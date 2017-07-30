Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / News / Cup Series News / Kyle Busch Scores 5th Pole of Season at Pocono
(Photo: Joseph Wolkin)

Kyle Busch Scores 5th Pole of Season at Pocono

Zach Catanzareti July 30, 2017 Cup Series News, News, Zach Catanzareti 1 Comment

Though qualifying was on a different day (raceday Sunday instead of Friday) the result was like much of 2017: Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr.

For the series-leading fifth time this season, Kyle Busch will start from pole in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Ripping a lap of 50.175 seconds (179.372 mph) at Pocono Raceway, Busch bested Truex by 0.142 for pole No. 24 of his career.

“I felt like I hit it pretty good,” Busch said. “I was going to come over the radio and say ‘Eh, that was close.’ It got us to where we needed to be. A good opportunity for us starting up front.”

For Truex, the Furniture Row Racing driver nabbed his 12th top-three start of 2017, leaps and bounds above any other competitor. Jamie McMurray was third, 0.377 seconds behind pole time, with Denny Hamlin in fourth.

Ryan Blaney won Pocono in June and starts fifth. Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones and Joey Logano completed the top 10.

It is a quick turnaround for the Cup teams, who race at 3 p.m. ET for the Overton’s 400.

Click here for full lineup. 

Tags

About Zach Catanzareti

Check Also

Lawson Aschenbach Wins Caution-Strewn GTS Race No. 1 at Mid-Ohio

On Saturday morning, Blackdog Speed Shop’s Lawson Aschenbach was able to get the drop on …

One comment

  1. DoninAjax
    July 30, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    I wonder what Brian’s excuse will be for the TV time out during the first heat?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.