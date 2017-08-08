LTi Printing 200 Entry List

After a weekend off, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to the Irish Hills and Michigan International Speedway for the LTI Printing 200 from the two-mile oval.

There are 30 trucks on the preliminary entry list for the event. Changes from the last NCWTS event at Pocono to this weekend at MIS include Ray Ciccarelli in the No. 0, Tyler Young in the No. 02, Todd Peck in the No. 36 and Camden Murphy in the No. 83. The driver of the MDM Motorsports No. 99 Chevrolet has yet to be announced.

Kyle Busch is once again in the field in his own equipment, piloting the No. 51 Textron Off Road Toyota.

The green flag for the event will fly just past 1 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. Television coverage can be found on Fox Sports 1. Brett Moffitt is the defending winner of the event.