I LOVE NY 355 at The Glen Entry List

After a weekend spent in the Poconos, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series travels to upstate New York for the I LOVE NY 355 at Watkins Glen International for their second and final road course race of the season.

There are 36 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning the field will be four short of capacity. Some notable omissions include the No. 55 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet entry as well as the No. 83 BK Racing Toyota entry.

Corey LaJoie will pilot the No. 23 car for BK Racing once again this weekend. Alon Day, who piloted the No. 23 for BK Racing at Sonoma Raceway earlier this season to a 32nd-place finish in his Cup debut, was originally supposed to run at WGI. But sponsorship has not come together yet for the Israeli to participate this upcoming weekend. A source close to Day’s situation says they are attempting to put together a last-minute deal, but it is unlikely he will race at the Glen.

Gary Klutt, a Canadian native who currently sits third in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series points standings, will make his MENCS debut in the No. 15 for Premium Motorsports on Sunday as well. He finished 11th driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports last season in the Camping World Truck Series event at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. Wayne Carroll will crew chief that entry.

All the other usual suspects remain the same for this weekend’s festivities at Watkins Glen International. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will have local media company NESN.com on the hood of the No. 17. Chase Elliott will carry the SunEnergy1 colors and Dale Earnhardt Jr. will have Axalta on board in what is probably his final road course race of his Cup career.

The green flag for the I LOVE NY 355 at The Glen will fly at approximately 3:18 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon with television coverage on NBCSN from the 11-turn road course. Qualifying will occur the morning of race day. Denny Hamlin is the defending winner of the event.