NASCAR XFINITY Series Entry List: Pocono Green 250

The NASCAR XFINITY Series heads to The Tricky Triangle in Long Pond, Pennsylvania for the Pocono Green 250 on Saturday afternoon on Fox Sports 1.

41 cars are on the preliminary entry list for the event, meaning one team will be sent home packing after qualifying concludes on Saturday morning from the 2.5-mile track.

Monster Energy Cup Series regulars in the field include Paul Menard, Ty Dillon, Daniel Suarez, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson. Jordan Anderson, a Camping World Truck Series regular, is also on the entry list.

This marks the final scheduled week that the No. 6 entry for Roush Fenway Racing will be at the race track, as the organization announced on Monday afternoon that it would be suspending operations for that team, effective after Pocono. Driver Darrell Wallace Jr. will pilot the No. 43 Ford in the Monster Energy Cup Series until Aric Almirola returns from injury in the mean time.

The green flag for the Pocono Green 250 is scheduled to fly at 1:16 p.m. ET. Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the event.