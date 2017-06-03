The Kyle Show Continues: Kyle Larson Wins XFINITY Pole at Dover

Kyle Larson has won the pole for the XFINITY Series OneMain Financial 200 at Dover International Speedway. The Cup Series veteran will start up front after posting a lap time of 23.604 seconds (152.517 mph) to beat all comers.

It’s been a NASCAR weekend dominated by both Kyle Busch and Larson. They’ve combined to win both series poles and three out of four practice sessions in XFINITY and Cup. As a result, it looks to be their races to lose the next two days once both races go green.

“This is the best car I’ve ever had here at Dover,” Larson said. “I’m really excited about the race today. It seems like the outside is taking more rubber than in the past. It’s always exciting here at Dover.”

Larson mentioned Ryan Blaney as his closest competition for today and he’s likely right. Blaney is the only man not named Kyle to “win” this weekend in NASCAR’s top two series, leading the second XFINITY practice on Friday. The Team Penske driver lines up second after his first series win of the season last week at Charlotte.

Daniel Suarez qualified third in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, matching his Cup qualifying effort for Sunday. Erik Jones and Brennan Poole, best of the XFINITY regulars completed the top five.

Matt Tifft, Austin Dillon, William Byron, Elliott Sadler and Daniel Hemric rounded out the top 10. 40 cars were entered so all who qualified made the race.

ONEMAIN FINANCIAL 200 STARTING LINEUP

