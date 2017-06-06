Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Entry List: Rattlesnake 400

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is back in action for the second consecutive week, as they will travel to Texas Motor Speedway for a standalone weekend f0r the Rattlesnake 400 on Friday evening on Fox Sports 1.

Only 26 trucks are on the preliminary entry list for the event. Barring any changes, that is the fewest amount of entries in a NCWTS event since 2014, when 27 were also entered at Texas.

Some notable starters for the event include Myatt Snider in the No. 51 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports, Travis Kvapil in the No. 66 Chevrolet and Timothy Peters in the No. 99 Chevrolet for MDM Motorsports. Peters was with the now defunct Red Horse Racing, but found a ride for this weekend.

The Rattlesnake 400 green flag is scheduled to fly at approximately 8:19 p.m. ET. William Byron is the defending winner of the event.

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOwner
102Tyler YoungRandco/Young's Building SystemsChevroletRandy Young
24Christopher BellJBLToyotaKyle Busch
36Norm BenningTBDChevroletNorm Benning
48John Hunter NemechekRomco EquipmentChevroletJoe Nemechek
510Jennifer Jo CobbDriven2HonorChevroletJennifer Jo Cobb
613Cody CoughlinRide TV/JegsToyotaDuke Thorson
716Ryan TruexH.E.B. Grocery StoreToyotaShigeali Hattori
818Noah GragsonSwitchToyotaKyle Busch
919Austin CindricDraw-Tite/Reese BrandsFordBrad Keselowski
1021Johnny SauterAllegiant TravelChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
1122Austin SelfDon't Mess With TexasToyotaTim Self
1224Justin HaleyTBDChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
1327Ben RhodesSafelite Auto GlassToyotaDuke Thorson
1429Chase BriscoeCooper StandardFordBrad Keselowski
1533Kaz GralaTBDChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
1644Matt Mills (i)Faith Motorsports (racebyfaith.com)ChevroletShane Lamb
1745TJ BellBlack Riffle Coffee CpChevroletAl Niece
1849Wendell ChavousTBDChevroletJay Robinson
1951Myatt SniderLouisiana Hot SauceToyotaKyle Busch
2052Stewart FriesenHalmer InternationalChevroletChris Larsen
2163TBATBDChevroletMike Mittler
2266Travis KvapilTBDChevroletJeff Bolen
2383Todd PeckTBDChevroletDJ Copp
2488Matt CraftonHormel Gatherings/MenardsToyotaRhonda Thorson
2598Grant EnfingerJiveToyotaMike Curb
2699Timothy PetersTBDChevroletMatthew Miller

About Davey Segal

Davey currently serves as the Monday news writer for Fronstretch. He is also currently a senior journalism student at Michigan State University and is originally from Rockville, Md. who has an extreme passion for sports. He has been following the sport of NASCAR since the 2002 season when he attended his first race at Dover. He also is a contributing writer for other motorsports websites and produces a weekly NASCAR podcast for MSU's Impact Sports department.

