Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / Cup Series / Larson Time Disallowed; Truex Jr. to Start from Pole at New Hampshire
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade/NKP)

Larson Time Disallowed; Truex Jr. to Start from Pole at New Hampshire

Zach Catanzareti July 14, 2017 Cup Series, Cup Series News, News, Zach Catanzareti 8 Comments

Following a ripping lap from Kyle Larson Friday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, it went was washed away after the No. 42 Chevrolet failed post-qualifying inspection due to an unapproved rear deck fin.

Martin Truex Jr. will start from pole for Sunday’s Overton’s 301 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Per the NASCAR rule book, Larson will start from the 39th position in his Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet. This moves Jimmie Johnson to the front row and Larson’s teammate Jamie McMurray to row No. 2 in the fourth spot.

The pole for Truex is his first of 2017 and 13th of his Cup career.

“Not the way we wanted to get our first pole of year,” Truex said. “But I’m looking forward to starting up front and getting a good pit stall.”

There are no further penalties for the No. 42 team.

Tags

About Zach Catanzareti

Check Also

Kyle Busch Tops Opening Xfinity Series Practice at New Hampshire

Kyle Busch won this race from the pole a season ago in dominating fashion, leading …

8 comments

  1. kb
    July 14, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Interesting, did anybody check the big cheaters of last year car after they handed Nasty Marty the Pole? Gosh they seem to have a hard on for Poor Marty this year big time they want that jerk to win at Homestead! In loving tribute to Toyota, Love Brian xoxoxoxxoxoxox!!!!!

    And I have yet to hear the hypocritical CHEATER CHEATER hysteria call towards Chippy’s race team!! Oh yeah, its a Chebbie!!!!!!!

    Reply
    • Ken
      July 14, 2017 at 8:12 pm

      Don’t worry, kb, the “usual suspects” will be screaming. Just give them time! It’s still early.

      Reply
      • kb
        July 14, 2017 at 8:50 pm

        You are probably correct Ken!

        Reply
        • kb
          July 14, 2017 at 9:27 pm

          ..But where I am coming from is people always jump on the cheater bandwagon when Team Penske is the offender…they get nuts..screaming CHEATER…blah, blah, blah. But when it is a Chebbie or a Toys crickets. Just keeping with my observations of FAN HYPOCRISY and STUPIDITY! It drives me nuts…….we all have bias to a degree obviously..human nature..but the hypocrisy is maddening.

          Reply
  2. DoninAjax
    July 14, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    How can a rear deck fin be approved before qualifying and unapproved after?

    Looks like J-Jo got rid of most of the sand in the bag. Maybe Brian “suggested” to Mr. H that his cars start showing what they’re capable of.

    Reply
    • Ken
      July 14, 2017 at 8:09 pm

      Don’t forget, New Hampshire is one of the tracks in the joke called the playoff. I expected Johnson to be good this weekend. And he will “cruise” over the next seven races, as they don’t represent any tracks in the joke.

      Reply
  3. DoninAjax
    July 14, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    Told ya at 6:49! So predictable.
    5 Toys and 3 Chevs in the top 8. Brian is celebrating with an adult beverage somewhere away from any track, as if he needed a reason.

    Reply
  4. Ken
    July 14, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Wow! First, it was the Penske boys being hit with disallowed times and failed inspections. Now, It’s Larson and Ganassi. Funny, isn’t it, that any non-Toyota team, except for Hendrick, that dare to challenge the Toyota domination seem to get hit with these pre-qualifying/post-qualifying/pre-race/post-race infractions that push the challenging teams back. I guess Brian made the appropriate phone call to the inspectors today, just to make sure nobody challenges the Toyotas.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.