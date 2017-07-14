Larson Time Disallowed; Truex Jr. to Start from Pole at New Hampshire

Following a ripping lap from Kyle Larson Friday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, it went was washed away after the No. 42 Chevrolet failed post-qualifying inspection due to an unapproved rear deck fin.

Martin Truex Jr. will start from pole for Sunday’s Overton’s 301 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Per the NASCAR rule book, Larson will start from the 39th position in his Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet. This moves Jimmie Johnson to the front row and Larson’s teammate Jamie McMurray to row No. 2 in the fourth spot.

The pole for Truex is his first of 2017 and 13th of his Cup career.

“Not the way we wanted to get our first pole of year,” Truex said. “But I’m looking forward to starting up front and getting a good pit stall.”

There are no further penalties for the No. 42 team.