US Cellular 250 Presented by American Ethanol Entry List

While the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series are in Long Pond, Penn. this weekend, the NASCAR XFINITY Series will be in America’s Heartland at Iowa Speedway for the US Cellular 250 Presented by American Ethanol.

For a change, there are zero MENCS regulars on the preliminary entry list (which includes 40 cars, meaning the field will be full). However, there are a handful of new faces that’ll be hitting the 7/8-mile track in Newton, Iowa.

Recently retired Brian Scott will make his NXS season debut for Richard Childress Racing in the No. 3 Chevrolet with Daniel Defense on the hood. Ben Kennedy will also be running the No. 2 for RCR. Joe Gibbs Racing will have Kyle Benjamin, Matt Tifft and Ryan Preece behind the wheels of their three Toyota’s, Sam Hornish Jr. will pilot the No. 22 for Team Penske (finished 37th in the first Iowa race this season) and Brett Moffitt will make his debut for GMS Racing in the No. 96 Chevrolet.

Ty Majeski will also make his second career start for Roush Fenway Racing in the No. 60 Ford, Tyler Reddick will pilot the N0. 42 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing and Brendan Gaughan will have race sooner US Cellular on the hood of his No. 62 for RCR.

The green flag for the US Cellular 250 is scheduled to fly just past 3:30 p.m. ET from Iowa Speedway. Television coverage can be found on NBC. Erik Jones is the defending winner of the event.