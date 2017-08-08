Pure Michigan 400 Entry List

After a weekend at The Glen turning right and left, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will return to normalcy this weekend, as left turns will be had in the Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway this Sunday afternoon.
There are 39 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning that the field will not be filled. Notable changes for this week include the addition of Derrike Cope in the No. 15 Premium Motorsports entry replacing Gary Klutt, the driver of the No. 51 being listed as TBA and Reed Sorenson in the No. 55 for Premium. Other than those minute changes, everything remains the same for this weekend.
The green flag for the Pure Michigan 400 is scheduled to fly at approximately 3:18 p.m. ET. Television coverage can be found on NBCSN. Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the event.
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Organization
|1
|1
|Jamie McMurray
|Cessna
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Miller Lite
|Ford
|Team Penske
|3
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Dow Automotive Magna
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|4
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Busch Light
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|5
|5
|Kasey Kahne
|Liftmaster
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|6
|Trevor Bayne
|Roush Ferformance
|Ford
|Roush Fenway Racing
|7
|10
|Danica Patrick
|Code 3 Associates
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|8
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|FedEx Office
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|9
|13
|Ty Dillon
|GEICO
|Chevrolet
|Germain Racing
|10
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Nature's Bakert/Feeding America
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|11
|15
|Gary Klutt
|StarCom Fiber
|Chevrolet
|Premium Motorsports
|12
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Go Bowling
|Ford
|Roush Fenway Racing
|13
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Interstate Batteries
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|14
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|ARRIS Surfboard/McAfee
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|15
|20
|Matt Kenseth
|DEWALT Flexvolt
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|16
|21
|Ryan Blaney
|Motorcraft/SKF
|Ford
|Wood Brothers Racing
|17
|22
|Joey Logano
|Shell Pennzoil/Autotrader
|Ford
|Team Penske
|18
|23
|Corey LaJoie
|JAS Trucking
|Toyota
|BK Racing
|19
|24
|Chase Elliott
|NAPA
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|20
|27
|Paul Menard
|Dutch Boy/Menards
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|21
|31
|Ryan Newman
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|22
|32
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Can-AM/Kappa
|Ford
|GO FAS Racing
|23
|33
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|hulu
|Chevrolet
|Circle Sport/TMG
|24
|34
|Landon Cassill
|MDS Transport
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|25
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Bush's Grillin' Beans
|Chevrolet
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|26
|38
|David Ragan
|Overton's
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|27
|41
|Kurt Busch
|Haas Automation/Monster Energy
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|28
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Target
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|29
|43
|Aric Almirola
|Smithfield
|Ford
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|30
|47
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kroger ClickList
|Chevrolet
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|31
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Lowe's-Jimmie Johnson Foundation
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|32
|51
|TBA
|Corrigan Oil
|Chevrolet
|Rick Ware Racing
|33
|55
|Reed Sorenson
|LowT Center
|Chevrolet
|Premium Motorsports
|34
|72
|Cole Whitt
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|TriStar Motorsports
|35
|77
|Erik Jones
|5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength
|Toyota
|Furniture Row Racing
|36
|78
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Furniture Row/Denver Mattress
|Toyota
|Furniture Row Racing
|37
|83
|Brett Moffitt (i)
|JAS Expideted Trucking
|Toyota
|BK Racing
|38
|88
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|Axalta
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|39
|95
|Michael McDowell
|WRL General Contractors
|Chevrolet
|Leavine Family Racing