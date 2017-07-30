Kyle Busch Scores 5th Pole of Season at Pocono

Though qualifying was on a different day (raceday Sunday instead of Friday) the result was like much of 2017: Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr.

For the series-leading fifth time this season, Kyle Busch will start from pole in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Ripping a lap of 50.175 seconds (179.372 mph) at Pocono Raceway, Busch bested Truex by 0.142 for pole No. 24 of his career.

“I felt like I hit it pretty good,” Busch said. “I was going to come over the radio and say ‘Eh, that was close.’ It got us to where we needed to be. A good opportunity for us starting up front.”

For Truex, the Furniture Row Racing driver nabbed his 12th top-three start of 2017, leaps and bounds above any other competitor. Jamie McMurray was third, 0.377 seconds behind pole time, with Denny Hamlin in fourth.

Ryan Blaney won Pocono in June and starts fifth. Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones and Joey Logano completed the top 10.

It is a quick turnaround for the Cup teams, who race at 3 p.m. ET for the Overton’s 400.

Click here for full lineup.