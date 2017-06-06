NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Entry List: Rattlesnake 400

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is back in action for the second consecutive week, as they will travel to Texas Motor Speedway for a standalone weekend f0r the Rattlesnake 400 on Friday evening on Fox Sports 1.
Only 26 trucks are on the preliminary entry list for the event. Barring any changes, that is the fewest amount of entries in a NCWTS event since 2014, when 27 were also entered at Texas.
Some notable starters for the event include Myatt Snider in the No. 51 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports, Travis Kvapil in the No. 66 Chevrolet and Timothy Peters in the No. 99 Chevrolet for MDM Motorsports. Peters was with the now defunct Red Horse Racing, but found a ride for this weekend.
The Rattlesnake 400 green flag is scheduled to fly at approximately 8:19 p.m. ET. William Byron is the defending winner of the event.
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Owner
|1
|02
|Tyler Young
|Randco/Young's Building Systems
|Chevrolet
|Randy Young
|2
|4
|Christopher Bell
|JBL
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch
|3
|6
|Norm Benning
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Norm Benning
|4
|8
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Romco Equipment
|Chevrolet
|Joe Nemechek
|5
|10
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|Driven2Honor
|Chevrolet
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|6
|13
|Cody Coughlin
|Ride TV/Jegs
|Toyota
|Duke Thorson
|7
|16
|Ryan Truex
|H.E.B. Grocery Store
|Toyota
|Shigeali Hattori
|8
|18
|Noah Gragson
|Switch
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch
|9
|19
|Austin Cindric
|Draw-Tite/Reese Brands
|Ford
|Brad Keselowski
|10
|21
|Johnny Sauter
|Allegiant Travel
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|11
|22
|Austin Self
|Don't Mess With Texas
|Toyota
|Tim Self
|12
|24
|Justin Haley
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|13
|27
|Ben Rhodes
|Safelite Auto Glass
|Toyota
|Duke Thorson
|14
|29
|Chase Briscoe
|Cooper Standard
|Ford
|Brad Keselowski
|15
|33
|Kaz Grala
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|16
|44
|Matt Mills (i)
|Faith Motorsports (racebyfaith.com)
|Chevrolet
|Shane Lamb
|17
|45
|TJ Bell
|Black Riffle Coffee Cp
|Chevrolet
|Al Niece
|18
|49
|Wendell Chavous
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Jay Robinson
|19
|51
|Myatt Snider
|Louisiana Hot Sauce
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch
|20
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Halmer International
|Chevrolet
|Chris Larsen
|21
|63
|TBA
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Mike Mittler
|22
|66
|Travis Kvapil
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Jeff Bolen
|23
|83
|Todd Peck
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|DJ Copp
|24
|88
|Matt Crafton
|Hormel Gatherings/Menards
|Toyota
|Rhonda Thorson
|25
|98
|Grant Enfinger
|Jive
|Toyota
|Mike Curb
|26
|99
|Timothy Peters
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Matthew Miller