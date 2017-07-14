Kyle Busch Leads Rain-Shortened XFINITY Practice At New Hampshire

Two hours after leading the XFINITY Series opening practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch was again at the top of the leaderboard in a rain shortened final practice.

In doing so, Busch topped his opening practice speed by o.113 seconds, lapping the one-mile track at 128.553 mph.

Ryan Preece, just minutes after winning the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour All-Star Shootout, posted the fastest speed by a non-Monster Energy Series regular. His speed of 128.083 was good for third overall.

Brad Keselowski (128.420) was second fastest. The top XFINITY regular was Matt Tifft (128.023), who ranked fifth, behind fourth place Kyle Larson (128.070).

Cole Custer, Ty Dillon, Ben Kennedy, Elliott Sadler, and Brandon Jones rounded out the top 10. Busch, Tifft, and JJ Yeley all ran 14 laps, the highest total between the 40 drivers.

Drivers are next on the track Saturday morning at 11:05 a.m. ET for qualifying. The last five pole-sitters at New Hampshire have made the trip to victory lane.

