Darrell Wallace Jr. to Run for Richard Petty Motorsports, Roush Shuts Down No. 6 XFINITY Team

The news that Darrell Wallace Jr. wanted to hear is finally here. The Roush Fenway Racing XFINITY Series driver will become the first African-American to race in NASCAR’s premier series since Bill Lester did so in 2006.

Wallace, 23, will replace the injured Aric Almirola in the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford at Pocono Raceway, according to Motorsport.com’s Lee Spencer. RPM later announced that Wallace will drive the No. 43 car until its primary driver can return to the seat when he is fully healed.

“Driving the famed 43 car is an unbelievable opportunity for any race car driver,” Wallace said in a press release. “With all that Richard Petty has contributed to the sport, I’m honored to start my first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event with this team. Moving up to the Monster Energy Series is a tremendous challenge, but I am ready to represent this organization, help the 43 team get the best results possible and prove that I belong at this level.”

The former Drive for Diversity competitor will join Kyle Larson and Daniel Suarez as graduates who have advanced to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

The move comes at an opportune time for Wallace, who originally did not have sponsorship for his XFINITY Series ride past Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. However, Cars 3 sponsored him at Dover International Speedway and he will be competing in the XFINITY Series contest at Pocono Raceway, in addition to the Cup race.

Roush Fenway Racing announced it will suspend operations for its No. 6 XFINITY Series team after Pocono, but will search for additional sponsorship to field an entry for Wallace later in the year. This will leave RFR with Ryan Reed as its lone XFINITY Series full-time driver for the remaining portion of the 2017 season.

Wallace has seven top-10 finishes in 11 XFINITY Series races this year, sitting fourth in the championship standings. In the midst of his third consecutive season with Roush Fenway Racing, the Alabama native has an average finish of 13.7, including a streak of five straight sixth-place finishes.

“We’re excited to have Bubba in the No. 43 car and to give him his first Monster Energy Series start,” Brian Moffitt, CEO of Richard Petty Motorsports, said in the release. “He has shown success in NASCAR’s national series and we look forward to him continuing to display his abilities in our car. We’re fortunate to have someone with Bubba’s potential in the Ford Performance family who can step in for us until Aric is healed.”

Regan Smith had been subbing for Almirola since the RPM driver was injured in a crash at Kansas Speedway, where he fractured his T5 vertebrae, being forced to sit out 8-12 weeks.

The No. 43 team currently sits 24th in the owner standings.