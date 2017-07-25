US Cellular 250 Presented by American Ethanol Entry List

While the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series are in Long Pond, Penn. this weekend, the NASCAR XFINITY Series will be in America’s Heartland at Iowa Speedway for the US Cellular 250 Presented by American Ethanol.
For a change, there are zero MENCS regulars on the preliminary entry list (which includes 40 cars, meaning the field will be full). However, there are a handful of new faces that’ll be hitting the 7/8-mile track in Newton, Iowa.
Recently retired Brian Scott will make his NXS season debut for Richard Childress Racing in the No. 3 Chevrolet with Daniel Defense on the hood. Ben Kennedy will also be running the No. 2 for RCR. Joe Gibbs Racing will have Kyle Benjamin, Matt Tifft and Ryan Preece behind the wheels of their three Toyota’s, Sam Hornish Jr. will pilot the No. 22 for Team Penske (finished 37th in the first Iowa race this season) and Brett Moffitt will make his debut for GMS Racing in the No. 96 Chevrolet.
Ty Majeski will also make his second career start for Roush Fenway Racing in the No. 60 Ford, Tyler Reddick will pilot the N0. 42 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing and Brendan Gaughan will have race sooner US Cellular on the hood of his No. 62 for RCR.
The green flag for the US Cellular 250 is scheduled to fly just past 3:30 p.m. ET from Iowa Speedway. Television coverage can be found on NBC. Erik Jones is the defending winner of the event.
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Owner
|1
|00
|Cole Custer
|Haas Automation
|Ford
|Gene Haas
|2
|0
|Garrett Smithley
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Gary Coswell
|3
|01
|Harrison Rhodes
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Johnny Davis
|4
|1
|Elliott Sadler
|OneMain Financial
|Chevrolet
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|5
|2
|Ben Kennedy
|RTP/Rheem
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|6
|3
|Brian Scott
|Daniel Defense
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|7
|4
|Ross Chastain
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Gary Keller
|8
|5
|Michael Annett
|TMC
|Chevrolet
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|9
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|BRANDT
|Chevrolet
|Kelly Earnhardt-Miller
|10
|07
|Ray Black II
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Bobby Dotter
|11
|8
|BJ McLeod
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Jessica Smith-Mcleod
|12
|9
|William Byron
|Liberty University
|Chevrolet
|Rick Hendrick
|13
|11
|Blake Koch
|LeafFilter Gutter Protection
|Chevrolet
|Matt Kaulig
|14
|13
|Carl Long
|TBD
|Toyota
|Danielle Long
|15
|14
|JJ Yeley
|TriStar Motorsports
|Toyota
|Mark Smith
|16
|15
|Reed Sorenson (i)
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Carol Clark
|17
|16
|Ryan Reed
|Lilly Diabetes
|Ford
|Jack Roush
|18
|18
|Kyle Benjamin
|Reser's
|Toyota
|JD Gibbs
|19
|19
|Matt Tifft
|Surface/Fanatics
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs
|20
|20
|Ryan Preece
|Mohawk Northeast Inc.
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs
|21
|21
|Daniel Hemric
|Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|22
|22
|Sam Hornish Jr.
|Discount Tire
|Ford
|Roger Penske
|23
|23
|Spencer Gallagher
|Allegiant Airlines
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|24
|24
|Dylan Lupton
|Nut Up
|Toyota
|Maria Gonzalez Hernandez
|25
|28
|Dakoda Armstrong
|WinField United
|Toyota
|James Whitener
|26
|33
|Brandon Jones
|Menard's
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|27
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|RSS Racing
|Chevrolet
|Rod Sieg
|28
|40
|Timmy Hill
|TBD
|Dodge
|Danielle Long
|29
|42
|Tyler Reddick
|BBR/Jason Aldean
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi
|30
|48
|Brennan Poole
|DC Solar
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi
|31
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|RepairableVehicles.com
|Chevrolet
|Tony Clements
|32
|52
|Joey Gase
|Jerry K. Ask Investments/Iowa Donor Network
|Chevrolet
|Jimmy Means
|33
|60
|Ty Majeski
|Bit O Honey
|Ford
|Jack Roush
|34
|62
|Brendan Gaughan
|US Cellular
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|35
|74
|Mike Harmon
|Veterans Motorsports
|Dodge
|Mike Harmon
|36
|78
|TBA
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|BJ McLeod
|37
|90
|Brandon Brown
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Michelle Gosselin
|38
|93
|Jeff Green
|RSS Racing
|Chevrolet
|Pamela Sieg
|39
|96
|Brett Moffitt (i)
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|40
|99
|David Starr
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Jessica Smith-Mcleod
No Kyle! Will tune in! Won’t be the only one because of that.