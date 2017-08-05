Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / News / Joey Logano Wins 3rd Straight Watkins Glen XFINITY Pole
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade/NKP)

Joey Logano Wins 3rd Straight Watkins Glen XFINITY Pole

Zach Catanzareti August 5, 2017 News, XFINITY, XFINITY News, Zach Catanzareti 1 Comment

The Team Penske No. 12 is at it again at Watkins Glen International.

For the third consecutive year, Joey Logano will start from pole in the Zippo 200 for the XFINITY Series at The Glen. At a time of 1:01.023 seconds (124.185 mph), he bested Kyle Busch by only 0.095 for his 34th career series pole.

Kyle Larson will start third ahead of Paul Menard and Brad Keselowski the top five.

With Erik Jones sixth, Justin Allgaier was again the quickest series regular in seventh followed by Daniel Hemric, Cole Custer and Kevin Harvick.

Elliott Sadler struggled in the session, turning a 1:02.911 toward a 20th-place effort. William Byron, 15th, joins Sadler in mid-pack for the 82-lap race.

Click here for full lineup. 

Tags

About Zach Catanzareti

Check Also

2018 IMSA WeatherTech Championship, CTSC Schedules Released

On Friday afternoon, IMSA released the 2018 schedules for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the …

One comment

  1. Rod
    August 5, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    WHICH OF THE 8 CUP DRIVERS WILL WIN THIS ONE, I SAY JOEY LOGANO OR KYLE BUSCH .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.