Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / Cup Series / The 10: NASCAR Cup Series Power Rankings After Watkins Glen
(Photo: John K Harrelson/ NKP)

The 10: NASCAR Cup Series Power Rankings After Watkins Glen

Frank Velat August 9, 2017 Cup Series, Featured Content, Frank Velat, Power Rankings Leave a comment

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series hit the road again this weekend. The road course in Watkins Glen, that is. Such events tend to be a bit of a wild card, much in the same way that restrictor plate races are. Drivers who are typically mired mid-pack suddenly have an opportunity to contend. With the playoffs approaching, several drivers looked to the Glen as their best shot at getting in.

Martin Truex Jr. ended that possibility rather quickly. In keeping with his season-long tactic of gobbling up nearly every potential playoff point, Truex shut down the field of challengers once again. The No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota snuck past a fuel-conserving Brad Keselowski and never relinquished the lead, picking up his fourth win of the season.

Now, our contributors have also been known to grab everything they can in order to deprive those around them. But the snacks in the media center are little easier to get a hold of than Cup trophies. Still, after stuffing their pockets, they got down to the business of compiling their rankings. But did they hoard all of the right picks? Or is their list emptier than a post race refrigerator? You decide.

How the Rankings Are Calculated: Frontstretch does our power rankings similar to how the Associated Press does them for basketball or football. Our expert stable of NASCAR writers, both on staff and from other major publications, will vote for the top 10 on a 10-9-8-7… 3-2-1 basis, giving 10 points to their first-place driver, nine for second and so on. In the end, Frank Velat calculates the points, adds some funny one-liners and… here you go!

Rank
Change
Name
Total Votes

1

(Photo: NASCAR)

Martin Truex Jr

Quite simply, Furniture Row Racing had the best strategy on Sunday.  That’s why Truex took home the “Shake Weight” trophy. – Phil Allaway, Frontstretch

First-Place Votes: 6

60

2

 
(Photo: NASCAR)

Kyle Busch

Most racecar drivers have the one that got away, but for Busch in 2017, it has been more like the 10 that got away. – Bryan Gable, Frontstretch

51

3

 

+2
(Photo: NASCAR)

Brad Keselowski

Any driver who can recover from a spin in the Bus Stop and nearly win at Watkins Glen is worthy to be ranked high in this week’s power rankings. – Rob Tiongson, The Podium Finish

50

4

 

(Photo: NASCAR)

Kevin Harvick

Surprising that the biggest collision of the day was on pit road. Although it was enough to ruin Happy’s day. – Frank Velat, Frontstretch

44

5

 -2
(Photo: NASCAR)

Kyle Larson

After that dismal weekend, Michigan is coming to the rescue just in the nick of time. Almost wonder if they engrave the trophy in advance. – Velat

 

38

6

 

(Photo: NASCAR)

Denny Hamlin

That was one of the quietest top fives in recent memory.  It was also the 125th of Hamlin’s Cup Series career. – Gable

36

7

 +1

Jimmie Johnson

The playoffs are about to start. Will Johnson wake up this week or hit snooze for a few more races? – Michael Massie, Frontstretch

33

8

 -1

Matt Kenseth

He, Kasey Kahne and Kurt Busch should start their own racing series where drivers get their rides based on talent instead of daddy’s checkbook. – Massie

 

29

9

 

(Photo: NASCAR)

Daniel Suarez

If there were no stages, Suarez would be 10th in points.  He’s quietly having an excellent rookie year. – Allaway

17

10

 -1

(Photo: NASCAR)

Jamie McMurray

On the flip side, look out, Jamie Mac is back! Might be singing the tunes of a Bobby Darin tune when he secures a playoff spot. – Tiongson

 

12

Others Receiving Votes: Clint Bowyer (12); Chase Elliott (12); Joey Logano (10); Ryan Blaney (9);

Who Voted: Bryan Gable, Frontstretch; Pete McCole, Auto Racing 1; Michael Massie, Frontstretch; Phil Allaway, Frontstretch; Frank Velat, Frontstretch; Rob Tiongson, The Podium Finish;

Tags

About Frank Velat

Frank Velat has been an avid follower of NASCAR and other motorsports for over 20 years. He brings a blend of passionate fan and objective author to his work. Frank offers unique perspectives that everyone can relate to, remembering the sport's past all the while embracing its future. Follow along with @FrankVelat on Twitter.

Check Also

Josh Wise: ‘I’m Not Racing For A Living Anymore’

Coming into the 2017 NASCAR season, a lot of the talk around the garage was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.