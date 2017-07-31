Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: NASCAR via Getty Images)

I LOVE NY 355 at The Glen Entry List

Davey Segal July 31, 2017 Cup Series News, Davey Segal 1 Comment

After a weekend spent in the Poconos, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series travels to upstate New York for the I LOVE NY 355 at Watkins Glen International for their second and final road course race of the season.

There are 36 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning the field will be four short of capacity. Some notable omissions include the No. 55 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet entry as well as the No. 83 BK Racing Toyota entry.

Corey LaJoie will pilot the No. 23 car for BK Racing once again this weekend. Alon Day, who piloted the No. 23 for BK Racing at Sonoma Raceway earlier this season to a 32nd-place finish in his Cup debut, was originally supposed to run at WGI. But sponsorship has not come together yet for the Israeli to participate this upcoming weekend. A source close to Day’s situation says they are attempting to put together a last-minute deal, but it is unlikely he will race at the Glen.

Gary Klutt, a Canadian native who currently sits third in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series points standings, will make his MENCS debut in the No. 15 for Premium Motorsports on Sunday as well. He finished 11th driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports last season in the Camping World Truck Series event at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. Wayne Carroll will crew chief that entry.

All the other usual suspects remain the same for this weekend’s festivities at Watkins Glen International. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will have local media company NESN.com on the hood of the No. 17. Chase Elliott will carry the SunEnergy1 colors and Dale Earnhardt Jr. will have Axalta on board in what is probably his final road course race of his Cup career.

The green flag for the I LOVE NY 355 at The Glen will fly at approximately 3:18 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon with television coverage on NBCSN from the 11-turn road course. Qualifying will occur the morning of race day. Denny Hamlin is the defending winner of the event.

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOrganization
11Jamie McMurrayMcDonald'sChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
22Brad KeselowskiMiller LiteFordTeam Penske
33Austin DillonDowChevroletRichard Childress Racing
44Kevin HarvickBusch BeerFordStewart-Haas Racing
55Kasey KahneRated Red "Road to Race Day"ChevroletHendrick Motorsports
66Trevor BayneAdvoCareFordRoush Fenway Racing
710Danica PatrickAspen DentalFordStewart-Haas Racing
811Denny HamlinFedEx FreightToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
913Ty DillonGEICOChevroletGermain Racing
1014Clint BowyerFive Star Urgent CareFordStewart-Haas Racing
1115Gary KluttTBDChevroletPremium Motorsports
1217Ricky Stenhouse Jr.NESN.comFordRoush Fenway Racing
1318Kyle BuschM&M's CaramelToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1419Daniel SuarezSTANLEYToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1520Matt KensethToyota CareToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1621Ryan BlaneyMotorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto CenterFordWood Brothers Racing
1722Joey LoganoShell Pennzoil/AutotraderFordTeam Penske
1823Corey LaJoieSuper DonutToyotaBK Racing
1924Chase ElliottSunEnergy1ChevroletHendrick Motorsports
2027Paul MenardDutch Boy/MenardsChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2131Ryan NewmanCaterpillarChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2232Matt DiBenedettoIncredible BankFordGO FAS Racing
2333Jeffrey EarnhardthuluChevroletCircle Sport/TMG
2434Landon CassillJacob CompaniesFordFront Row Motorsports
2537Chris BuescherScott ProductsChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
2638David RaganOverton'sFordFront Row Motorsports
2741Kurt BuschHaas Automation/Monster EnergyFordStewart-Haas Racing
2842Kyle LarsonCredit One BankChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
2943Aric AlmirolaSmithfieldFordRichard Petty Motorsports
3047AJ AllmendingerKroger ClickListChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
3148Jimmie JohnsonLowe'sChevroletHendrick Motorsports
3272Cole WhittTBDChevroletTriStar Motorsports
3377Erik Jones5-hour ENERGY Extra StrengthToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3478Martin Truex Jr.Furniture Row/Denver MattressToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3588Dale Earnhardt Jr.AxaltaChevroletHendrick Motorsports
3695Michael McDowellK-Love RadioChevroletLeavine Family Racing

One comment

  1. DoninAjax
    July 31, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    Maybe Brian should add 4 of the Busch cars to the field. That way, if one of them won, they can deny that he ever won!

    Reply

