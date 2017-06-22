2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 16: Jacque DeBris

Episode 16: Jacque DeBris
Frontstretch Podcast with Matt Stallknecht, Tom Bowles and Mike Neff.
In this week’s episode brought to you by DraftKings, the gang tackles the controversy of debris cautions in NASCAR, specifically in the wake of a controversial late-race yellow last week in Michigan. The trio also break down the impact of Hollywood’s recent cooperation with NASCAR and offer a preview of next week’s road race in Sonoma.
This week's episode was brought to you by DraftKings, the No. 1 platform for Daily Fantasy Sports.
Neil Bonnett said the driver is Pierre Debris.
And it’s JACQUES!!!!!
If the heats were conceived to improve competition (and they weren’t) they are failing miserably, like all of Emperor Brian’s “brilliant” ideas. But they are creating rain delays during the “event”.
The race segments ARE DEBRIS CAUTIONS!!!!!! That has not gone away!!!!!!! Same intent, different name!
Silly boys, it is manipulation, how could not see that? Blind ignorance! The monies influence by certain “DONORS” have increased since Earnhardt! IT IS NOT THEM BEING TRIGGER HAPPY FOR SAFETY…COME ON…GROW UP, PUT YOUR MAN PANTS ON..and let the chips fall where they may! OWN IT! You can get away with anything or justify anything with the buzzword “safety”, who in their right mind would disagree with “safety”, a clever word to be designed to make YOU look unreasonable or radical cause you don’t by into the narrative! U guys are nuts, they do have BIAS..how could you not think that?? Why would they go thru this garbage IF NOT TO HELP A FAVORED TEAM? Only logical conclusion!
“Days of Thunder”, lol. My father was in the infield camper area…and got some screen time with his young self on top of his buddies MoHo. A TV live shot and movie scan…LOL. He said it was funny as they had Tom Cruise do a ride around a few times…The announcers said “give a big cheer for Tom Cruise”…the placed booed him (had some colorful expletives), bottles and cans throw and girls were lifting up their tops! Lol.