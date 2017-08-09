Daily Fantasy NASCAR Forecast Powered by DraftKings: Pure Michigan 400 Preview

The DraftKings daily fantasy NASCAR game heads to the midwest this weekend for the Pure Michigan 400. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will make its second stop at Michigan International Speedway this Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

Cars hit the track on Friday at 11:30 a.m. for first practice. Drivers then battle for the Coors Light Pole Award at 5:05 p.m. The series then holds the two final practice sessions on Saturday morning.

Here are eight drivers to look out for during the upcoming race weekend.

ELITE TIER: $9,500 and up

Martin Truex Jr. ($10,600)

Michigan: 23 Starts, five top fives (21.7%), eight top 10s (34.8%)

Average finish at Michigan: 16.0

Truex is coming off a statement win last weekend at Watkins Glen. He can no longer be looked at as a driver who can only win on the “cookie cutter” tracks. The race came down to fuel mileage, and Truex saved just enough to hold off second place Matt Kenseth.

Earlier this season at Michigan he finished sixth. Truex led 62 total laps in the race and also won the first two stages. Over the past five races here, Truex’s average finish is 8.8, besting his overall track average by seven positions. Truex will look to build upon his series leading four wins on Sunday.

Kyle Larson ($10,300)

Michigan: Seven starts, Two wins, three top fives, four top 10s

Average finish at Michigan: 12.3

Larson excels at the two-mile tracks on the schedule. In fact, Michigan is the home to his first career MENCS win, which he followed up with another earlier this season. In last year’s race, he started 12th and then led 41 laps en route to that win. Back in June, Larson started from the pole and led 96 laps.

Larson has finished 23rd or worse in the past three straight races. With that said, he is the favorite to win this race, even though he is in a bit of a slump. Larson slid back to third place in series standings after being passed by Kyle Busch.

Chase Elliott ($9,800)

Michigan: Three starts, three second-place finishes

Average finish at Michigan: 2.0

Elliott was the lone Hendrick Motorsports driver that showed decent speed at Watkins Glen last weekend. The four car team has been up and down all season.

Almost as impressive as Larson’s Michigan career is Elliott’s. He’s participated in three cup races at the track and has finished runner up in all three. In the first two he led just over 30 laps each.

ALL-STAR TIER: $8,000 – $9,400

Brad Keselowski ($9,400)

Michigan: 16 Starts, five top fives (31.2%), eight top 10s (50%)

Average finish at Michigan: 12.6

Keselowski was in contention for the win last weekend before a green flag pitstop penalty as the race came to an end caused him to fall back to 15th.

He hasn’t finished outside the top 16 at Michigan since 2011. He has six top-10 finishes in the past seven races at the track, including three within the top five. Keselowski has also led laps in three straight, and in nine of the past 11 races.

If he qualifies inside the top five, Keselowski could be a value dominator play at nearly $1k less than the top guys.

Matt Kenseth ($9,300)

Michigan: 36 Starts, three wins, 14 top fives (38.9%)

Average finish at Michigan: 10.4

Kenseth is second among all active drivers at Michigan in average finish, average running position, driver rating and laps inside the top 15. He also led 146 laps during his win back in August of 2015.

Watkins Glen marked the fourth straight race in which Kenseth finished inside the top 10. Since it was announced that he would no longer be the driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Kenseth has finishes of fourth (NHMS), fifth (Indianapolis), ninth (Pocono), and second (Watkins Glen). He is clearly racing with a chip on his shoulder.

Jamie McMurray ($8,500)

Michigan: 29 Starts, two top fives (6.9%), eight top 10s (27.6%)

Average finish at Michigan: 17.4

At Michigan, McMurray has finished inside the top 10 in four out of the last five races. He finished fifth in June, his second top five of the season. He has top-10 finishes in 11 of 22 races this year.

McMurray currently sits eighth in series points, but because of the playoff system, finds himself in 15th, needing a win to secure his spot. He has been one of the most consistent drivers this season, and is having his best statistical year in over a decade.

BARGAIN TIER: $4,500 – $7,900

Dale Earnhardt Jr. ($7,900)

Michigan: 35 Starts, two wins, eight top fives (22.9%), 15 top 10s (42.9%)

Average finish at Michigan: 15.6

Junior’s luck this season has been terrible. Last week, he added to his DNF total, bringing that number to seven. He ran only 22 laps before he had engine trouble and retired to the garage early.

Michigan is a track that Earnhardt has run pretty well at historically. He has two career wins here, the first in 2008, and then in 2012. He finished ninth in the first stop at the track this season, which was his fifth top-10 finish at Michigan in six races.

It is “checkers or wreckers” for the No. 88 team in the final few races before the playoffs start. Junior will be all boom or bust in daily fantasy this weekend. Will the risk be worth it?

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ($6,900)

Michigan: Nine starts, one top 10

Average finish at Michigan: 21.3

Stenhouse is averaging just outside the top 15 in average finish this season, which is right where he is expected to run this weekend. He hasn’t been fantastic at Michigan through nine races, but he did finish eighth here earlier this season.

The driver of the No. 17 has fallen off since starting the season on a hot streak. He has two wins on the year, and has run well at the non-conventional tracks throughout 2017. Priced below the $7k mark, Stenhouse will be the bargain tier driver to watch during practice. If he shows top 20 speed, stick him in the lineup.

Pre-Qualifying Optimal Lineup:

