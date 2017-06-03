2017 Frontstretch Cup: AAA 400 Drive For Autism Predictions

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) in the AAA 400 Drive For Autism!
Think you can out-prognosticate our staff? Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!
How we roll:
Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:
Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th
This week’s predictions: AAA 400 Drive for Autism
|Writer
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Race Winner
|Amy Henderson
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch
|Jimmie Johnson
|Corey Brewer
|Kyle Busch
|Kurt Busch
|Matt Kenseth
|Dan Greene
|Kyle Larson
|Kevin Harvick
|Jimmie Johnson
|Mark Howell
|Kyle Larson
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
|Dustin Albino
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Matt Kenseth
|Clayton Caldwell
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Jimmie Johnson
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Michael Massie
|Kyle Busch
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Davey Segal
|Kyle Busch
|Jimmie Johnson
|Jimmie Johnson
|Bryan Gable
|Kyle Larson
|Matt Kenseth
|Jimmie Johnson
|Joseph Wolkin
|Kyle Busch
|Jimmie Johnson
|Jamie McMurray
|Huston Ladner
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kevin Harvick
|Denny Hamlin
|Jeff Wolfe
|Chase Elliott
|Chase Elliott
|Chase Elliott
|Greg Davis
|Kyle Larson
|Jimmie Johnson
|Paul Menard
|John Douglas
|Kevin Harvick
|Jimmie Johnson
|Martin Truex Jr.
Results: Coca-Cola 600
|Writer
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|Race Winner
|Winner Pick Finish
|Points
|Amy Henderson
|Kyle Larson
|Kevin Harvick
|Kyle Larson
|Ryan Blaney
|24th
|-1
|Corey Brewer
|Kevin Harvick
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch
|2nd
|3
|Dan Greene
|Kevin Harvick
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Jimmie Johnson
|Jimmie Johnson
|17th
|1
|Mark Howell
|Kevin Harvick
|Kyle Busch
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|2nd
|3
|Dustin Albino
|Kevin Harvick
|Chase Elliott
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch
|2nd
|3
|Clayton Caldwell
|Kevin Harvick
|Kevin Harvick
|Kyle Busch
|Erik Jones
|7th
|1
|Vito Pugliese
|Kevin Harvick
|Kevin Harvick
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Larson
|33rd
|-2
|Frank Velat
|Kevin Harvick
|Kyle Larson
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch
|2nd
|3
|Michael Massie
|Kevin Harvick
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Larson
|Jamie McMurray
|12th
|0
|Davey Segal
|Kevin Harvick
|Ryan Blaney
|Jimmie Johnson
|Jimmie Johnson
|17th
|0
|Bryan Gable
|Kevin Harvick
|Ryan Blaney
|Kyle Busch
|Brad Keselowski
|39th
|-3
|Joseph Wolkin
|Kevin Harvick
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kevin Harvick
|Kevin Harvick
|8th
|2
|Huston Ladner
|Kevin Harvick
|Brad Keselowski
|Kyle Larson
|Matt Kenseth
|4th
|3
|Jeff Wolfe
|Kevin Harvick
|Ryan Blaney
|Kyle Busch
|Ryan Blaney
|24th
|-1
|Tom Bowles
|Kevin Harvick
|Chase Elliott
|Kyle Larson
|Kyle Larson
|33rd
|-2
|John Haverlin
|Kevin Harvick
|Kevin Harvick
|Brad Keselowski
|Jimmie Johnson
|17th
|0
Standings
|Writer
|Points
|Behind
|Starts
|Wins
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Corey Brewer
|25
|—
|12
|1
|5
|8
|Mark Howell
|23
|-2
|12
|0
|8
|8
|Huston Ladner
|20
|-5
|12
|2
|5
|6
|Amy Henderson
|18
|-7
|12
|0
|5
|8
|Frank Velat
|18
|-7
|12
|1
|5
|6
|Dustin Albino
|17
|-8
|12
|1
|5
|7
|Michael Massie
|14
|-11
|12
|1
|3
|5
|John Douglas
|14
|-11
|6
|0
|4
|4
|Matteo Marcheschi
|12
|-13
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Bryan Gable
|11
|-13
|11
|0
|3
|7
|Clayton Caldwell
|10
|-15
|12
|1
|2
|5
|Jeff Wolfe
|10
|-15
|11
|2
|3
|4
|Vito Pugliese
|9
|-16
|9
|1
|2
|4
|Davey Segal
|9
|-16
|11
|1
|3
|5
|Joseph Wolkin
|8
|-17
|9
|0
|2
|4
|John Haverlin
|5
|-20
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Dan Greene
|5
|-20
|10
|0
|2
|4
|Michael Finley
|3
|-22
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Greg Davis
|3
|-22
|5
|0
|2
|3
|Phil Allaway
|0
|-25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zach Catanzareti
|-1
|-26
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tom Bowles
|-2
|-27
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Danny Peters
|-3
|-28
|1
|0
|0
|0