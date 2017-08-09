The 10: NASCAR Cup Series Power Rankings After Watkins Glen

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series hit the road again this weekend. The road course in Watkins Glen, that is. Such events tend to be a bit of a wild card, much in the same way that restrictor plate races are. Drivers who are typically mired mid-pack suddenly have an opportunity to contend. With the playoffs approaching, several drivers looked to the Glen as their best shot at getting in.

Martin Truex Jr. ended that possibility rather quickly. In keeping with his season-long tactic of gobbling up nearly every potential playoff point, Truex shut down the field of challengers once again. The No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota snuck past a fuel-conserving Brad Keselowski and never relinquished the lead, picking up his fourth win of the season.

Now, our contributors have also been known to grab everything they can in order to deprive those around them. But the snacks in the media center are little easier to get a hold of than Cup trophies. Still, after stuffing their pockets, they got down to the business of compiling their rankings. But did they hoard all of the right picks? Or is their list emptier than a post race refrigerator? You decide.

How the Rankings Are Calculated: Frontstretch does our power rankings similar to how the Associated Press does them for basketball or football. Our expert stable of NASCAR writers, both on staff and from other major publications, will vote for the top 10 on a 10-9-8-7… 3-2-1 basis, giving 10 points to their first-place driver, nine for second and so on. In the end, Frank Velat calculates the points, adds some funny one-liners and… here you go!

Rank Change Name Total Votes 1 Martin Truex Jr Quite simply, Furniture Row Racing had the best strategy on Sunday. That’s why Truex took home the “Shake Weight” trophy. – Phil Allaway, Frontstretch

First-Place Votes: 6 60 2 Kyle Busch Most racecar drivers have the one that got away, but for Busch in 2017, it has been more like the 10 that got away. – Bryan Gable, Frontstretch

51 3 +2 Brad Keselowski Any driver who can recover from a spin in the Bus Stop and nearly win at Watkins Glen is worthy to be ranked high in this week’s power rankings. – Rob Tiongson, The Podium Finish

50 4 Kevin Harvick

Surprising that the biggest collision of the day was on pit road. Although it was enough to ruin Happy’s day. – Frank Velat, Frontstretch

44 5 -2 Kyle Larson

After that dismal weekend, Michigan is coming to the rescue just in the nick of time. Almost wonder if they engrave the trophy in advance. – Velat

38 6 Denny Hamlin That was one of the quietest top fives in recent memory. It was also the 125th of Hamlin’s Cup Series career. – Gable

36

7 +1 Jimmie Johnson

The playoffs are about to start. Will Johnson wake up this week or hit snooze for a few more races? – Michael Massie, Frontstretch

33 8 -1 Matt Kenseth He, Kasey Kahne and Kurt Busch should start their own racing series where drivers get their rides based on talent instead of daddy’s checkbook. – Massie

29 9 Daniel Suarez

If there were no stages, Suarez would be 10th in points. He’s quietly having an excellent rookie year. – Allaway

17 10 -1 Jamie McMurray On the flip side, look out, Jamie Mac is back! Might be singing the tunes of a Bobby Darin tune when he secures a playoff spot. – Tiongson

12



Others Receiving Votes: Clint Bowyer (12); Chase Elliott (12); Joey Logano (10); Ryan Blaney (9);

Who Voted: Bryan Gable, Frontstretch; Pete McCole, Auto Racing 1; Michael Massie, Frontstretch; Phil Allaway, Frontstretch; Frank Velat, Frontstretch; Rob Tiongson, The Podium Finish;