Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / 2017 Staff Predictions / 2017 NASCAR Frontstretch Cup: Overton’s 301 Predictions
(Photo: Russell LaBounty / NKP)

2017 NASCAR Frontstretch Cup: Overton’s 301 Predictions

Frontstretch Staff July 16, 2017 2017 Staff Predictions, Cup Series, Featured Content 1 Comment

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!

Think you can out-prognosticate our staff?  Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!

How we roll:
Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race.  We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct.  Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: Overton’s 301

 

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race Winner
Amy Henderson Martin Truex Jr.Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch
Corey Brewer Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Matt Kenseth
Dan Greene Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Matt Kenseth
Mark Howell Kyle Larson Martin Truex Jr. Matt Kenseth
Bryan Gable Kyle Larson Kevin Harvick Matt Kenseth
Clayton Caldwell Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Chase Elliott
Davey Segal Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Joey Logano
Joseph Wolkin Kyle Larson Martin Truex Jr. Kurt Busch
Jeff Wolfe Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Chase Elliott
Frank Velat Ryan Blaney Kevin Harvick Denny Hamlin
Huston LadnerMartin Truex Jr. Jimmie Johnson Matt Kenseth
Greg DavisMartin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Jimmie Johnson
Michael MassieMartin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Denny Hamlin

 
Results: Quaker State 400

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race WinnerWinner Pick FinishTotal Points
Amy HendersonKyle BuschJimmie JohnsonChase Elliott3rd3
Corey BrewerMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle BuschKyle Busch5th4
Dan GreeneMartin Truex, Jr.Martin Truex, Jr.Kyle Busch5th5
Mark HowellKyle BuschBrad KeselowskiKyle Busch5th3
Dustin AlbinoKyle LarsonKyle BuschBrad Keselowski39th-3
Clayton CaldwellBrad KeselowskiKyle BuschKyle Busch5th3
Davey SegalKevin HarvickKyle BuschKyle Busch5th3
Joseph WolkinBrad KeselowskiMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle Busch5th4
Jeff WolfeKyle BuschMartin Truex, Jr.Ryan Blaney10th2
Vito PuglieseMartin Truex, Jr.Brad KeselowskiJoey Logano8th2
Huston LadnerKyle BuschMartin Truex, Jr.Brad Keselowski39th-2
Greg DavisKyle BuschBrad KeselowskiKyle Busch5th3
Michael MassieKyle BuschMartin Truex, Jr.Brad Keselowski39th-2

 

Standings

 WriterPointsBehindStartsWinsTop 5Top 10
Corey Brewer33181710
Mark Howell29-4180912
Amy Henderson28-5181812
Huston Ladner25-817269
Joseph Wolkin24-915069
Davey Segal23-1018279
Clayton Caldwell23-1018169
Dan Greene21-1216169
Michael Massie21-1216247
Bryan Gable20-13161411
Dustin Albino19-1418179
Frank Velat18-1513156
John Douglas17-167055
Jeff Wolfe15-1816257
Vito Pugliese14-1913127
Matteo Marcheschi12-214222
John Haverlin5-282111
Greg Davis4-299035
Michael Finley3-303011
Phil Allaway0-331000
Zach Catanzareti-1-342000
Tom Bowles-2-352000
Danny Peters-3-361000

 

 

About Frontstretch Staff

Frontstretch Staff
The Frontstretch Staff is made up of a group of talented men and women spread out all over the United States and Canada. Residing in 15 states throughout the country, plus Ontario, and widely ranging in age, the staff showcases a wide variety of diverse opinions that will keep you coming back for more week in and week out.

Check Also

Martin Truex Jr. Leads Saturday Morning Loudon Practice

With not much room for comfort, Martin Truex Jr. led the way in second practice …

One comment

  1. JohnDoe
    July 16, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Denny Hamlin for the win

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.