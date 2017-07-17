Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: NASCAR via Getty Images)

Eldora Dirt Derby 150 Entry List

Davey Segal July 17, 2017 Davey Segal, Truck Series News 2 Comments

Let’s sling some dirt, y’all.

This week, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to Rossburg, Ohio and Eldora Speedway for the fifth annual “Mudsummer Classic,” the Eldora Dirt Derby 150.

After an off-weekend, 34 trucks are on the preliminary entry list for the mid-week dirt race from the half-mile clay dirt track owned by three-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart. As expected, there are a fair amount of new faces that will be behind the wheel this weekend.

Brandon Hightower, Max Johnson, Chris Windom, JR Heffner, Jeffrey Abbey, Josh Reaume, Bobby Pierce, Ken Schrader, Caleb Holman, Justin Shipley and Rico Abreu are among the new notable faces that’ll be racing this weekend.

Abreu will pilot the No. 89 truck for ThorSport Racing. He was let go by the organization at the conclusion of last year as his inaugural NCWTS season didn’t go as well as planned. But to say that Abreu is an accomplished dirt track racer would be an understatement. The came can be said for Pierce.

Pierce has led 141 laps and been a force to be reckoned with in the past couple races at Eldora. He might be remembered for coming to a stop right in front of Kenny Wallace, who, while working for FOX, was screaming at Pierce to get the engine cranked back up and rolling. Pierce’s No. 63 truck will be undoubtedly be up front once again.

So will the No. 66 team with Schrader driving. Schrader, along with Norm Benning, will be the elder statesmen of the event. Whereas Harrison Burton, Kaz Grala, Noah Gragson and Austin Cindric will be the new kids on the block, trying to learn from the veterans who know dirt racing like the back of their hands.

There is one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver in the field, with Ty Dillon pilot the No. 99 Chevrolet for MDM Motorsports. Christopher Bell, who will pilot his No. 4 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports, also earned his first career NCWTS victory in this race three years ago.

Qualifying races will take place beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET and the green flag for the main event is scheduled to fly at 9:30 p.m. ET. Television coverage can be found on FOX Business Network with radio coverage on MRN. Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the event.

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOwner
10Korbin ForristerTBDChevroletJennifer Jo Cobb
21Brandon hHightower (i)TBDChevroletTracy Lowe
302Max JohnsonChevroletRandy Young
44Christopher BellToyotaKyle Busch
506Norm BenningChevroletNorm Benning
68John Hunter NemechekChevroletJoe Nemechek
710TBAChevroletJennifer Jo Cobb
813Cody CoughlinRide TV/JEGSToyotaDuke Thorson
916Ryan TruexTBDToyotaShigeaki Hattori
1018Noah GragsonSwitchToyotaKyle Busch
1119Austin CindricFitzgerald Glider KitsFordBrad Keselowski
1220TBAYoung's Building SystemsChevroletBryan Hill
1321Johnny SauterAllegiant AirlinesChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
1424Justin HaleyFraternal Order of EaglesChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
1527Ben RhodesSafelite Auto GlassToyotaDuke Thorson
1629Chase BriscoeCooper StandardFordBrad Keselowski
1733Kaz Grala15-40 ConnectionChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
1836Chris WindomBALDWIN BROTHERS/FOX PAVING/CENTRAL ABRASIVES/GOTTA RACEChevroletBeverly Mittler
1944JR HeffnerTBDChevroletShane Lamb
2045Jeffrey AbbeyBlack Riffle Coffee CompanyChevroletAl Niece
2149Wendell ChavousTBDChevroletJay Robinson
2250Josh ReaumeTBDChevroletMark Beaver
2351Harrison BurtonHunt Brothers PizzaToyotaKyle Busch
2452Stewart FriesenHalmar InternationalChevroletChris Larsen
2557TBATBDChevroletNorm Benning
2663Bobby PierceGOTTA RACE/866 GET A PRO METAL ROOFINGChevroletMike Mittler
2766Ken SchraderK&L Ready Mix/Midwest Logistics SystemsChevroletJeff Bolen
2875Caleb HolmanFood Country USA/Lopez Wealth ManagementChevroletCharles Henderson
2980Justn ShipleyRoger'sFordTracy Wallace
3083JJ Yeley (i)Fr8Auctions.comChevroletDJ Copp
3188Matt CraftonIdeal Door/MenardsToyotaRhonda Thorson
3289Rico AbreuCurb RecordsToyotaDuke Thorson
3398Grant EnfingerChampion Power Equipment/Curb RecordsToyotaMike Curb
3499Ty Dillon (i)K&L Ready MixChevroletMatthew Miller

