It’s a safety thing, the way it came off on the apron, being the first pit stall, you just don’t have time for something to come apart. We will see what they have to say and we’ll work through it.”

Hillman recently worked as crew chief for Richard Childress Racing, looking over drivers like Brian Scott and Brandon Jones. On the Truck Series side, Hillman is well-known in the garage area, winning two championships with Todd Bodine in 2006 and ’10.

With plenty of experience in the sport, Hillman made it certain that nothing was intentional.

“We weren’t manipulating the rule,” he said. “Accidents happen.”

The No. 29 team finished 12th on the afternoon.

Truck Rookie Report

2017 Rookie of the Year Candidates

No. 13 Cody Coughlin

No. 18 Noah Gragson

No. 19 Austin Cindric

No. 24 Justin Haley

No. 29 Chase Briscoe

No. 33 Kaz Grala

No. 49 Wendell Chavous

No. 52 Stewart Friesen

No. 98 Grant Enfinger

No. of rookies in the race: 15 (include Camden Murphy, Jesse Little, Harrison Burton, Todd Gilliland, Cody Ware, Matt Mills)

No. of rookies to finish in the top 10: four

Rookie of the Race: Kaz Grala, second.

Points Update: Race winner Johnny Sauter increased his point gap over Christopher Bell, jumping to 52 points. Matt Crafton sits third ahead of Ben Rhodes and Chase Briscoe, who crack the top five in points. Ryan Truex earned his first playoff point. However, sits more than 100 points behind Sauter.

Quotable:

“Rules are rules. But sometimes, rules are there and they don’t affect the situation. There just weren’t any lug nuts on the left front (tire). I think the gun was in reverse. Being in the first pit stall, you don’t have a chance to stop on pit road and fix it. You’re hollering, ‘Stop! Stop!’ and he stops when the tire comes off.” – Mike Hillman Jr addressing a tire that was sent loose following the team’s final pit stop.

“The high side, I’ve bene up there before. It’s just a combination of if tires lay down rubber and if you can get up there and fly. Maybe a learned a few things watching [Kyle] Larson the last couple years.” – Parker Kligerman.

“It kind of stinks to finish like this but I learned a ton. I got to restart on the front row. All stuff that is very valuable to me.” – Todd Gilliland after a suspension failure ended his series debut early.

Up Next: The Truck Series is done with off-weeks for a bit, as they pack up and head west to Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, Jun. 9. It will be the series’ first trip to the newly configured surface. Coverage for the Rattlesnake 400 begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.