2017 Frontstretch Cup: I Love New York 355 at the Glen Predictions

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!

How we roll:

Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring

+5 – Win

+3 – 2nd-5th

+1 – 6th-10th

0 – 11th-20th

-1 – 21st-30th

-2 – 31st-36th

-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: I Love New York 355 at the Glen

Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Race Winner Amy Henderson Kyle Busch Brad Keselowski Michael McDowell Corey Brewer Kyle Busch Kyle Busch AJ Allmendinger Mark Howell Brad Keselowski Joey Logano Joey Logano Dustin Albino Brad Keselowski Kyle Busch Denny Hamlin Clayton Caldwell Kyle Busch Kevin Harvick AJ Allmendinger Davey Segal Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Martin Truex Jr. Bryan Gable Kyle Busch Kyle Busch Brad Keselowski Jeff Wolfe Kyle Larson AJ Allmendinger Clint Bowyer Huston Ladner AJ Allmendinger Kurt Busch Joey Logano Michael Massie Kyle Busch Brad Keselowski Joey Logano Vito Pugliese Brad Keselowski AJ Allmendinger Jamie McMurray Samarth Kanal Brad Keselowski Joey Logano Joey Logano Frank Velat Brad Keselowski AJ Allmendinger Joey Logano

Results: Overton’s 400

Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Race Winner Winner Pick Finish Total Points Amy Henderson Martin Truex Jr. Matt Kenseth Denny Hamlin 4th 3 Corey Brewer Kyle Busch Kyle Busch Ryan Blaney 30th 0 Mark Howell Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Larson Chase Elliott 10th 1 Dustin Albino Kyle Busch Martin Truex Jr. Chase Elliott 10th 2 Clayton Caldwell Martin Truex Jr. Chase Elliott Matt Kenseth 9th 1 Davey Segal Kyle Busch Kyle Larson Denny Hamlin 4th 4 Bryan Gable Kyle Busch Martin Truex Jr. Kurt Busch 13th 1 Joseph Wolkin Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Clint Bowyer 6th 1 Jeff Wolfe Kyle Busch Kevin Harvick Kevin Harvick 2nd 4 Huston Ladner Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Brad Keselowski 6th 1 Michael Massie Kyle Busch Martin Truex Jr. Ryan Blaney 30th 0 Vito Pugliese Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Kyle Busch 1st 5 Samarth Kanal Kyle Larson Kevin Harvick Brad Keselowski 6th 1 Frank Velat Chase Elliott Brad Keselowski Kevin Harvick 2nd 3

Standings