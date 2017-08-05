2017 Frontstretch Cup: I Love New York 355 at the Glen Predictions

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!
How we roll:
Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:
Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th
This week’s predictions: I Love New York 355 at the Glen
|Writer
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Race Winner
|Amy Henderson
|Kyle Busch
|Brad Keselowski
|Michael McDowell
|Corey Brewer
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch
|AJ Allmendinger
|Mark Howell
|Brad Keselowski
|Joey Logano
|Joey Logano
|Dustin Albino
|Brad Keselowski
|Kyle Busch
|Denny Hamlin
|Clayton Caldwell
|Kyle Busch
|Kevin Harvick
|AJ Allmendinger
|Davey Segal
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Bryan Gable
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch
|Brad Keselowski
|Jeff Wolfe
|Kyle Larson
|AJ Allmendinger
|Clint Bowyer
|Huston Ladner
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kurt Busch
|Joey Logano
|Michael Massie
|Kyle Busch
|Brad Keselowski
|Joey Logano
|Vito Pugliese
|Brad Keselowski
|AJ Allmendinger
|Jamie McMurray
|Samarth Kanal
|Brad Keselowski
|Joey Logano
|Joey Logano
|Frank Velat
|Brad Keselowski
|AJ Allmendinger
|Joey Logano
Results: Overton’s 400
|Writer
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Race Winner
|Winner Pick Finish
|Total Points
|Amy Henderson
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Matt Kenseth
|Denny Hamlin
|4th
|3
|Corey Brewer
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch
|Ryan Blaney
|30th
|0
|Mark Howell
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Larson
|Chase Elliott
|10th
|1
|Dustin Albino
|Kyle Busch
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Chase Elliott
|10th
|2
|Clayton Caldwell
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Chase Elliott
|Matt Kenseth
|9th
|1
|Davey Segal
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Larson
|Denny Hamlin
|4th
|4
|Bryan Gable
|Kyle Busch
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kurt Busch
|13th
|1
|Joseph Wolkin
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Clint Bowyer
|6th
|1
|Jeff Wolfe
|Kyle Busch
|Kevin Harvick
|Kevin Harvick
|2nd
|4
|Huston Ladner
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Brad Keselowski
|6th
|1
|Michael Massie
|Kyle Busch
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Ryan Blaney
|30th
|0
|Vito Pugliese
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch
|1st
|5
|Samarth Kanal
|Kyle Larson
|Kevin Harvick
|Brad Keselowski
|6th
|1
|Frank Velat
|Chase Elliott
|Brad Keselowski
|Kevin Harvick
|2nd
|3
Standings
|Writer
|Points
|Behind
|Starts
|Wins
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Corey Brewer
|36
|—
|21
|1
|8
|11
|Mark Howell
|34
|-2
|21
|0
|10
|14
|Huston Ladner
|34
|-2
|21
|2
|8
|10
|Amy Henderson
|32
|-4
|21
|1
|9
|13
|Dustin Albino
|27
|-9
|21
|1
|8
|12
|Michael Massie
|26
|-10
|19
|3
|5
|8
|Frank Velat
|26
|-10
|15
|2
|7
|8
|Davey Segal
|26
|-10
|21
|2
|8
|10
|Dan Greene
|25
|-11
|18
|1
|7
|10
|Clayton Caldwell
|25
|-11
|21
|1
|6
|10
|Joseph Wolkin
|23
|-13
|18
|0
|6
|10
|Jeff Wolfe
|20
|-16
|19
|2
|6
|8
|Bryan Gable
|20
|-16
|18
|1
|4
|11
|Vito Pugliese
|19
|-17
|15
|2
|3
|8
|John Douglas
|17
|-19
|7
|0
|5
|5
|Matteo Marcheschi
|12
|-24
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Greg Davis
|6
|-30
|11
|0
|3
|6
|John Haverlin
|5
|-31
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Michael Finley
|3
|-33
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Samarth Kanal
|1
|-35
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Phil Allaway
|0
|-36
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zach Catanzareti
|-1
|-37
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tom Bowles
|-2
|-38
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Danny Peters
|-3
|-39
|1
|0
|0
|0
