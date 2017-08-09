Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Phil Allaway)

Entry Lists: Pirelli World Challenge at Utah Motorsports Campus

Phil Allaway August 9, 2017 News, Phil Allaway, PWC, Sports Cars Leave a comment

This weekend, all of Pirelli World Challenge’s classes will be in action at Utah Motorsports Campus near Tooele.  Given the track’s location in a desert environment, you’d expect it to be hot and dry in August.  Forecasts say 90 degrees for highs all weekend, but the monsoon is in effect.  As a result, it is actually going to be relatively humid with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Combined throughout the classes, there are 101 entries for this weekends’ races.  First off, 33 teams are entered in Sprint-X.  There are some changes of note.  K-PAX Racing, as previously announced, has cut back to two cars (Nos. 6 and 9).  Michael Lewis, who co-drove the No. 98 with Mike Hedlund for the first three Sprint-X weekends, is now co-driving the No. 6 with Bryan Sellers, replacing Jonny Kane.

Absolute Racing is back after having skipped the previous sprint rounds at Mid-Ohio.  The No. 88 Bentley is unchanged with Vincent Abril and Adderly Fong back for more.  The No. 78 has a new driver lineup.  Former Formula One racer Will Stevens will make his Pirelli World Challenge debut this weekend with Andrew Kim as his co-driver.  Kim is a regular with Absolute Racing in Asia who ran in the last three GT races of 2016 (two at Sonoma and Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca) for the team.

Laurens Vanthoor is out of the No. 14 in Pro-Am in favor of Porsche Junioren racer Mathieu Jaminet.  Jaminet raced for Alegra Motorsports in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship earlier this year, impressing with his pace.  DXDT Racing returns with their lineup of David Askew and Aaron Povoledo.  This time, it is a Mercedes-AMG GT3 that they will race instead of an Audi R8 LMS GT3.

In Am-Am, Tyler McQuarrie is out of the No. 30 NGT Motorsport Ferrari in favor of Jonathan Ziegelman.  Ziegelman has no prior starts in Pirelli World Challenge, but has raced for NGT Motorsport in Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge.

GT Cup sees DXDT Racing expand their entry with a Lamborghini LP620-2 for Brandon Davis and Jeff Burton.  Note that this is not the Jeff Burton you’re thinking of.  This Jeff Burton does not work on race broadcasts for NBC, commentate from scissor lifts with inflatable flamingos on it, or mentor his son that races part-time in the Camping World Truck Series.  The PWC Jeff Burton lives in nearby Salt Lake City and is making an infrequent appearance on the grid.  As for Davis, he tends to jump around between Pirelli World Challenge and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.  Most recently, Davis co-drove in the Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park for The Racers Group with James Davison.  He was in position for fourth in class before the car quit with seven minutes to go.

Finally, it should be noted that Sprint-X also includes the GTS class.  As a result, there are teams entered in both Sprint-X and the regular GTS class races.

Entry List: Pirelli World Challenge Sprint-X at Utah Motorsports Campus

ClassTeamDriversCar
GT Pro-Am07 - Dream Racing MotorsportLawrence DeGeorge
Cedric Sbirrazzuoli		Lamborghini Huracan GT3
GTS Am-Am09 - The Racers GroupJason Alexandridis
Derek DeBoer		Aston Martin Vantage GT4
GT Am-Am013 - R. Ferri MotorsportDrew Regitz
Kris Wilson		Ferrari 458 GT3
GTS Pro-Am017 - Case-It RacingTrent Hindman
Adam Merzon		Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
GTS Am-Am018 - Case-It RacingCameron Cassels
Philip Bloom		Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
GTS Am-Am019 - Stephen Cameron RacingAri Balogh
Greg Liefooghe		Aston Martin Vantage GT4
GT Pro-Pro2 - CRP RacingRyan Dalziel
Daniel Morad		Mercedes-AMG GT3
GT Pro-Pro3 - Cadillac RacingJohnny O'Connell
Ricky Taylor		Cadillac ATS-V.R.
GT Pro-Pro4 - Magnus RacingPierre Kaffer
Spencer Pumpelly		Audi R8 LMS GT3
GT Pro-Pro6 - K-PAX RacingMichael Lewis
Bryan Sellers		McLaren 650S GT3
GT Pro-Pro8 - Cadillac RacingMichael Cooper
Jordan Taylor		Cadillac ATS-V.R.
GT Pro-Pro9 - K-PAX RacingBen Barnicoat
Àlvaro Parente		McLaren 650S GT3
GT Cup Pro-Am10 - DXDT RacingJeff Burton
Brandon Davis		Lamborghini LP620-2
GT Pro-Am14 - GMG RacingMathieu Jaminet
James Sofronas		Porsche 911 GT3 R
GT Pro-Am16 - Wright MotorsportsJan Heylen
Michael Schein		Porsche 911 GT3 R
GT Am-Am23 - M1GT RacingJason Bell
James Dayson		Audi R8 LMS Ultra
GT Am-Am30 - NGT MotorsportHenrique Cisneros
TBA		Ferrari 458 GT3
GT Pro-Pro31 - TR3 RacingDaniel Mancinelli
Niccolo Schiro		Ferrari 488 GT3
GT Pro-Pro43 - RealTime RacingTom Dyer
Ryan Eversley		Acura NSX GT3
GT Pro-Am44 - Magnus RacingJohn Potter
Marco Seefried		Audi R8 LMS GT3
GTS Am-Am47 - NOLAsportJason Hart
Matt Travis		Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
GT Pro-Am54 - Black Swan RacingJeroen Bleekemolen
Tim Pappas		Mercedes-AMG GT3
GT Cup Pro-Am55 - Dream Racing MotorsportAlessandro Bressan
Yuki Harata		Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo
GT Pro-Pro58 - Wright MotorsportsJörg Bergmeister
Patrick Long		Porsche 911 GT3 R
GT Pro-Am63 - DXDT RacingDavid Askew
Aaron Povoledo		Mercedes-AMG GT3
GT Pro-Am75 - Always Evolving Racing/AIM AutosportFrankie Montecalvo
Ricardo Sanchez		Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
GT Pro-Am77 - GMG RacingDr. Preston Calvert
Alec Udell		Porsche 911 GT3 R
GT Pro-Am78 - Absolute RacingAndrew Kim
Will Stevens		Bentley Continental GT3
GT Pro-Pro88 - Absolute RacingVincent Abril
Adderly Fong		Bentley Continental GT3
GT Cup Am-Am90 - Autometrics MotorsportsCory Friedman
Joe Toussaint		Porsche 911 GT3 Cup
GT Pro-Pro93 - RealTime RacingPeter Kox
Mark Wilkins		Acura NSX GT3
GT Cup Pro-Am95 - Tool RacingErich Joiner
Andy Lee		Porsche 911 GT3 Cup
GT Pro-Pro99 - GAINSCO/Bob Stallings RacingJon Fogarty
Wolf Henzler		Porsche 911 GT3 R

GTS sees a total of 18 entries for their standalone races.  Only six of those cars will be running in the regular GTS division.  Performance Motorsports Group, PF Racing and ANSA Motorsports’ No. 13 are not entered.

GTSA sees the Ian Lacy Racing Ginettas of Drew Staveley and Frank Gannett return for their second go-around of the year.  The JCR Motorsports No. 89 for Fred Roberts is not entered after Roberts had a huge crash at the start of Round 11 at Mid-Ohio.  Also, Case-It Racing is back up to two cars this weekend with the No. 018 of Cameron Cassels back in the fold.

Entry List: Pirelli World Challenge GTS Class at Utah Motorsports Campus

ClassTeamDriverCar
GTSA04 - GMG RacingGeorge KurtzMcLaren 570S GT4
GTSA017 - Case-It RacingAdam MerzonPorsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
GTSA018 - Case-It RacingCameron CasselsPorsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
GTSA2 - Racers Edge MotorsportsJason BellSIN R1 GT4
GTS3 - Flying Lizard MotorsportsRodrigo BaptistaPorsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
GTSA7 - GMG RacingCarter YeungPorsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
GTSA9 - ANSA MotorsportsBill ZieglerKTM X-Bow GT4
GTS10 - Blackdog Speed ShopLawson AschenbachChevrolet Camaro GT4.R
GTSA11 - Blackdog Speed ShopTony GaplesChevrolet Camaro GT4.R
GTSA12 - Ian Lacy RacingDrew StaveleyGinetta G55 GT4
GTS14 - Flying Lizard MotorsportsNate StacyPorsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
GTSA24 - Ian Lacy RacingFrank GannettGinetta G55 GT4
GTSA45 - Racers Edge MotorsportsChris BeaufaitSIN R1 GT4
GTSA47 - NOLAsportKeith JensenPorsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
GTS50 - Team Panoz RacingIan JamesPanoz Avezzano GT
GTSA62 - KPRMark KleninMcLaren 570S GT4
GTS80 - Mantella AutosportMartin BarkeyKTM X-Bow GT4
GTS99 - JCR MotorsportsJeff CourtneyMaserati GT4

The TC/TCA/TCB races will be the busiest of the weekend as 50 teams will take to the track.  The TC class will have 33 cars on track.  A full two-thirds of those cars will be BMW M235iRs.

Salt Lake City-based Rearden Racing has a huge commitment this weekend with four entries.  This may sound like a new team, but it is not.  It is what used to be CA Sport and before that, Skullcandy Team Nissan.  They have entered a Nissan 370Z for longtime Russian driver Vesko Kozarov, along with BMW M235iRs for Jeff Kearl, Greg Warnock and Daren Jorgensen.  Kearl, Warnock and Jorgensen have competed for the team in the Pirelli GT3 Cup Trophy in Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsports that the team is currently attempting to sell.

Indian Summer Racing has acquired an Audi RS3 LMS Club Sport and has moved Travis Washay up from the TCB class.  There will be a substantial difference between the Audi and the MINI Washay has been racing for the past couple of years.

Entry List: Pirelli World Challenge TC/TCA/TCB Classes at Utah Motorsports Campus

ClassTeamDriverCar
TC009 - BERG RacingJT CoupalAudi RS3 LMS Club Sport
TCB01 - Drengler RacingJasper DrenglerHonda Fit
TC05 - Max Felder RacingMax FelderBMW M235iR
TC06 - Rearden RacingJeff KearlBMW M235iR
TC017 - Rearden RacingGreg WarnockBMW M235iR
TC065 - Rearden RacingDaren JorgensenBMW M235iR
TC1 - Classic BMWToby GrahovecBMW M235iR
TC2 - Classic BMWJayson ClunieBMW M235iR
TC3 - Rearden RacingVesko KozarovNissan 370Z
TC5 - BERG RacingJohn WeisbergMazda MX-5
TCB6 - Jake Pipal RacingJake PipalHonda Fit
TC8 - Stephen Cameron RacingRodrigo SalesBMW M235iR
TC12 - Stephen Cameron RacingMason FilippiBMW M235iR
TC13 - Rearden RacingAndrew McCubbinsBMW M235iR
TC18 - ZIMA MotorsportsStefan SajicBMW M235iR
TC19 - Stephen Cameron RacingAri BaloghBMW M235iR
TC20 - Stephen Cameron RacingGreg LiefoogheBMW M235iR
TCA22 - Tech Sport RacingBreton WilliamsScion FR-S
TCA23 - Tech Sport RacingEric PowellScion FR-S
TCB24 - Tech Sport RacingCanaan O'ConnellChevrolet Sonic
TCB25 - Tech Sport RacingP.J. GroenkeChevrolet Sonic
TC28 - AutoTechnic RacingRobert NimkoffBMW M235iR
TC29 - Classic BMWJustin RaphaelBMW M235iR
TC30 - Indian Summer RacingTravis WashayAudi RS3 LMS Club Sport
TCA33 - Murillo RacingKenny MurilloMazda Global MX-5 Cup Car
TC34 - Brass Monkey RacingTony RiveraNissan 370Z
TC36 - ZIMA MotorsportsChetan PuranikBMW M235iR
TCB37 - ISellMiataPartsBlake ThompsonMazda2
TC38 - ST RacingSamantha TanBMW M235iR
TC40 - Parallax RacingSteve KholiHonda Accord
TC43 - Ian Lacy RacingSteve BurnsFord Mustang (V6)
TCA52 - Glory RacingGlory FernandezHonda Civic Si
TCA56 - Murillo RacingTim ProbertMazda Global MX-5 Cup Car
TC67 - Shea RacingShea HolbrookHonda Accord Coupe
TCA68 - S.A.C. RacingDaniel WilliamsMazda MX-5
TC69 - S.A.C. RacingAnthony GeraciAudi RS3 LMS Club Sport
TCA70 - S.A.C. RacingElivan GoulartMazda Global MX-5 Cup Car
TC71 - C360RPaul HoltonAudi RS3 LMS Club Sport
TCA73 - S.A.C. RacingDaniel MoenMazda MX-5
TCA74 - S.A.C. RacingMatthew FassnachtMazda MX-5
TC80 - Rooster Hall RacingAnthony MagagnoliBMW M235iR
TC81 - Winding Road Racing TFBJacob RuudBMW M235iR
TC82 - AutoTechnic RacingScott ThomasBMW M235iR
TCA86 - DG-Spec RacingCraig StantonToyota TMG 86 Cup Car
TC87 - Stephen Cameron RacingHenry SchmittBMW M235iR
TCA89 - Winding Road Team TFBJeff SextonMazda Global MX-5 Cup Car
TC91 - ST RacingNick WittmerBMW M235iR
TC92 - Classic BMWNick OhmachtBMW M235iR
TCA94 - Shea RacingTom O'GormanHonda Civic Si
TC99 - Honda Ste-Rose RacingKarl WittmerHonda Accord Coupe

 

 

