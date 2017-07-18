Pocono Raceway’s Brandon Igdalsky Takes Leadership Role With NASCAR

Brandon Igdalsky, longtime president and CEO of Pocono Raceway, is joining NASCAR as the organization’s new managing director of event marketing.

Igdalsky moves to NASCAR after taking the helm at Pocono Raceway in August 2011, replacing his grandfather, the late Dr. Joseph Mattioli. He will report to Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell.

Igdalsky will operate out of NASCAR’s Daytona Beach office, supervising the team dedicated to working with track partners on a number of event-related initiatives.

Additionally, Igdalsky will lead the NASCAR-Track Council.

“The work across the entire industry to help create the best live experience possible is extremely important to our industry’s initiatives,” O’Donnell said in a statement. “We’re delighted that Brandon’s experience as a track president will further solidify the strong working relationships we have with our track partners as we continue to innovate the fan experience at track.”

In other personnel moves, Evan Parker has been appointed Managing Director of Content Strategy, Scott Warfield is the new Managing Director of Digital and Social Content and Jeff Wohlschlaeger has been appointed Managing Director of Series Marketing.

Nick Igdalsky, brother of Brandon, is Pocono Raceway’s newest CEO, with Ben May being named as president for the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania facility.

“I am very grateful and excited,” Igdalsky, who previously served as Pocono Raceway’s COO, said in a statement. “I have observed every aspect of the operation here at Pocono Raceway, starting as a 13-year-old, and look forward to working with our incredible team. Our goals remain the same: to create exciting and lifelong experiences at a beautiful and sustainable facility and that will remain our focus.”