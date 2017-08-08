Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Pure Michigan 400 Entry List

After a weekend at The Glen turning right and left, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will return to normalcy this weekend, as left turns will be had in the Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway this Sunday afternoon.

There are 39 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning that the field will not be filled. Notable changes for this week include the addition of Derrike Cope in the No. 15 Premium Motorsports entry replacing Gary Klutt, the driver of the No. 51 being listed as TBA and Reed Sorenson in the No. 55 for Premium. Other than those minute changes, everything remains the same for this weekend.

The green flag for the Pure Michigan 400 is scheduled to fly at approximately 3:18 p.m. ET. Television coverage can be found on NBCSN. Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the event.

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOrganization
11Jamie McMurrayCessnaChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
22Brad KeselowskiMiller LiteFordTeam Penske
33Austin DillonDow Automotive MagnaChevroletRichard Childress Racing
44Kevin HarvickBusch LightFordStewart-Haas Racing
55Kasey KahneLiftmasterChevroletHendrick Motorsports
66Trevor BayneRoush FerformanceFordRoush Fenway Racing
710Danica PatrickCode 3 AssociatesFordStewart-Haas Racing
811Denny HamlinFedEx OfficeToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
913Ty DillonGEICOChevroletGermain Racing
1014Clint BowyerNature's Bakert/Feeding AmericaFordStewart-Haas Racing
1115Gary KluttStarCom FiberChevroletPremium Motorsports
1217Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Go BowlingFordRoush Fenway Racing
1318Kyle BuschInterstate BatteriesToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1419Daniel SuarezARRIS Surfboard/McAfeeToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1520Matt KensethDEWALT FlexvoltToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1621Ryan BlaneyMotorcraft/SKFFordWood Brothers Racing
1722Joey LoganoShell Pennzoil/AutotraderFordTeam Penske
1823Corey LaJoieJAS TruckingToyotaBK Racing
1924Chase ElliottNAPAChevroletHendrick Motorsports
2027Paul MenardDutch Boy/MenardsChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2131Ryan NewmanTBDChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2232Matt DiBenedettoCan-AM/KappaFordGO FAS Racing
2333Jeffrey EarnhardthuluChevroletCircle Sport/TMG
2434Landon CassillMDS TransportFordFront Row Motorsports
2537Chris BuescherBush's Grillin' BeansChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
2638David RaganOverton'sFordFront Row Motorsports
2741Kurt BuschHaas Automation/Monster EnergyFordStewart-Haas Racing
2842Kyle LarsonTargetChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
2943Aric AlmirolaSmithfieldFordRichard Petty Motorsports
3047AJ AllmendingerKroger ClickListChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
3148Jimmie JohnsonLowe's-Jimmie Johnson FoundationChevroletHendrick Motorsports
3251TBACorrigan OilChevroletRick Ware Racing
3355Reed SorensonLowT CenterChevroletPremium Motorsports
3472Cole WhittTBDChevroletTriStar Motorsports
3577Erik Jones5-hour ENERGY Extra StrengthToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3678Martin Truex Jr.Furniture Row/Denver MattressToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3783Brett Moffitt (i)JAS Expideted TruckingToyotaBK Racing
3888Dale Earnhardt Jr.AxaltaChevroletHendrick Motorsports
3995Michael McDowellWRL General ContractorsChevroletLeavine Family Racing

About Davey Segal

Davey currently serves as the Monday news writer for Fronstretch. He is also currently a senior journalism student at Michigan State University and is originally from Rockville, Md. who has an extreme passion for sports. He has been following the sport of NASCAR since the 2002 season when he attended his first race at Dover. He also is a contributing writer for other motorsports websites and produces a weekly NASCAR podcast for MSU's Impact Sports department.

