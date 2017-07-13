Brent Dewar is NASCAR’s New President

NASCAR’s changing of the guard is not only happening in the driver’s seat. Thursday, NASCAR announced in a press release that Brent Dewar will be the new president of the governing body.

Dewar becomes the fourth president in NASCAR history and the first since previous President Mike Helton was promoted to Vice Chairman in 2015. Bill France Sr. and Bill France Jr. were the first two to hold the position.

According to NASCAR, the new president will start his role effective immediately. Dewar was promoted from the position of Chief Operating Officer, a post he has held since December 2013, and currently serves on the NASCAR Board of Directors.

The new president has been involved in the automobile industry for over 30 years, spending most of those as an automotive executive and working closely with motorsports.

During his three-and-a-half-year NASCAR tenure, Dewar has contributed to bringing in Monster Energy as the title sponsor for the Cup Series, spearheaded the installation of the teams’ charter system and pushed for the creation of councils for drivers, owners, tracks, teams, and manufacturers.

As a part of Dewar’s position, he will report to NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France.

“Brent has helped lead a cultural transformation at NASCAR,” France said in a statement. “From collaborating with team owners to building the charter framework; to partnering with tracks, auto manufacturers, entitlement sponsors and broadcasters to deliver better racing and a more dynamic fan experience; he has spearheaded some of the most impactful enhancements NASCAR has implemented in its history.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled about the impact Brent has had on our industry and I am confident he will continue to help serve and grow our sport for many years to come.”