Daily Fantasy NASCAR Hot-Starts: AAA Drive For Autism 400

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is at Dover International Speedway this Sunday afternoon for the AAA 400 Drive For Autism.

The DraftKings strategy for shorter tracks is all about finding dominators for your roster. A dominator is a driver who will run up front, lead laps and generate fast laps for extra bonuses.

Alternatively, for the middle to back end of lineups, it’s crucial to find a driver that performed poorly in qualifying and could work their way up the field for those coveted position differential points.

Here are two drivers that are hot starts for Sunday’s DraftKings contests.

Martin Truex Jr. ($9,900)

Starting Position: Second

Martin shut it down on his first qualifying attempt on Friday afternoon after his car got loose. At the end of the first round of qualifying he went back out to record an official time and laid down the second fastest time. That effort on older tires and a hot motor is a testament to how fast his car is this weekend.

Dover is Truex’s hometown track, a place where he has two career wins. One of those came in the fall race last season. He started on the outside of row one and led 187 laps.

In that win, Truex recorded 134.75 total DraftKings points. 46 points came via the win, 41 points as a result of laying down 82 of the fastest laps, 46.75 for the 187 laps led. Truex also gained one bonus point for positive position differential. Truex will start this Sunday under the same circumstances, so his potential for another great performance his high.

Truex has five top 10 finishes in the last six Dover races and is the hottest driver on the circuit. He snagged the points lead with a third-place finish last weekend at Charlotte, leading 233 laps in yet another dominant Charlotte performance. If he can duplicate that success for another week, he’ll wind up in Victory Lane and can extend his in the series.

Joey Logano ($9,200)

Starting Position: 26th

Logano struggled to find speed during qualifying and failed to transfer out of the first round. He will be starting deep in the field, which maximizes his positive position differential potential.

Joey didn’t find much success at Dover over the first three years of his career, but has come around over the past 10 races. He has eight top-10 finishes over that span, and his worst performance is 22nd in the spring Dover race last season. In the fall race of last season, he finished sixth.

Since winning at Richmond, Logano has wrecked out of two of the last three races. Luckily for DraftKings players, Logano is the most consistent driver in recent Dover history. After some tough luck during the month of May, Logano is motivated to bounce back in June.

Joey is not a driver who is content with driving mid-pack. He is aggressive and crew chief Todd Gordon will put him in a position to find his way towards the front on Sunday. A top 10 finish would bank at least 16 positive position points, on top of points for finishing position.

Post Qualifying Optimal Lineup