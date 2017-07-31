Zippo 200 at The Glen Entry List

After a weekend in America’s heartland at Iowa Speedway, the NASCAR XFINITY Series heads east to Watkins Glen International for the Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen International, the first of three road courses in four weeks for the NXS.

There are 41 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning one team will be sent home after qualifying concludes on Saturday morning.

There are eight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars on the entry list. They include Paul Menard, Ty Dillon, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson.

Cody Ware is listed as the driver of the No. 74, but is not participating for points in the XFINITY Series. He has not run a race since injuring his back at Pocono Raceway in June.

JD Motorsports will have a couple new sponsors on board this weekend as well. Garrett Smithley will have Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport/Taughannock Aviation on the the No. 0 Chevrolet and Ross Chastain will have Buckle Up New York “Protect Your Melon” on the No. 4 Chevrolet.

Devin Jones will make his series debut this weekend, piloting the No. 07 ride for SS GreenLight Racing.

PJ Jones is entered in the No. 25 car for Chris Cockrum’s team. Jones hasn’t competed in NASCAR since attempting the Cup race at the Glen in 2011 for Robby Gordon.

The green flag for the Zippo 200 at The Glen is scheduled to fly at approximately 2:18 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon from WGI. Television coverage can be found on NBCSN. Joey Logano is the defending winner of the event.