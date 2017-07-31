Zippo 200 at The Glen Entry List

After a weekend in America’s heartland at Iowa Speedway, the NASCAR XFINITY Series heads east to Watkins Glen International for the Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen International, the first of three road courses in four weeks for the NXS.
There are 41 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning one team will be sent home after qualifying concludes on Saturday morning.
There are eight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars on the entry list. They include Paul Menard, Ty Dillon, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson.
Cody Ware is listed as the driver of the No. 74, but is not participating for points in the XFINITY Series. He has not run a race since injuring his back at Pocono Raceway in June.
JD Motorsports will have a couple new sponsors on board this weekend as well. Garrett Smithley will have Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport/Taughannock Aviation on the the No. 0 Chevrolet and Ross Chastain will have Buckle Up New York “Protect Your Melon” on the No. 4 Chevrolet.
Devin Jones will make his series debut this weekend, piloting the No. 07 ride for SS GreenLight Racing.
PJ Jones is entered in the No. 25 car for Chris Cockrum’s team. Jones hasn’t competed in NASCAR since attempting the Cup race at the Glen in 2011 for Robby Gordon.
The green flag for the Zippo 200 at The Glen is scheduled to fly at approximately 2:18 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon from WGI. Television coverage can be found on NBCSN. Joey Logano is the defending winner of the event.
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Owner
|1
|0
|Cole Custer
|Haas Automation
|Ford
|Gene Haas
|2
|0
|Garrett Smithley
|Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport Aviation
|Chevrolet
|Gary Coswell
|3
|1
|Harrison Rhodes
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Johnny Davis
|4
|1
|Elliott Sadler
|OneMain Financial
|Chevrolet
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|5
|2
|Paul Menard (i)
|Richmond/Menards
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|6
|3
|Ty Dillon (i)
|Rheem
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|7
|4
|Ross Chastain
|Buckle Up New York "Protect Your Melon"
|Chevrolet
|Gary Keller
|8
|5
|Michael Annett
|Pilot Flying J
|Chevrolet
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|9
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|BRANDT
|Chevrolet
|Kelly Earnhardt-Miller
|10
|7
|Ray Black II
|Veristor
|Chevrolet
|Bobby Dotter
|11
|8
|BJ McLeod
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Jessica Smith-Mcleod
|12
|9
|William Byron
|AXALTA/Progressive Powder Coating, INC.
|Chevrolet
|Rick Hendrick
|13
|11
|Blake Koch
|LeafFilter Gutter Protection
|Chevrolet
|Matt Kaulig
|14
|12
|Joey Logano (i)
|Snap-On
|Ford
|Roger Penske
|15
|13
|Carl Long
|TBD
|Toyota
|Danielle Long
|16
|14
|JJ Yeley
|TriStar Motorsports
|Toyota
|Mark Smith
|17
|16
|Ryan Reed
|Lilly Diabetes
|Ford
|Jack Roush
|18
|18
|Kyle Busch (i)
|NOS Rowdy
|Toyota
|JD Gibbs
|19
|19
|Matt Tifft
|Surface/Fanatics
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs
|20
|20
|Erik Jones (i)
|Hisense
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs
|21
|21
|Daniel Hemric
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|22
|22
|Brad Keselowski (i)
|REV/Fleetwood
|Ford
|Roger Penske
|23
|23
|Spencer Gallagher
|Allegiant Airlines
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|24
|24
|Dylan Lupton
|Nut Up
|Toyota
|Maria Gonzalez Hernandez
|25
|25
|TBA
|Advanced Communications Group
|Chevrolet
|Lynn Cockrum
|26
|28
|Dakoda Armstrong
|JGL Racing
|Toyota
|James Whitener
|27
|33
|Brandon Jones
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|28
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|Midstate Basement Authorities
|Chevrolet
|Rod Sieg
|29
|40
|Timmy Hill
|TBD
|Dodge
|Danielle Long
|30
|41
|Kevin Harvick (i)
|FIELDS
|Ford
|Tony Stewart
|31
|42
|Kyle Larson (i)
|Credit One Bank
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi
|32
|48
|Brennan Poole
|DC Solar
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi
|33
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|RepairableVehicles.com
|Chevrolet
|Tony Clements
|34
|52
|Joey Gase
|Donate Life
|Chevrolet
|Jimmy Means
|35
|62
|Brendan Gaughan
|South Point Hotel & Casino
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|36
|74
|Cody Ware (i)
|TBD
|Dodge
|Mike Harmon
|37
|78
|TBA
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|BJ McLeod
|38
|89
|Morgan Shepherd
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Cindy Shepherd
|39
|93
|Jeff Green
|RSS Racing
|Chevrolet
|Pamela Sieg
|40
|98
|Casey Mears
|Geico Military
|Ford
|Fred Biagi
|41
|99
|David Starr
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Jessica Smith-Mcleod
Why can’t they run 41 cars? They have the spots for 43. Maybe Brian doesn’t have the money to score more than 40 cars.