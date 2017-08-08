Pure Michigan 400 Entry List

After a weekend at The Glen turning right and left, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will return to normalcy this weekend, as left turns will be had in the Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway this Sunday afternoon.

There are 39 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning that the field will not be filled. Notable changes for this week include the addition of Derrike Cope in the No. 15 Premium Motorsports entry replacing Gary Klutt, the driver of the No. 51 being listed as TBA and Reed Sorenson in the No. 55 for Premium. Other than those minute changes, everything remains the same for this weekend.

The green flag for the Pure Michigan 400 is scheduled to fly at approximately 3:18 p.m. ET. Television coverage can be found on NBCSN. Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the event.