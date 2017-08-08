LTi Printing 200 Entry List

After a weekend off, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to the Irish Hills and Michigan International Speedway for the LTI Printing 200 from the two-mile oval.
There are 30 trucks on the preliminary entry list for the event. Changes from the last NCWTS event at Pocono to this weekend at MIS include Ray Ciccarelli in the No. 0, Tyler Young in the No. 02, Todd Peck in the No. 36 and Camden Murphy in the No. 83. The driver of the MDM Motorsports No. 99 Chevrolet has yet to be announced.
Kyle Busch is once again in the field in his own equipment, piloting the No. 51 Textron Off Road Toyota.
The green flag for the event will fly just past 1 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. Television coverage can be found on Fox Sports 1. Brett Moffitt is the defending winner of the event.
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Owner
|1
|0
|Ray Ciccarelli
|Driven2Honor
|Chevrolet
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|2
|1
|Jordan Anderson
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Tracy Lowe
|3
|02
|Tyler Young
|Randco/Young's Building Systems
|Ford
|Randy Young
|4
|4
|Christopher Bell
|JBL/SiriusXM
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch
|5
|06
|Norm Benning
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Norm Benning
|6
|8
|John Hunter Nemechek
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Joe Nemechek
|7
|10
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|Drive2Honor.org
|Chevrolet
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|8
|13
|Cody Coughlin
|Ride TV/JEGS
|Toyota
|Duke Thorson
|9
|16
|Ryan Truex
|Hino
|Toyota
|Shigeaki Hattori
|10
|18
|Noah Gragson
|Switch
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch
|11
|19
|Austin Cindric
|Draw-Tite/Reese Brands
|Ford
|Brad Keselowski
|12
|21
|Johnny Sauter
|Allegiant Travel
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|13
|24
|Justin Haley
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|14
|27
|Ben Rhodes
|Safelite Auto Glass
|Toyota
|Duke Thorson
|15
|29
|Chase Briscoe
|Cooper Standard
|Ford
|Brad Keselowski
|16
|33
|Kaz Grala
|ChargeCords.com
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|17
|36
|Todd Peck
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Beverly Mittler
|18
|44
|Austin Self
|Don't Mess With Texas/AM Technical Solutions
|Chevrolet
|Shane Lamb
|19
|45
|TJ Bell
|Niece Equipment
|Chevrolet
|Al Niece
|20
|49
|Wendell Chavous
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Jay Robinson
|21
|50
|Josh Reaume
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Mark Beaver
|22
|51
|Kyle Busch (i)
|Textron Off Road
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch
|23
|52
|Stewart Freisen
|Halmar International
|Chevrolet
|Chris Larsen
|24
|57
|TBA
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Norm Benning
|25
|63
|Travis Kvapil
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Mike Mittler
|26
|83
|Camden Murphy
|Pulse Transportation/National Arthritis Foundation
|Chevrolet
|DJ Copp
|27
|87
|Joe Nemechek
|D.A.B. Constructors Inc.
|Chevrolet
|Andrea Nemechek
|28
|88
|Matt Crafton
|Ideal Door/Menards
|Toyota
|Rhonda Thorson
|29
|98
|Grant Enfinger
|Champion Power Equipment/Curb Records
|Toyota
|Mike Curb
|30
|99
|TBA
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Matthew Miller