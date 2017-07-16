2017 NASCAR Frontstretch Cup: Overton’s 301 Predictions

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!

Think you can out-prognosticate our staff? Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!

How we roll:

Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring

+5 – Win

+3 – 2nd-5th

+1 – 6th-10th

0 – 11th-20th

-1 – 21st-30th

-2 – 31st-36th

-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: Overton’s 301

Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Race Winner Amy Henderson Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Corey Brewer Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Matt Kenseth Dan Greene Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Matt Kenseth Mark Howell Kyle Larson Martin Truex Jr. Matt Kenseth Bryan Gable Kyle Larson Kevin Harvick Matt Kenseth Clayton Caldwell Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Chase Elliott Davey Segal Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Joey Logano Joseph Wolkin Kyle Larson Martin Truex Jr. Kurt Busch Jeff Wolfe Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Chase Elliott Frank Velat Ryan Blaney Kevin Harvick Denny Hamlin Huston Ladner Martin Truex Jr. Jimmie Johnson Matt Kenseth Greg Davis Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Jimmie Johnson Michael Massie Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Denny Hamlin



Results: Quaker State 400

Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Race Winner Winner Pick Finish Total Points Amy Henderson Kyle Busch Jimmie Johnson Chase Elliott 3rd 3 Corey Brewer Martin Truex, Jr. Kyle Busch Kyle Busch 5th 4 Dan Greene Martin Truex, Jr. Martin Truex, Jr. Kyle Busch 5th 5 Mark Howell Kyle Busch Brad Keselowski Kyle Busch 5th 3 Dustin Albino Kyle Larson Kyle Busch Brad Keselowski 39th -3 Clayton Caldwell Brad Keselowski Kyle Busch Kyle Busch 5th 3 Davey Segal Kevin Harvick Kyle Busch Kyle Busch 5th 3 Joseph Wolkin Brad Keselowski Martin Truex, Jr. Kyle Busch 5th 4 Jeff Wolfe Kyle Busch Martin Truex, Jr. Ryan Blaney 10th 2 Vito Pugliese Martin Truex, Jr. Brad Keselowski Joey Logano 8th 2 Huston Ladner Kyle Busch Martin Truex, Jr. Brad Keselowski 39th -2 Greg Davis Kyle Busch Brad Keselowski Kyle Busch 5th 3 Michael Massie Kyle Busch Martin Truex, Jr. Brad Keselowski 39th -2

Standings