Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / News / Cup Series News / Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Entry List: Pocono 400
(Photo: Zach Catanzareti)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Entry List: Pocono 400

Davey Segal June 6, 2017 Cup Series News, Davey Segal, News Leave a comment

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series continues their East coast stint with a trip to Pocono Raceway this upcoming weekend for the Pocono 400 (Sunday on Fox Sports 1).

39 cars are on the preliminary entry list for the 400-mile event at the Tricky Triangle, meaning the field will not be at full capacity.

After a weekend off at Dover, rookie Corey LaJoie is back in the No. 83 Toyota for BK Racing. Reed Sorenson also returns, back in the No. 15 for Premium Motorsports after Ross Chastain wheeled that Toyota to a 20th-place finish in his first career Cup start. Derrike Cope returns with the Premium Motorsports No. 55 after taking Dover off.

But the biggest and most notable change for this weekend comes out of the Richard Petty Motorsports camp, as the No. 43 Ford will have a new driver.

Darrell Wallace Jr. will make his Cup series debut for RPM, filling in for the injured Aric Almirola. Regan Smith had filled the seat in Almirola’s absence since Kansas, but Bubba will now get the nod beginning with the Pocono 400. Wallace Jr. has been labeled the interim driver, meaning he will pilot the No. 43 until Almirola returns.

WOLKIN: Full Details On Wallace Move To The No. 43

GRADY: Will This Make Or Break Wallace’s Career? 

The green flag for the Pocono 400 is scheduled to fly at approximately 3:16 p.m. ET (note the later start for planning purposes, people!) from the 2.5-mile track. Kurt Busch of Stewart-Haas Racing is the defending winner of the event.

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOrganization
11Jamie McMurrayCessnaChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
22Brad KeselowskiMiller LiteFordTeam Penske
33Austin DillonTBDChevroletRichard Childress Racing
44Kevin HarvickBusch BeerFordStewart-Haas Racing
55Kasey KahneFarmers InsuranceChevroletHendrick Motorsports
66Trevor BayneFord EcoBoostFordRoush Fenway Racing
710Danica PatrickAspen DentalFordStewart-Haas Racing
811Denny HamlinFedEx FreightToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
913Ty DillonGEICOChevroletGermain Racing
1014Clint BowyerHaas-AutomationFordStewart-Haas Racing
1115Reed SorensonTBDChevroletPremium Motorsports
1217Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Little HugFordRoush Fenway Racing
1318Kyle BuschM&M's Red, White & BlueToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1419Daniel SuarezARRISToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1520Matt KensethDEWALT FlexvoltToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1621Ryan BlaneyMotorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto CenterFordWood Brothers Racing
1722Joey LoganoTBDFordTeam Penske
1823Gray GauldingAddiction CampusesToyotaBK Racing
1924Chase ElliottSunEnergy1ChevroletHendrick Motorsports
2027Paul MenardDutchBoy/MenardsChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2131Ryan NewmanTBDChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2232Matt DiBenedettoIncredibleBank.comFordGO FAS Racing
2333Jeffrey EarnhardtTBDChevroletCircle Sport/TMG
2434Landon CassillCSX Play It SafeFordFront Row Motorsports
2537Chris BuescherScott ProductsChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
2638David RaganOverton'sFordFront Row Motorsports
2741Kurt BuschTBDFordStewart-Haas Racing
2842Kyle LarsonTargetChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
2943Darrell Wallace Jr.SmithfieldFordRichard Petty Motorsports
3047AJ AllmendingerKroger ClickListChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
3148Jimmie JohnsonLowe'sChevroletHendrick Motorsports
3251Cody WareTBDChevroletRick Ware Racing
3355Derrike CopeTBDChevroletPremium Motorsports
3472Cole WhittTBDChevroletTriStar Motorsports
3577Erik JonesGameStop/Cars 3ToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3678Martin Truex Jr.Furniture Row/Denver MattressToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3783Corey LajoieTBDToyotaBK Racing
3888Dale Earnhardt Jr.AxaltaChevroletHendrick Motorsports
3995Michael McDowellFDNY FoundationChevroletLeavine Family Racing

Tags

About Davey Segal

Davey currently serves as the Monday news writer for Fronstretch. He is also currently a senior journalism student at Michigan State University and is originally from Rockville, Md. who has an extreme passion for sports. He has been following the sport of NASCAR since the 2002 season when he attended his first race at Dover. He also is a contributing writer for other motorsports websites and produces a weekly NASCAR podcast for MSU's Impact Sports department.

Check Also

Fence Climber at Dover Identified and Charged

A man who climbed the catch fence at the exit of Turn 4 during Sunday’s …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.