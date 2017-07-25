Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / Davey Segal / US Cellular 250 Presented by American Ethanol Entry List
(Photo: Brett Moist/NKP)

US Cellular 250 Presented by American Ethanol Entry List

Davey Segal July 25, 2017 Davey Segal, XFINITY News 1 Comment

While the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series are in Long Pond, Penn. this weekend, the NASCAR XFINITY Series will be in America’s Heartland at Iowa Speedway for the US Cellular 250 Presented by American Ethanol.

For a change, there are zero MENCS regulars on the preliminary entry list (which includes 40 cars, meaning the field will be full). However, there are a handful of new faces that’ll be hitting the 7/8-mile track in Newton, Iowa.

Recently retired Brian Scott will make his NXS season debut for Richard Childress Racing in the No. 3 Chevrolet with Daniel Defense on the hood. Ben Kennedy will also be running the No. 2 for RCR. Joe Gibbs Racing will have Kyle Benjamin, Matt Tifft and Ryan Preece behind the wheels of their three Toyota’s, Sam Hornish Jr. will pilot the No. 22 for Team Penske (finished 37th in the first Iowa race this season) and Brett Moffitt will make his debut for GMS Racing in the No. 96 Chevrolet.

Ty Majeski will also make his second career start for Roush Fenway Racing in the No. 60 Ford, Tyler Reddick will pilot the N0. 42 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing and Brendan Gaughan will have race sooner US Cellular on the hood of his No. 62 for RCR.

The green flag for the US Cellular 250 is scheduled to fly just past 3:30 p.m. ET from Iowa Speedway. Television coverage can be found on NBC. Erik Jones is the defending winner of the event.

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOwner
100Cole CusterHaas AutomationFordGene Haas
20Garrett Smithleyteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletGary Coswell
301Harrison Rhodesteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletJohnny Davis
41Elliott SadlerOneMain FinancialChevroletDale Earnhardt Jr.
52Ben KennedyRTP/RheemChevroletRichard Childress
63Brian ScottDaniel DefenseChevroletRichard Childress
74Ross Chastainteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletGary Keller
85Michael AnnettTMCChevroletDale Earnhardt Jr.
97Justin AllgaierBRANDTChevroletKelly Earnhardt-Miller
1007Ray Black IITBDChevroletBobby Dotter
118BJ McLeodTBDChevroletJessica Smith-Mcleod
129William ByronLiberty UniversityChevroletRick Hendrick
1311Blake KochLeafFilter Gutter ProtectionChevroletMatt Kaulig
1413Carl LongTBDToyotaDanielle Long
1514JJ YeleyTriStar MotorsportsToyotaMark Smith
1615Reed Sorenson (i)teamjdmotorsports.comChevroletCarol Clark
1716Ryan ReedLilly DiabetesFordJack Roush
1818Kyle BenjaminReser'sToyotaJD Gibbs
1919Matt TifftSurface/FanaticsToyotaJoe Gibbs
2020Ryan PreeceMohawk Northeast Inc.ToyotaJoe Gibbs
2121Daniel HemricSmokey Mountain Herbal SnuffChevroletRichard Childress
2222Sam Hornish Jr.Discount TireFordRoger Penske
2323Spencer GallagherAllegiant AirlinesChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
2424Dylan LuptonNut UpToyotaMaria Gonzalez Hernandez
2528Dakoda ArmstrongWinField UnitedToyotaJames Whitener
2633Brandon JonesMenard'sChevroletRichard Childress
2739Ryan SiegRSS RacingChevroletRod Sieg
2840Timmy HillTBDDodgeDanielle Long
2942Tyler ReddickBBR/Jason AldeanChevroletChip Ganassi
3048Brennan PooleDC SolarChevroletChip Ganassi
3151Jeremy ClementsRepairableVehicles.comChevroletTony Clements
3252Joey GaseJerry K. Ask Investments/Iowa Donor NetworkChevroletJimmy Means
3360Ty MajeskiBit O HoneyFordJack Roush
3462Brendan GaughanUS CellularChevroletRichard Childress
3574Mike HarmonVeterans MotorsportsDodgeMike Harmon
3678TBATBDChevroletBJ McLeod
3790Brandon BrownTBDChevroletMichelle Gosselin
3893Jeff GreenRSS RacingChevroletPamela Sieg
3996Brett Moffitt (i)TBDChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
4099David StarrTBDChevroletJessica Smith-Mcleod

Tags

About Davey Segal

Davey currently serves as the Monday news writer for Fronstretch. He is also currently a senior journalism student at Michigan State University and is originally from Rockville, Md. who has an extreme passion for sports. He has been following the sport of NASCAR since the 2002 season when he attended his first race at Dover. He also is a contributing writer for other motorsports websites and produces a weekly NASCAR podcast for MSU's Impact Sports department.

Check Also

Dale Earnhardt Jr. taking Talents to NBC After Season

NASCAR’s most popular driver for almost two decades and running isn’t going anywhere. NBC formally announced this …

One comment

  1. DoninAjax
    July 26, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    No Kyle! Will tune in! Won’t be the only one because of that.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.