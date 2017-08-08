Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
LTi Printing 200 Entry List

After a weekend off, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to the Irish Hills and Michigan International Speedway for the LTI Printing 200 from the two-mile oval.

There are 30 trucks on the preliminary entry list for the event. Changes from the last NCWTS event at Pocono to this weekend at MIS include Ray Ciccarelli in the No. 0, Tyler Young in the No. 02, Todd Peck in the No. 36 and Camden Murphy in the No. 83. The driver of the MDM Motorsports No. 99 Chevrolet has yet to be announced.

Kyle Busch is once again in the field in his own equipment, piloting the No. 51 Textron Off Road Toyota.

The green flag for the event will fly just past 1 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. Television coverage can be found on Fox Sports 1. Brett Moffitt is the defending winner of the event.

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOwner
10Ray CiccarelliDriven2HonorChevroletJennifer Jo Cobb
21Jordan AndersonTBDChevroletTracy Lowe
302Tyler YoungRandco/Young's Building SystemsFordRandy Young
44Christopher BellJBL/SiriusXMToyotaKyle Busch
506Norm BenningTBDChevroletNorm Benning
68John Hunter NemechekTBDChevroletJoe Nemechek
710Jennifer Jo CobbDrive2Honor.orgChevroletJennifer Jo Cobb
813Cody CoughlinRide TV/JEGSToyotaDuke Thorson
916Ryan TruexHinoToyotaShigeaki Hattori
1018Noah GragsonSwitchToyotaKyle Busch
1119Austin CindricDraw-Tite/Reese BrandsFordBrad Keselowski
1221Johnny SauterAllegiant TravelChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
1324Justin HaleyTBDChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
1427Ben RhodesSafelite Auto GlassToyotaDuke Thorson
1529Chase BriscoeCooper StandardFordBrad Keselowski
1633Kaz GralaChargeCords.comChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
1736Todd PeckTBDChevroletBeverly Mittler
1844Austin SelfDon't Mess With Texas/AM Technical SolutionsChevroletShane Lamb
1945TJ BellNiece EquipmentChevroletAl Niece
2049Wendell ChavousTBDChevroletJay Robinson
2150Josh ReaumeTBDChevroletMark Beaver
2251Kyle Busch (i)Textron Off RoadToyotaKyle Busch
2352Stewart FreisenHalmar InternationalChevroletChris Larsen
2457TBATBDChevroletNorm Benning
2563Travis KvapilTBDChevroletMike Mittler
2683Camden MurphyPulse Transportation/National Arthritis FoundationChevroletDJ Copp
2787Joe NemechekD.A.B. Constructors Inc.ChevroletAndrea Nemechek
2888Matt CraftonIdeal Door/MenardsToyotaRhonda Thorson
2998Grant EnfingerChampion Power Equipment/Curb RecordsToyotaMike Curb
3099TBATBDChevroletMatthew Miller

Davey currently serves as the Monday news writer for Fronstretch. He is also currently a senior journalism student at Michigan State University and is originally from Rockville, Md. who has an extreme passion for sports. He has been following the sport of NASCAR since the 2002 season when he attended his first race at Dover. He also is a contributing writer for other motorsports websites and produces a weekly NASCAR podcast for MSU's Impact Sports department.

