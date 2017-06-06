NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Entry List: Rattlesnake 400

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is back in action for the second consecutive week, as they will travel to Texas Motor Speedway for a standalone weekend f0r the Rattlesnake 400 on Friday evening on Fox Sports 1.

Only 26 trucks are on the preliminary entry list for the event. Barring any changes, that is the fewest amount of entries in a NCWTS event since 2014, when 27 were also entered at Texas.

Some notable starters for the event include Myatt Snider in the No. 51 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports, Travis Kvapil in the No. 66 Chevrolet and Timothy Peters in the No. 99 Chevrolet for MDM Motorsports. Peters was with the now defunct Red Horse Racing, but found a ride for this weekend.

The Rattlesnake 400 green flag is scheduled to fly at approximately 8:19 p.m. ET. William Byron is the defending winner of the event.