Kyle Larson Paces Final Practice at Dover

Moments after winning the pole for the XFINITY Series race, Kyle Larson hopped into his No. 42 machine, jumping to the top of the leader board in final practice at Dover International Speedway.

Larson’s hot lap came in at 157.411 mph, .016 seconds quicker than 10-time Dover winner Jimmie Johnson (157.301 mph). The No. 48 team led by Chad Knaus has improved on their Chevrolet throughout the weekend in every practice getting a little bit closer to the top.

“I was struggling a little bit the last practice, so we made a good adjustment there on the last run and I feel like we got some good grip in our Target Chevy,” Larson said. “And then this practice I felt good. I just made two really long runs and our beginning of the run speed is good and our fall off is not that bad either.”

Pole-sitter Kyle Busch was third in the final practice (157.246 mph), the lowest the No. 18 car has been on the speed chart since Friday mornings practice. Martin Truex Jr., Matt Kenseth, Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch all turned the same lap at 157.143 mph, good enough for fourth on the board.

Daniel Suarez, Jamie McMurray and Chase Elliott round out the top 10.

38 of 39 drivers turned a lap in final practice, but Larson paced the 1-mile oval 60 times, the most of all drivers. Cody Ware was the only driver to not turn a lap.

The green flag is set to fly shortly after 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Kenseth is the defending winner of the event, capitalizing on 12 cautions en route leading 48 laps, picking up his third victory at the Monster Mile. In the fall race, Truex went to Victory Lane in commanding fashion.