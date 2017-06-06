NASCAR XFINITY Series Entry List: Pocono Green 250

The NASCAR XFINITY Series heads to The Tricky Triangle in Long Pond, Pennsylvania for the Pocono Green 250 on Saturday afternoon on Fox Sports 1.
41 cars are on the preliminary entry list for the event, meaning one team will be sent home packing after qualifying concludes on Saturday morning from the 2.5-mile track.
Monster Energy Cup Series regulars in the field include Paul Menard, Ty Dillon, Daniel Suarez, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson. Jordan Anderson, a Camping World Truck Series regular, is also on the entry list.
This marks the final scheduled week that the No. 6 entry for Roush Fenway Racing will be at the race track, as the organization announced on Monday afternoon that it would be suspending operations for that team, effective after Pocono. Driver Darrell Wallace Jr. will pilot the No. 43 Ford in the Monster Energy Cup Series until Aric Almirola returns from injury in the mean time.
The green flag for the Pocono Green 250 is scheduled to fly at 1:16 p.m. ET. Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the event.
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Owner
|1
|00
|Cole Custer
|Haas Automation
|Ford
|Gene Haas
|2
|0
|Garrett Smithley
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Gary Coswell
|3
|01
|Harrison Rhodes
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Johnny Davis
|4
|1
|Elliott Sadler
|Dale's Pale Ale
|Chevrolet
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|5
|2
|Paul Menard (i)
|Richmond/Menards
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|6
|3
|Ty Dillon (i)
|Rheem
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|7
|4
|Ross Chastain
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Gary Keller
|8
|5
|Michael Annett
|Pilot Flying J
|Chevrolet
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|9
|6
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Disney Pixar Cars 3
|Ford
|Jack Roush
|10
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|Allan Myers
|Chevrolet
|Kelly Earnhardt-Miller
|11
|07
|Ray Black II
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Bobby Dotter
|12
|8
|BJ McLeod
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Jessica Smith-Mcleod
|13
|9
|William Byron
|AXALTA/Rousseau
|Chevrolet
|Rick Hendrick
|14
|11
|Blake Koch
|LeafFilter Gutter Protection
|Chevrolet
|Matt Kaulig
|15
|13
|Timmy Hill
|TBD
|Toyota
|Danielle Long
|16
|14
|JJ Yeley
|TriStar Motorsports
|Toyota
|Mark Smith
|17
|16
|Ryan Reed
|Lilly Diabetes
|Ford
|Jack Roush
|18
|18
|Daniel Suarez (i)
|Juniper
|Toyota
|JD Gibbs
|19
|19
|Matt Tifft
|Tunity
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs
|20
|20
|Kyle Benjamin
|Hisense
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs
|21
|21
|Daniel Hemric
|Blue Gate Bank
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|22
|22
|Brad Keselowski (i)
|SKF
|Ford
|Roger Penske
|23
|23
|Spencer Gallagher
|Allegiant Airlines
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|24
|24
|Dylan Lupton
|Nut Up
|Toyota
|Maria Gonzalez Hernandez
|25
|28
|Dakoda Armstrong
|JGL Racing
|Toyota
|James Whitener
|26
|33
|Brandon Jones
|Anderson's Maple Syrup
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|27
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|RSS Racing
|Chevrolet
|Rod Sieg
|28
|40
|Timmy Hill
|TBD
|Dodge
|Danielle Long
|29
|42
|Kyle Larson (i)
|ENEOS
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi
|30
|48
|Brennan Poole
|DC Solar
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi
|31
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|RepairableVehicles.com
|Chevrolet
|Tony Clements
|32
|52
|Joey Gase
|Donate Life
|Chevrolet
|Jimmy Means
|33
|62
|Brendan Gaughan
|South Point Hotel & Casino
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|34
|74
|Mike Harmon
|Veterans Motorsports
|Dodge
|Mike Harmon
|35
|78
|TBA
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|BJ McLeod
|36
|89
|Morgan Shepherd
|Visone RV
|Chevrolet
|Cindy Shepherd
|37
|90
|Josh Williams
|BuckedUp Apparel/CrashClaimsR.Us
|Chevrolet
|Michelle Gosselin
|38
|93
|Jordan Anderson (i)
|RSS Racing
|Chevrolet
|Panela Sieg
|39
|96
|Ben Kennedy
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|40
|98
|Casey Mears
|Fresh From Florida
|Ford
|Fred Biagi
|41
|99
|David Starr
|Striping Technologies
|Chevrolet
|Jessica Smith-Mcleod