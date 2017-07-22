2017 NASCAR Frontstretch Cup: Brickyard 400 Predictions

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) with this week’s Brickyard 400!
Think you can out-prognosticate our staff? Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!
How we roll:
Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same.
Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th
This week’s predictions: Brickyard 400
|Writer
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Race Winner
|Amy Henderson
|Kyle Busch
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Ryan Blaney
|Corey Brewer
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Jimmie Johnson
|Dan Greene
|Brad Keselowski
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Jamie McMurray
|Mark Howell
|Brad Keselowski
|Kyle Busch
|Jamie McMurray
|Dustin Albino
|Kyle Busch
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kevin Harvick
|Clayton Caldwell
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Larson
|Kyle Larson
|Davey Segal
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch
|Bryan Gable
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch
|Joseph Wolkin
|Kyle Busch
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Chase Elliott
|Jeff Wolfe
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Ryan Blaney
|Kurt Busch
|Huston Ladner
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Matt Kenseth
|Greg Davis
|Brad Keselowski
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Larson
|Michael Massie
|Kyle Busch
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Vito Pugliese
|Kevin Harvick
|Kyle Busch
|Jimmie Johnson
Results: Overton’s 301
|Writer
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Race Winner
|Winner Pick Finish
|Total Points
|Amy Henderson
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|12th
|1
|Corey Brewer
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Matt Kenseth
|4th
|4
|Dan Greene
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Matt Kenseth
|4th
|4
|Mark Howell
|Kyle Larson
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Matt Kenseth
|4th
|3
|Dustin Albino
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Matt Kenseth
|4th
|4
|Clayton Caldwell
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Chase Elliott
|11th
|2
|Davey Segal
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Joey Logano
|37th
|-1
|Frank Velat
|Ryan Blaney
|Kevin Harvick
|Denny Hamlin
|1st
|5
|Joseph Wolkin
|Kyle Larson
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|12th
|0
|Jeff Wolfe
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Chase Elliott
|11th
|2
|Huston Ladner
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Jimmie Johnson
|Matt Kenseth
|4th
|4
|Greg Davis
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Jimmie Johnson
|10th
|3
|Michael Massie
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Denny Hamlin
|1st
|6
Standings
|Writer
|Points
|Behind
|Starts
|Wins
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Corey Brewer
|37
|—
|19
|1
|8
|11
|Mark Howell
|32
|-5
|19
|0
|10
|13
|Amy Henderson
|29
|-8
|19
|1
|8
|12
|Huston Ladner
|29
|-8
|18
|2
|7
|8
|Michael Massie
|27
|-10
|17
|3
|5
|8
|Clayton Caldwell
|25
|-12
|19
|1
|6
|9
|Dan Greene
|25
|-12
|17
|1
|7
|10
|Joseph Wolkin
|24
|-13
|16
|0
|6
|9
|Dustin Albino
|23
|-14
|19
|1
|8
|10
|Frank Velat
|23
|-14
|14
|2
|6
|7
|Davey Segal
|22
|-15
|19
|2
|7
|9
|Bryan Gable
|20
|-17
|16
|1
|4
|11
|John Douglas
|17
|-20
|7
|0
|5
|5
|Jeff Wolfe
|17
|-20
|17
|2
|5
|7
|Vito Pugliese
|14
|-23
|13
|1
|2
|7
|Matteo Marcheschi
|12
|-25
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Greg Davis
|7
|-30
|10
|0
|3
|6
|John Haverlin
|5
|-32
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Michael Finley
|3
|-34
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Phil Allaway
|0
|-37
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zach Catanzareti
|-1
|-38
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tom Bowles
|-2
|-39
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Danny Peters
|-3
|-40
|1
|0
|0
|0
Dustin is your winner & the rest of y’all are out to lunch! I got Larry Mac’s pick – HAPPY HARV & Ford’s first Brickyard win since DJ in ’99! I’ll allow it!
Happy takes the first stage & I’ll take Martini T-X on the second, just because…