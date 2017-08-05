Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Sideline Sports Photography)

Paul Holton Claims Road America 120 Pole

Phil Allaway August 5, 2017 CTSC, IMSA, News, Phil Allaway, Sports Cars Leave a comment

On Saturday morning, C360R’s Paul Holton did not waste any time in trying to lay claim to the pole for today’s IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge Road America 120.  On his first flying lap, Holton turned in a lap of 140.185 seconds (103.955 mph).  That lap turned out to be more than enough to give Holton his third pole of 2017.

Holton’s lap was a quarter of a second faster than KohR Motorsports’ Jack Roush Jr. in the fastest of the Ford Mustangs.  Rennsport One’s Dylan Murcott was third fastest in the No. 28 Porsche, followed by C360R’s Matthew Keegan.  So far, the No. 77’s overheating issues appear to be solved.  Chris Green will start the Motorsport in Action No. 69 McLaren in fifth.

Street Tuner saw BimmerWorld Racing principal James Clay take the class pole with a lap of 151.288 seconds (96.324 mph) in his BMW 328i sedan.  Clay’s lap was more than a third of a second faster than a fleet of MINIs.

The fastest of the the MINIs was the No. 73 of Derek Jones.  Chris Miller, making his debut in the No. 52 this weekend, will start third while Mike LaMarra will start fourth in the No. 37.  Freedom Autosport’s Chad McCumbee will start fifth in the fastest of the Mazdas.

Results of IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge Road America 120 Qualifying

The Road America 120 is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. EDT.  The race will be streamed live at IMSA.com and FansChoice.tv.

