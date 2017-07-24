Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Zach Catanzareti)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. taking Talents to NBC After Season

Davey Segal July 24, 2017 Cup Series, Davey Segal 4 Comments

NASCAR’s most popular driver for almost two decades and running isn’t going anywhere.

NBC formally announced this morning that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be joining their broadcast team next season. Earnhardt previously announced his retirement, effective at the end of the 2017 season, and there was much speculation of him taking his talents to the television booth for either NBC or FOX. The deal was first reported by the Sports Business Journal.

Earnhardt’s deal with NBC Universal (not just NBC Sports) will become effective in January. NBC Sports’ deal to broadcast the second half of all Monster Energy NACAR Cup Series (and XFINITY Series) races goes through the 2024 season.

Earnhardt will join forces once again with his former crew chief Steve Letarte at NBC. Letarte has been calling races in the booth with play-by-play announcer Rick Allen and driver analyst Jeff Burton. It isn’t clear yet how NBC wants to insert Earnhardt into the mix, but a four-person booth seems like the most logical move.

The 42-year-old Kannapolis, North Carolina native has been in the television booth before with FOX Sports. He also has worked with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) on occasion.

About Davey Segal

Davey currently serves as the Monday news writer for Fronstretch. He is also currently a senior journalism student at Michigan State University and is originally from Rockville, Md. who has an extreme passion for sports. He has been following the sport of NASCAR since the 2002 season when he attended his first race at Dover. He also is a contributing writer for other motorsports websites and produces a weekly NASCAR podcast for MSU's Impact Sports department.

4 comments

  1. Tony
    July 24, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Whoo boy. The Hendrick Coalition, the NASCAR Mouthpiece and the Game Show Host. I feel bad for you folks who have to put up with that crew.

    Reply
  2. janice
    July 24, 2017 at 10:52 am

    and again, stevie wonder and ray charles could had seen this coming from a mile away.

    guess we’ll be tortured with the waltrips on fox. i know dw was making noise about retiring and michael, well he has just GOT TO GO!

    Reply
  3. Bill B
    July 24, 2017 at 10:30 am

    I was really hoping for Fox and Waltrip (both of them) being retired.

    Reply
  4. Bill B
    July 24, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Well, I guess if I hear Letarte’s voice less as a result, it can’t be all bad.
    It will be interesting (maybe comical) with 4 guys in the booth all trying to get a word in.

    Reply

