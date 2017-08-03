Ryan Preece to Return to Joe Gibbs Racing for Kentucky XFINITY Race

Ryan Preece, one of the feel-good stories of the 2017 NASCAR season, is already reaping the benefits of his win at Iowa Speedway.

The 2013 Whelen Modified Tour champion told NBC he will return to pilot Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 Toyota in the Sept. 23 NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Kentucky Speedway.

The start will be Preece’s third of the season for JGR. His previous two starts resulted in a second-place finish behind Kyle Busch at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and his first win at Iowa.

Preece ran every race of the 2016 season with JD Motorsports and scored one top-10 finish. He took a different route for this year; instead of using his the money that his sponsors provide to compete in a full season in a middle-of-the-road team, he put all of his resources into two races for JGR.

Preece raced at both NXS events at Kentucky last season for JD Motorsports with a best finish of 15th. This time, Preece will be in a car capable of winning, as Busch has won two of the last three NXS Kentucky races in JGR equipment.

The race at Kentucky is currently Preece’s only announced start for the remainder of the 2017 season in NASCAR’s national series.