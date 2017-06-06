Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Zach Catanzareti)

2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 14: Silly Season Heats Up

Matt Stallknecht June 6, 2017

Episode 14: Silly Season Heats Up

Frontstretch podcast with Matt Stallknecht, Tom Bowles and Mike Neff.

In this week’s episode, the gang recaps a controversial weekend in Dover, and also does a full analysis of the upcoming driver carousel that is the 2018 Silly Season. The team also evaluates RPM’s decision to hire Bubba Wallace for the #43 car and breaks down scheduling snafus in INDYCAR.

8 comments

  1. tcfromaz
    June 7, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    There is a story going around originating from some sprint car racers that JGR is selling the 19 team to the Suarez family. They have backing from TeleMex and Carlos Slim. Anything?

    • DoninAjax
      June 7, 2017 at 10:14 pm

      Maybe that’s why Edwards decided to “retire.”

      • kb
        June 7, 2017 at 11:53 pm

        Something was always/is fishy to me that the Lisping Latino won (with too much hype) the flawed “Chase” format. They made a big deal about him being the first of whatever..blah, blah, blah. HISTORIC!!!! LOL! Joe Gibbs is as phony as a two dollar bill, and I would not want to be in a foxhole with him. He has zero loyalty. It would not surprise he basically kicked Edwards out (making it very attractive) to get the politically correct “minority” in his Cup stable to advance anything that smells of money for his pockets!

  2. kb
    June 7, 2017 at 3:27 am

    What are you guys drinking? Where is the African American fans at the Xifinity level for “Bubba”. Come on…….reality check!

  3. kb
    June 7, 2017 at 3:17 am

    Bubba Wallace is a dumb move, the guy sucks..period! He has been at this for awhile and has not improved…RPM is making a mistake. Shame, they don’t seem like they can afford to $$$$ wise! A lot of torn cars, and they will regret it quickly!

