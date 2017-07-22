2017 NASCAR Frontstretch Cup: Brickyard 400 Predictions

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) with this week’s Brickyard 400!

Think you can out-prognosticate our staff? Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!

How we roll:

Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same.

Prediction Scoring

+5 – Win

+3 – 2nd-5th

+1 – 6th-10th

0 – 11th-20th

-1 – 21st-30th

-2 – 31st-36th

-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: Brickyard 400

Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Race Winner Amy Henderson Kyle Busch Martin Truex Jr. Ryan Blaney Corey Brewer Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Jimmie Johnson Dan Greene Brad Keselowski Martin Truex Jr. Jamie McMurray Mark Howell Brad Keselowski Kyle Busch Jamie McMurray Dustin Albino Kyle Busch Martin Truex Jr. Kevin Harvick Clayton Caldwell Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Larson Kyle Larson Davey Segal Kyle Busch Kyle Busch Kyle Busch Bryan Gable Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Kyle Busch Joseph Wolkin Kyle Busch Martin Truex Jr. Chase Elliott Jeff Wolfe Martin Truex Jr. Ryan Blaney Kurt Busch Huston Ladner Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Matt Kenseth Greg Davis Brad Keselowski Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Larson Michael Massie Kyle Busch Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Vito Pugliese Kevin Harvick Kyle Busch Jimmie Johnson



Results: Overton’s 301

Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Race Winner Winner Pick Finish Total Points Amy Henderson Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch 12th 1 Corey Brewer Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Matt Kenseth 4th 4 Dan Greene Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Matt Kenseth 4th 4 Mark Howell Kyle Larson Martin Truex Jr. Matt Kenseth 4th 3 Dustin Albino Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Matt Kenseth 4th 4 Clayton Caldwell Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Chase Elliott 11th 2 Davey Segal Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Joey Logano 37th -1 Frank Velat Ryan Blaney Kevin Harvick Denny Hamlin 1st 5 Joseph Wolkin Kyle Larson Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch 12th 0 Jeff Wolfe Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Chase Elliott 11th 2 Huston Ladner Martin Truex Jr. Jimmie Johnson Matt Kenseth 4th 4 Greg Davis Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Jimmie Johnson 10th 3 Michael Massie Martin Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Denny Hamlin 1st 6

Standings