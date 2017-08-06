Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / Cup Series / Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Day Ends Early in Watkins Glen
(Photo: Zach Catanzareti)

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Day Ends Early in Watkins Glen

Davey Segal August 6, 2017 Cup Series, Cup Series News, Davey Segal, News 2 Comments

The bad luck for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in his farewell season just won’t turn around.

Bringing his No. 88 AXALTA Chevrolet to the garage after 22 in the I Love New York 355 due to an internal issue, he was unable to rejoin the race, finishing 36th in his final scheduled road course race of his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career.

“It was a problem with the valve train […] a push rod through the valve cover,” Earnhardt Jr. told NBCSN upon exiting his Hendrick Motorsports machine. “We can’t fix it, but its been a really difficult week. We’ve been way down on speed. We had a pretty good car at Sonoma, so I was kind of looking forward to coming here.

“The guys worked really hard. We changed this car inside and out twice this weekend. And we had made it better. We were kind of hanging in there. I thought we had a shot at maybe a top 20 at best. We showed up we were maybe four seconds off.

Earnhardt Jr. was running inside the top 25 when he reported issues behind the wheel at the end of Stage 1. He brought his car to the garage during the stage break, and shortly after, the team deemed the car unfixable.

“I don’t know, it’s been a little frustrating this weekend,” the 14-time most popular driver explained. “This doesn’t make it much better. I sure have enjoyed racing here. Really appreciate the fans here, the track, the staff. They’ve treated us so good every time we’ve been here. So it’s been a blessing.”

Earnhardt Jr. and co. will look to turn around their luck next weekend at Michigan International Speedway, where he earned two victories in 2008 and 2012. He still needs a win in order to qualify for the playoffs.

Tags

About Davey Segal

Davey currently serves as the Monday news writer for Fronstretch. He is also currently a senior journalism student at Michigan State University and is originally from Rockville, Md. who has an extreme passion for sports. He has been following the sport of NASCAR since the 2002 season when he attended his first race at Dover. He also is a contributing writer for other motorsports websites and produces a weekly NASCAR podcast for MSU's Impact Sports department.

Check Also

2017 Kansas I CUP Daniel Suarez NIgel Kinrade NKP

Daniel Suarez Posts Career-Best Finish at Watkins Glen

Rookie of the Year contender Daniel Suarez drove like a veteran on Sunday at Watkins Glen …

2 comments

  1. rg72
    August 6, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    On a positive note, Dale Jr’s workday next year will consist of more than 22 laps.

    Reply
  2. rg72
    August 6, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    This story reads like the thousands we’ve read about Danica’s so-called bad racing luck where some mediocre running position at the time is played up.
    “Earnhardt Jr. was running inside the top 25 when he reported issues behind the wheel at the end of Stage 1”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.