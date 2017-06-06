2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 14: Silly Season Heats Up

Episode 14: Silly Season Heats Up

Frontstretch podcast with Matt Stallknecht, Tom Bowles and Mike Neff.

In this week’s episode, the gang recaps a controversial weekend in Dover, and also does a full analysis of the upcoming driver carousel that is the 2018 Silly Season. The team also evaluates RPM’s decision to hire Bubba Wallace for the #43 car and breaks down scheduling snafus in INDYCAR.

