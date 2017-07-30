Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Zach Catanzareti)

Teammates Jimmie Johnson, Kasey Kahne Make Contact In Overton’s 400

Tom Bowles July 30, 2017 Cup Series News, Featured Content 1 Comment

The hits just keep on coming for Jimmie Johnson at Pocono.

One month after a June wreck that destroyed his No. 48 Chevy, Johnson found himself in the garage early less than halfway through Sunday’s Overton’s 400. Johnson and teammate Kasey Kahne were fighting side by side in turn 3 before the No. 5 car washed up into Johnson.

The contact was called accidental by both sides, happening just moments after Johnson and Ryan Blaney got tangled up on a restart.

“I think the No. 5 washed up into me and kind of finished me off over there in Turn 3,” he said. “It’s definitely not the day we wanted to have but I don’t think either one of those situations were intentional by any stretch.”

For Johnson, it’s the third DNF in the last four races, wrecks that have seen him plummet through the standings. But with three wins already this season, this seven-time champion can shrug off today’s incident as he’s safely locked inside the playoffs.

Kahne’s car continued on with minimal damage.

One comment

  1. Tom B
    August 1, 2017 at 3:10 am

    That same kind of contact to a teamate in turn 2 on Formula One this morning was a 10 second penalty.

    Reply

