Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / 2017 Staff Predictions / 2017 Frontstretch Cup: AAA 400 Drive For Autism Predictions
(Photo: NASCAR via Getty Images)

2017 Frontstretch Cup: AAA 400 Drive For Autism Predictions

Frontstretch Staff June 3, 2017 2017 Staff Predictions, Cup Series, Featured Content Leave a comment

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) in the AAA 400 Drive For Autism!

Think you can out-prognosticate our staff?  Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!

How we roll:
Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race.  We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct.  Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring

+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: AAA 400 Drive for Autism

 

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race Winner
Amy HendersonKyle BuschKyle BuschJimmie Johnson
Corey BrewerKyle BuschKurt BuschMatt Kenseth
Dan GreeneKyle LarsonKevin HarvickJimmie Johnson
Mark HowellKyle LarsonMartin Truex Jr.Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
Dustin AlbinoMartin Truex Jr.Kyle BuschMatt Kenseth
Clayton CaldwellMartin Truex Jr.Jimmie JohnsonMartin Truex Jr.
Michael MassieKyle BuschMartin Truex Jr.Kyle Busch
Davey SegalKyle BuschJimmie JohnsonJimmie Johnson
Bryan GableKyle LarsonMatt KensethJimmie Johnson
Joseph WolkinKyle BuschJimmie JohnsonJamie McMurray
Huston LadnerMartin Truex Jr.Kevin HarvickDenny Hamlin
Jeff WolfeChase ElliottChase ElliottChase Elliott
Greg DavisKyle LarsonJimmie JohnsonPaul Menard
John DouglasKevin HarvickJimmie JohnsonMartin Truex Jr.

 


Results: Coca-Cola 600

WriterStage 1Stage 2Stage 3Race WinnerWinner Pick FinishPoints
Amy HendersonKyle LarsonKevin HarvickKyle LarsonRyan Blaney24th-1
Corey BrewerKevin HarvickKyle BuschKyle BuschKyle Busch2nd3
Dan GreeneKevin HarvickMartin Truex Jr. Jimmie JohnsonJimmie Johnson17th1
Mark HowellKevin HarvickKyle BuschMartin Truex Jr.Kyle Busch2nd3
Dustin AlbinoKevin HarvickChase ElliottKyle BuschKyle Busch2nd3
Clayton CaldwellKevin HarvickKevin HarvickKyle BuschErik Jones7th1
Vito PuglieseKevin HarvickKevin HarvickKyle BuschKyle Larson33rd-2
Frank VelatKevin HarvickKyle LarsonKyle BuschKyle Busch2nd3
Michael MassieKevin HarvickKyle BuschKyle LarsonJamie McMurray12th0
Davey SegalKevin HarvickRyan BlaneyJimmie JohnsonJimmie Johnson17th0
Bryan GableKevin HarvickRyan BlaneyKyle BuschBrad Keselowski39th-3
Joseph WolkinKevin HarvickMartin Truex Jr.Kevin HarvickKevin Harvick8th2
Huston LadnerKevin HarvickBrad KeselowskiKyle LarsonMatt Kenseth4th3
Jeff WolfeKevin HarvickRyan BlaneyKyle BuschRyan Blaney24th-1
Tom BowlesKevin HarvickChase ElliottKyle LarsonKyle Larson33rd-2
John HaverlinKevin HarvickKevin HarvickBrad KeselowskiJimmie Johnson17th0

 

Standings

 WriterPointsBehindStartsWinsTop 5Top 10
Corey Brewer2512158
Mark Howell23-212088
Huston Ladner20-512256
Amy Henderson18-712058
Frank Velat18-712156
Dustin Albino17-812157
Michael Massie14-1112135
John Douglas14-116044
Matteo Marcheschi12-134222
Bryan Gable11-1311037
Clayton Caldwell10-1512125
Jeff Wolfe10-1511234
Vito Pugliese9-169124
Davey Segal9-1611135
Joseph Wolkin8-179024
John Haverlin5-202111
Dan Greene5-2010024
Michael Finley3-223011
Greg Davis3-225023
Phil Allaway0-251000
Zach Catanzareti-1-262000
Tom Bowles-2-272000
Danny Peters-3-281000

 

 

Tags

About Frontstretch Staff

Frontstretch Staff
The Frontstretch Staff is made up of a group of talented men and women spread out all over the United States and Canada. Residing in 15 states throughout the country, plus Ontario, and widely ranging in age, the staff showcases a wide variety of diverse opinions that will keep you coming back for more week in and week out.

Check Also

Daily Fantasy NASCAR Hot-Starts: AAA Drive For Autism 400

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is at Dover International Speedway tomorrow afternoon for the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.