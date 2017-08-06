Kyle Busch Earns 3rd Pole in a Row, 6th of 2017 at Watkins Glen

New track, same result for Kyle Busch and the No. 18 M&M’s Caramel Camry Joe Gibbs Racing team.

Busch and co. won the pole for the I Love NY 355 at Watkins Glen International. His fast lap of 126.925 mph (69.490 seconds) was good enough to net his third straight Coors Light Pole award (New Hampshire and Pocono), sixth of this season and fourth time in the last five races.

“That’s pretty good,” Busch told NBCSN following his pole run. “Obviously it felt pretty good and was really good. These [No. 18] guys just continue to do a great job. I feel like we’re one of the cars to beat. We’ll see how this goes today and see if we can’t keep ourselves out front and out of trouble.”

Kyle Larson will roll off second in his No. 42 Credit One Bank Chevrolet, putting down a lap of 126.249 mph (69.862 seconds). Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez round out the top five qualifiers.

Erik Jones, AJ Allmendinger, Brad Keselowski, Jamie McMurray, Jimmie Johnson, Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer rounded out the top 12 qualifiers when the session ended.

Defending Watkins Glen winner Hamlin experienced brake issues in the second round. The No. 11 FedEx team will have to change the brakes ahead of the green flag, meaning he’ll start in the rear of the field.

.@dennyhamlin says he anticipates that the No. 11 will change the brakes in his car, meaning they'll start at the rear. #ILoveNY355 — Davey Segal (@DaveyCenter) August 6, 2017

Joey Logano, Michael McDowell, Matt Kenseth and Ryan Blaney missed advancing to the second and final round of qualifying. Ryan Newman will start in 23rd, but spun in turn one at the end of round one. There appeared to be no damage to the car.

The green flag for the I Love NY 355 at The Glen is scheduled to fly at 3:18 p.m. ET.

Full Starting Lineup for the I Love NY 355 at The Glen