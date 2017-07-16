2017 NASCAR Frontstretch Cup: Overton’s 301 Predictions

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!
Think you can out-prognosticate our staff? Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!
How we roll:
Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:
Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th
This week’s predictions: Overton’s 301
|Writer
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Race Winner
|Amy Henderson
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Corey Brewer
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Matt Kenseth
|Dan Greene
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Matt Kenseth
|Mark Howell
|Kyle Larson
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Matt Kenseth
|Bryan Gable
|Kyle Larson
|Kevin Harvick
|Matt Kenseth
|Clayton Caldwell
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Chase Elliott
|Davey Segal
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Joey Logano
|Joseph Wolkin
|Kyle Larson
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kurt Busch
|Jeff Wolfe
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Chase Elliott
|Frank Velat
|Ryan Blaney
|Kevin Harvick
|Denny Hamlin
|Huston Ladner
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Jimmie Johnson
|Matt Kenseth
|Greg Davis
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Jimmie Johnson
|Michael Massie
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Denny Hamlin
Results: Quaker State 400
|Writer
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Race Winner
|Winner Pick Finish
|Total Points
|Amy Henderson
|Kyle Busch
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chase Elliott
|3rd
|3
|Corey Brewer
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch
|5th
|4
|Dan Greene
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|5th
|5
|Mark Howell
|Kyle Busch
|Brad Keselowski
|Kyle Busch
|5th
|3
|Dustin Albino
|Kyle Larson
|Kyle Busch
|Brad Keselowski
|39th
|-3
|Clayton Caldwell
|Brad Keselowski
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch
|5th
|3
|Davey Segal
|Kevin Harvick
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch
|5th
|3
|Joseph Wolkin
|Brad Keselowski
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|5th
|4
|Jeff Wolfe
|Kyle Busch
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Ryan Blaney
|10th
|2
|Vito Pugliese
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Brad Keselowski
|Joey Logano
|8th
|2
|Huston Ladner
|Kyle Busch
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Brad Keselowski
|39th
|-2
|Greg Davis
|Kyle Busch
|Brad Keselowski
|Kyle Busch
|5th
|3
|Michael Massie
|Kyle Busch
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Brad Keselowski
|39th
|-2
Standings
|Writer
|Points
|Behind
|Starts
|Wins
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Corey Brewer
|33
|—
|18
|1
|7
|10
|Mark Howell
|29
|-4
|18
|0
|9
|12
|Amy Henderson
|28
|-5
|18
|1
|8
|12
|Huston Ladner
|25
|-8
|17
|2
|6
|9
|Joseph Wolkin
|24
|-9
|15
|0
|6
|9
|Davey Segal
|23
|-10
|18
|2
|7
|9
|Clayton Caldwell
|23
|-10
|18
|1
|6
|9
|Dan Greene
|21
|-12
|16
|1
|6
|9
|Michael Massie
|21
|-12
|16
|2
|4
|7
|Bryan Gable
|20
|-13
|16
|1
|4
|11
|Dustin Albino
|19
|-14
|18
|1
|7
|9
|Frank Velat
|18
|-15
|13
|1
|5
|6
|John Douglas
|17
|-16
|7
|0
|5
|5
|Jeff Wolfe
|15
|-18
|16
|2
|5
|7
|Vito Pugliese
|14
|-19
|13
|1
|2
|7
|Matteo Marcheschi
|12
|-21
|4
|2
|2
|2
|John Haverlin
|5
|-28
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Greg Davis
|4
|-29
|9
|0
|3
|5
|Michael Finley
|3
|-30
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Phil Allaway
|0
|-33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zach Catanzareti
|-1
|-34
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tom Bowles
|-2
|-35
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Danny Peters
|-3
|-36
|1
|0
|0
|0
Denny Hamlin for the win