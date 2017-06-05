Fence Climber at Dover Identified and Charged

A man who climbed the catch fence at the exit of Turn 4 during Sunday’s AAA Drive for Autism 400 at Dover International Speedway has been charged with resisting arrest with force (a felony), second-degree trespassing, disorderly conduct and offensive touching of law enforcement, according to Dover police.

The man, identified as John Infanti, is a 43-year-old man from Greenwood, Delaware. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. local time.

Track security was ultimately able to get Infanti down from the fencing, where he was then taken into custody by Dover police officers. The police report says Infanti failed to comply with officers’ requests, going so far as to kicking one in the knee.

The track also released a statement on Sunday, stating that Infanti was intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

The statement is as follows: “At 4:58 p.m., a white male subject climbed the fence in Turn 4 of the Speedway. He climbed down and was immediately detained by our security firm, CSC, and turned over to the Dover Police Department. A caution was not thrown.”

This is the second time in three years that a fan has climbed the fence during a NASCAR race. On Sept. 6, 2014, a man climbed the fence at Richmond International Raceway and was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication. A caution was thrown at the time for that incident.