Dale Earnhardt Jr. taking Talents to NBC After Season

NASCAR’s most popular driver for almost two decades and running isn’t going anywhere.

NBC formally announced this morning that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be joining their broadcast team next season. Earnhardt previously announced his retirement, effective at the end of the 2017 season, and there was much speculation of him taking his talents to the television booth for either NBC or FOX. The deal was first reported by the Sports Business Journal.

Earnhardt’s deal with NBC Universal (not just NBC Sports) will become effective in January. NBC Sports’ deal to broadcast the second half of all Monster Energy NACAR Cup Series (and XFINITY Series) races goes through the 2024 season.

Earnhardt will join forces once again with his former crew chief Steve Letarte at NBC. Letarte has been calling races in the booth with play-by-play announcer Rick Allen and driver analyst Jeff Burton. It isn’t clear yet how NBC wants to insert Earnhardt into the mix, but a four-person booth seems like the most logical move.

The 42-year-old Kannapolis, North Carolina native has been in the television booth before with FOX Sports. He also has worked with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) on occasion.