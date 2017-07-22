Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / 2017 Staff Predictions / 2017 NASCAR Frontstretch Cup: Brickyard 400 Predictions
(Photo: Logan Whitton/NKP)

2017 NASCAR Frontstretch Cup: Brickyard 400 Predictions

Frontstretch Staff July 22, 2017 2017 Staff Predictions, Cup Series, Featured Content 1 Comment

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) with this week’s Brickyard 400!

Think you can out-prognosticate our staff?  Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!

How we roll:
Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race.  We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct.  Overall race points remain the same.

Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: Brickyard 400

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race Winner
Amy HendersonKyle BuschMartin Truex Jr.Ryan Blaney
Corey BrewerMartin Truex Jr.Martin Truex Jr.Jimmie Johnson
Dan GreeneBrad KeselowskiMartin Truex Jr.Jamie McMurray
Mark HowellBrad KeselowskiKyle BuschJamie McMurray
Dustin AlbinoKyle BuschMartin Truex Jr.Kevin Harvick
Clayton CaldwellMartin Truex Jr.Kyle LarsonKyle Larson
Davey SegalKyle BuschKyle BuschKyle Busch
Bryan GableMartin Truex Jr.Kyle BuschKyle Busch
Joseph WolkinKyle BuschMartin Truex Jr.Chase Elliott
Jeff WolfeMartin Truex Jr.Ryan BlaneyKurt Busch
Huston LadnerMartin Truex Jr.Kyle BuschMatt Kenseth
Greg DavisBrad KeselowskiMartin Truex Jr.Kyle Larson
Michael MassieKyle BuschMartin Truex Jr.Kyle Busch
Vito PuglieseKevin HarvickKyle BuschJimmie Johnson

 
Results: Overton’s 301 

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race WinnerWinner Pick FinishTotal Points
Amy HendersonMartin Truex Jr.Martin Truex Jr.Kyle Busch12th1
Corey BrewerMartin Truex Jr.Martin Truex Jr.Matt Kenseth4th4
Dan GreeneMartin Truex Jr.Martin Truex Jr.Matt Kenseth4th4
Mark HowellKyle LarsonMartin Truex Jr.Matt Kenseth4th3
Dustin AlbinoMartin Truex Jr.Martin Truex Jr.Matt Kenseth4th4
Clayton CaldwellMartin Truex Jr.Kyle BuschChase Elliott11th2
Davey SegalMartin Truex Jr.Kyle BuschJoey Logano37th-1
Frank VelatRyan BlaneyKevin HarvickDenny Hamlin1st5
Joseph WolkinKyle LarsonMartin Truex Jr.Kyle Busch12th0
Jeff WolfeMartin Truex Jr.Kyle BuschChase Elliott11th2
Huston LadnerMartin Truex Jr.Jimmie JohnsonMatt Kenseth4th4
Greg DavisMartin Truex Jr.Kyle BuschJimmie Johnson10th3
Michael MassieMartin Truex Jr.Martin Truex Jr.Denny Hamlin1st6

 

Standings

 WriterPointsBehindStartsWinsTop 5Top 10
Corey Brewer37191811
Mark Howell32-51901013
Amy Henderson29-8191812
Huston Ladner29-818278
Michael Massie27-1017358
Clayton Caldwell25-1219169
Dan Greene25-12171710
Joseph Wolkin24-1316069
Dustin Albino23-14191810
Frank Velat23-1414267
Davey Segal22-1519279
Bryan Gable20-17161411
John Douglas17-207055
Jeff Wolfe17-2017257
Vito Pugliese14-2313127
Matteo Marcheschi12-254222
Greg Davis7-3010036
John Haverlin5-322111
Michael Finley3-343011
Phil Allaway0-371000
Zach Catanzareti-1-382000
Tom Bowles-2-392000
Danny Peters-3-401000

 

 

About Frontstretch Staff

Frontstretch Staff
The Frontstretch Staff is made up of a group of talented men and women spread out all over the United States and Canada. Residing in 15 states throughout the country, plus Ontario, and widely ranging in age, the staff showcases a wide variety of diverse opinions that will keep you coming back for more week in and week out.

Check Also

XFINITY Breakdown: William Byron Wins First Indianapolis Attempt

Before Friday, William Byron had never visited the hallowed grounds of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But from the …

One comment

  1. Biff Baynehouse
    July 23, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Dustin is your winner & the rest of y’all are out to lunch! I got Larry Mac’s pick – HAPPY HARV & Ford’s first Brickyard win since DJ in ’99! I’ll allow it!
    Happy takes the first stage & I’ll take Martini T-X on the second, just because…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.