2017 Frontstretch Cup: AAA 400 Drive For Autism Predictions

Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:

+5 – Win

+3 – 2nd-5th

+1 – 6th-10th

0 – 11th-20th

-1 – 21st-30th

-2 – 31st-36th

-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: AAA 400 Drive for Autism

Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Race Winner Amy Henderson Kyle Busch Kyle Busch Jimmie Johnson Corey Brewer Kyle Busch Kurt Busch Matt Kenseth Dan Greene Kyle Larson Kevin Harvick Jimmie Johnson Mark Howell Kyle Larson Martin Truex Jr. Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Dustin Albino Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Matt Kenseth Clayton Caldwell Martin Truex Jr. Jimmie Johnson Martin Truex Jr. Michael Massie Kyle Busch Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Davey Segal Kyle Busch Jimmie Johnson Jimmie Johnson Bryan Gable Kyle Larson Matt Kenseth Jimmie Johnson Joseph Wolkin Kyle Busch Jimmie Johnson Jamie McMurray Huston Ladner Martin Truex Jr. Kevin Harvick Denny Hamlin Jeff Wolfe Chase Elliott Chase Elliott Chase Elliott Greg Davis Kyle Larson Jimmie Johnson Paul Menard John Douglas Kevin Harvick Jimmie Johnson Martin Truex Jr.



Results: Coca-Cola 600

Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Race Winner Winner Pick Finish Points Amy Henderson Kyle Larson Kevin Harvick Kyle Larson Ryan Blaney 24th -1 Corey Brewer Kevin Harvick Kyle Busch Kyle Busch Kyle Busch 2nd 3 Dan Greene Kevin Harvick Martin Truex Jr. Jimmie Johnson Jimmie Johnson 17th 1 Mark Howell Kevin Harvick Kyle Busch Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch 2nd 3 Dustin Albino Kevin Harvick Chase Elliott Kyle Busch Kyle Busch 2nd 3 Clayton Caldwell Kevin Harvick Kevin Harvick Kyle Busch Erik Jones 7th 1 Vito Pugliese Kevin Harvick Kevin Harvick Kyle Busch Kyle Larson 33rd -2 Frank Velat Kevin Harvick Kyle Larson Kyle Busch Kyle Busch 2nd 3 Michael Massie Kevin Harvick Kyle Busch Kyle Larson Jamie McMurray 12th 0 Davey Segal Kevin Harvick Ryan Blaney Jimmie Johnson Jimmie Johnson 17th 0 Bryan Gable Kevin Harvick Ryan Blaney Kyle Busch Brad Keselowski 39th -3 Joseph Wolkin Kevin Harvick Martin Truex Jr. Kevin Harvick Kevin Harvick 8th 2 Huston Ladner Kevin Harvick Brad Keselowski Kyle Larson Matt Kenseth 4th 3 Jeff Wolfe Kevin Harvick Ryan Blaney Kyle Busch Ryan Blaney 24th -1 Tom Bowles Kevin Harvick Chase Elliott Kyle Larson Kyle Larson 33rd -2 John Haverlin Kevin Harvick Kevin Harvick Brad Keselowski Jimmie Johnson 17th 0

Standings