(Photo: Anthony Lumbis Sr.)

NASCAR XFINITY Series Entry List: Pocono Green 250

Davey Segal June 6, 2017

The NASCAR XFINITY Series heads to The Tricky Triangle in Long Pond, Pennsylvania for the Pocono Green 250 on Saturday afternoon on Fox Sports 1.

41 cars are on the preliminary entry list for the event, meaning one team will be sent home packing after qualifying concludes on Saturday morning from the 2.5-mile track.

Monster Energy Cup Series regulars in the field include Paul Menard, Ty Dillon, Daniel Suarez, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson. Jordan Anderson, a Camping World Truck Series regular, is also on the entry list.

This marks the final scheduled week that the No. 6 entry for Roush Fenway Racing will be at the race track, as the organization announced on Monday afternoon that it would be suspending operations for that team, effective after Pocono. Driver Darrell Wallace Jr. will pilot the No. 43 Ford in the Monster Energy Cup Series until Aric Almirola returns from injury in the mean time.

The green flag for the Pocono Green 250 is scheduled to fly at 1:16 p.m. ET. Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the event.

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOwner
100Cole CusterHaas AutomationFordGene Haas
20Garrett Smithleyteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletGary Coswell
301Harrison Rhodesteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletJohnny Davis
41Elliott SadlerDale's Pale AleChevroletDale Earnhardt Jr.
52Paul Menard (i)Richmond/MenardsChevroletRichard Childress
63Ty Dillon (i)RheemChevroletRichard Childress
74Ross Chastainteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletGary Keller
85Michael AnnettPilot Flying JChevroletDale Earnhardt Jr.
96Darrell Wallace Jr.Disney Pixar Cars 3FordJack Roush
107Justin AllgaierAllan MyersChevroletKelly Earnhardt-Miller
1107Ray Black IITBDChevroletBobby Dotter
128BJ McLeodTBDChevroletJessica Smith-Mcleod
139William ByronAXALTA/RousseauChevroletRick Hendrick
1411Blake KochLeafFilter Gutter ProtectionChevroletMatt Kaulig
1513Timmy HillTBDToyotaDanielle Long
1614JJ YeleyTriStar MotorsportsToyotaMark Smith
1716Ryan ReedLilly DiabetesFordJack Roush
1818Daniel Suarez (i)JuniperToyotaJD Gibbs
1919Matt TifftTunityToyotaJoe Gibbs
2020Kyle BenjaminHisenseToyotaJoe Gibbs
2121Daniel HemricBlue Gate BankChevroletRichard Childress
2222Brad Keselowski (i)SKFFordRoger Penske
2323Spencer GallagherAllegiant AirlinesChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
2424Dylan LuptonNut UpToyotaMaria Gonzalez Hernandez
2528Dakoda ArmstrongJGL RacingToyotaJames Whitener
2633Brandon JonesAnderson's Maple SyrupChevroletRichard Childress
2739Ryan SiegRSS RacingChevroletRod Sieg
2840Timmy HillTBDDodgeDanielle Long
2942Kyle Larson (i)ENEOSChevroletChip Ganassi
3048Brennan PooleDC SolarChevroletChip Ganassi
3151Jeremy ClementsRepairableVehicles.comChevroletTony Clements
3252Joey GaseDonate LifeChevroletJimmy Means
3362Brendan GaughanSouth Point Hotel & CasinoChevroletRichard Childress
3474Mike HarmonVeterans MotorsportsDodgeMike Harmon
3578TBATBDChevroletBJ McLeod
3689Morgan ShepherdVisone RVChevroletCindy Shepherd
3790Josh WilliamsBuckedUp Apparel/CrashClaimsR.UsChevroletMichelle Gosselin
3893Jordan Anderson (i)RSS RacingChevroletPanela Sieg
3996Ben KennedyTBDChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
4098Casey MearsFresh From FloridaFordFred Biagi
4199David StarrStriping TechnologiesChevroletJessica Smith-Mcleod

About Davey Segal

Davey currently serves as the Monday news writer for Fronstretch. He is also currently a senior journalism student at Michigan State University and is originally from Rockville, Md. who has an extreme passion for sports. He has been following the sport of NASCAR since the 2002 season when he attended his first race at Dover. He also is a contributing writer for other motorsports websites and produces a weekly NASCAR podcast for MSU's Impact Sports department.

