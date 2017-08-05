Joey Logano Wins 3rd Straight Watkins Glen XFINITY Pole

The Team Penske No. 12 is at it again at Watkins Glen International.

For the third consecutive year, Joey Logano will start from pole in the Zippo 200 for the XFINITY Series at The Glen. At a time of 1:01.023 seconds (124.185 mph), he bested Kyle Busch by only 0.095 for his 34th career series pole.

Kyle Larson will start third ahead of Paul Menard and Brad Keselowski the top five.

With Erik Jones sixth, Justin Allgaier was again the quickest series regular in seventh followed by Daniel Hemric, Cole Custer and Kevin Harvick.

Elliott Sadler struggled in the session, turning a 1:02.911 toward a 20th-place effort. William Byron, 15th, joins Sadler in mid-pack for the 82-lap race.

