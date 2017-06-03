Kyle Busch Leads Morning Cup Practice at Dover

Kyle Busch has kept his place atop the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series charts as the weekend at Dover International Speedway rolls on.

In Saturday morning’s 55-minute second Cup practice, Busch turned a lap of 158.040 mph, leading NASCAR’s top division as they prepare for the AAA 400 tomorrow. Following the second of two stoppages in the session, Busch pushed the No. 18 car to the top of the board, .016 seconds ahead of Ryan Blaney.

Sunday’s pole sitter is also searching for his first victory this season. But Cup practice combined with past history at the Monster Mile gives him a good chance to end that slump this weekend. In 24 career starts at Dover, Busch has a pair of victories, leading 1,139 laps.

Blaney finished the session second at 157.929 mph. Martin Truex Jr. was third (157.874 mph), 10-time Dover winner Jimmie Johnson was fourth (157.756 mph) while Kurt Busch rounded out the top-five drivers (157.708 mph).

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Erik Jones, Jamie McMurray, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Joey Logano completed the top 10 in this Cup practice.

Chase Elliott ran 56 laps, the most of the 39 drivers that took time. On one-lap speed, the No. 24 car slotted 11th at 157.432 mph.

Erik Jones was the only driver who brought out the caution, going for a spin in Turn 1. There was another yellow flag to pick up a piece of debris. Jones is not expected to go to a backup car.

Final practice will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.

AAA 400 SECOND PRACTICE RESULTS

