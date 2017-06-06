Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Entry List: Pocono 400

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series continues their East coast stint with a trip to Pocono Raceway this upcoming weekend for the Pocono 400 (Sunday on Fox Sports 1).

39 cars are on the preliminary entry list for the 400-mile event at the Tricky Triangle, meaning the field will not be at full capacity.

After a weekend off at Dover, rookie Corey LaJoie is back in the No. 83 Toyota for BK Racing. Reed Sorenson also returns, back in the No. 15 for Premium Motorsports after Ross Chastain wheeled that Toyota to a 20th-place finish in his first career Cup start. Derrike Cope returns with the Premium Motorsports No. 55 after taking Dover off.

But the biggest and most notable change for this weekend comes out of the Richard Petty Motorsports camp, as the No. 43 Ford will have a new driver.

Darrell Wallace Jr. will make his Cup series debut for RPM, filling in for the injured Aric Almirola. Regan Smith had filled the seat in Almirola’s absence since Kansas, but Bubba will now get the nod beginning with the Pocono 400. Wallace Jr. has been labeled the interim driver, meaning he will pilot the No. 43 until Almirola returns.

The green flag for the Pocono 400 is scheduled to fly at approximately 3:16 p.m. ET (note the later start for planning purposes, people!) from the 2.5-mile track. Kurt Busch of Stewart-Haas Racing is the defending winner of the event.