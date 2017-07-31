Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: NASCAR via Getty Images)

Zippo 200 at The Glen Entry List

Davey Segal July 31, 2017 Davey Segal, XFINITY News 1 Comment

After a weekend in America’s heartland at Iowa Speedway, the NASCAR XFINITY Series heads east to Watkins Glen International for the Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen International, the first of three road courses in four weeks for the NXS.

There are 41 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning one team will be sent home after qualifying concludes on Saturday morning.

There are eight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars on the entry list. They include Paul Menard, Ty Dillon, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson.

Cody Ware is listed as the driver of the No. 74, but is not participating for points in the XFINITY Series. He has not run a race since injuring his back at Pocono Raceway in June.

JD Motorsports will have a couple new sponsors on board this weekend as well. Garrett Smithley will have Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport/Taughannock Aviation on the the No. 0 Chevrolet and Ross Chastain will have Buckle Up New York “Protect Your Melon” on the No. 4 Chevrolet.

Devin Jones will make his series debut this weekend, piloting the No. 07 ride for SS GreenLight Racing.

PJ Jones is entered in the No. 25 car for Chris Cockrum’s team. Jones hasn’t competed in NASCAR since attempting the Cup race at the Glen in 2011 for Robby Gordon.

The green flag for the Zippo 200 at The Glen is scheduled to fly at approximately 2:18 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon from WGI. Television coverage can be found on NBCSN. Joey Logano is the defending winner of the event.

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOwner
10Cole CusterHaas AutomationFordGene Haas
20Garrett SmithleyIthaca Tompkins Regional Airport AviationChevroletGary Coswell
31Harrison Rhodesteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletJohnny Davis
41Elliott SadlerOneMain FinancialChevroletDale Earnhardt Jr.
52Paul Menard (i)Richmond/MenardsChevroletRichard Childress
63Ty Dillon (i)RheemChevroletRichard Childress
74Ross ChastainBuckle Up New York "Protect Your Melon"ChevroletGary Keller
85Michael AnnettPilot Flying JChevroletDale Earnhardt Jr.
97Justin AllgaierBRANDTChevroletKelly Earnhardt-Miller
107Ray Black IIVeristorChevroletBobby Dotter
118BJ McLeodTBDChevroletJessica Smith-Mcleod
129William ByronAXALTA/Progressive Powder Coating, INC.ChevroletRick Hendrick
1311Blake KochLeafFilter Gutter ProtectionChevroletMatt Kaulig
1412Joey Logano (i)Snap-OnFordRoger Penske
1513Carl LongTBDToyotaDanielle Long
1614JJ YeleyTriStar MotorsportsToyotaMark Smith
1716Ryan ReedLilly DiabetesFordJack Roush
1818Kyle Busch (i)NOS RowdyToyotaJD Gibbs
1919Matt TifftSurface/FanaticsToyotaJoe Gibbs
2020Erik Jones (i)HisenseToyotaJoe Gibbs
2121Daniel HemricTBDChevroletRichard Childress
2222Brad Keselowski (i)REV/FleetwoodFordRoger Penske
2323Spencer GallagherAllegiant AirlinesChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
2424Dylan LuptonNut UpToyotaMaria Gonzalez Hernandez
2525TBAAdvanced Communications GroupChevroletLynn Cockrum
2628Dakoda ArmstrongJGL RacingToyotaJames Whitener
2733Brandon JonesTBDChevroletRichard Childress
2839Ryan SiegMidstate Basement AuthoritiesChevroletRod Sieg
2940Timmy HillTBDDodgeDanielle Long
3041Kevin Harvick (i)FIELDSFordTony Stewart
3142Kyle Larson (i)Credit One BankChevroletChip Ganassi
3248Brennan PooleDC SolarChevroletChip Ganassi
3351Jeremy ClementsRepairableVehicles.comChevroletTony Clements
3452Joey GaseDonate LifeChevroletJimmy Means
3562Brendan GaughanSouth Point Hotel & CasinoChevroletRichard Childress
3674Cody Ware (i)TBDDodgeMike Harmon
3778TBATBDChevroletBJ McLeod
3889Morgan ShepherdTBDChevroletCindy Shepherd
3993Jeff GreenRSS RacingChevroletPamela Sieg
4098Casey MearsGeico MilitaryFordFred Biagi
4199David StarrTBDChevroletJessica Smith-Mcleod

About Davey Segal

Davey currently serves as the Monday news writer for Fronstretch. He is also currently a senior journalism student at Michigan State University and is originally from Rockville, Md. who has an extreme passion for sports. He has been following the sport of NASCAR since the 2002 season when he attended his first race at Dover. He also is a contributing writer for other motorsports websites and produces a weekly NASCAR podcast for MSU's Impact Sports department.

One comment

  1. DoninAjax
    August 1, 2017 at 12:00 am

    Why can’t they run 41 cars? They have the spots for 43. Maybe Brian doesn’t have the money to score more than 40 cars.

    Reply

