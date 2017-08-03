Former NASCAR Owner Harry Scott Jr. Dead at 51

Harry Scott Jr., former owner of Turner Scott Motorsports and HScott Motorsports in NASCAR, passed away on Thursday morning (Aug. 3), according to Motorsport.com. He was 51.

The Raleigh, N.C., native first entered the NASCAR scene in 2009 in the NASCAR XFINITY Series with his company AccuDoc Solutions as a sponsor for Braun Racing.

Scott bought into Todd Braun’s team before merging with fellow owner Steve Turner to form Turner Scott Motorsports in 2013. The duo fielded a plethora of entries in NXS and the Camping World Truck Series, netting some success. The team won four CWTS races in 2013, with James Buescher and Jeb Burton both placing in the top-five in points. Kyle Larson ran for NXS Rookie of the Year with the team in 2013 and won his first two NXS races the following year.

Scott and Turner had a falling out toward the end of the 2014 season that resulted in the race team splintering. Turner passed away in May of last year.

Late in the 2013 season, Scott purchased James Finch’s MENCS team (Phoenix Racing) and started fielding the No. 51 for Justin Allgaier under the banner of HScott Motorsports. The team ran full-time in 2014 and expanded to a second team (No. 46) for Michael Annett a year later.

Clint Bowyer replaced Allgaier in 2016 for a one-year stint prior to joining Stewart-Haas Racing. But the team was forced to close its doors at the end of 2016 after losing the sponsorship brought on by Bowyer and Annett.

In three seasons, the team scored four top-10 finishes (three by Bowyer, one by Allgaier), and Bowyer finished a team-high 27th in points in 2016.

After the Turner-Scott partnership broke apart, Scott partnered with Justin Marks to run the team’s K&N Pro Series operation as HScott Motorsports with Justin Marks. The team fielded as many as five cars and was the dominant team in the K&N Pro Series East. HScott Motorsports with Justin Marks won back-to-back K&N Pro Series East titles with drivers William Byron and Justin Haley. The team also fielded winning entries for Rico Abreu, Tyler Dippel and Scott Heckert.

Marks released a statement on his Twitter.

A cause of death was not available at press time.