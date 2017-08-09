The Frontstretch 5: NASCAR Commercials We Can’t Unsee

1. He can come clean my house if he wants to, though.

I’m going to go with the Denny Hamlin Toyota spot from a few years back. Part disturbing, part hilarious but completely unforgettable. – Frank Velat

I’m pretty sure this one will be burned into my brain for the rest of my life. No time should be Denny Time. Ever. Gah. – Amy Henderson

2. Those horns, though…

It still amazes me Rusty Wallace didn’t get an Emmy for this performance. It shows how far the drivers (and wardrobe people) have come since this more innocent era of NASCAR advertising. – Matt McLaughlin

3. Admit it, you still hear this one in your NASCAR flashbacks.

While he hasn’t been seen at the track in a few years (because he was banned), Jeremy Mayfield had a great one-liner in his debut as pitchman for Dodge and its return to NASCAR after nearly 25 years in hiding. Of note, his date in the commercial is Candice Michelle, the original GoDaddy.com girl. Coincidental, as Dodge and GoDaddy are no longer in the sport. – Vito Pugliese

4. Who was crazy enough to let him have that thing anyway?

OK, this one’s not a commercial, but who thought this was a good idea? Tony Stewart with a flamethrower. – Dan Greene

5. Well, that escalated quickly…

Elliott Sadler picks on Kasey Kahne in the first installment, so Kahne gets his semi-violent revenge in the second. It’s always that one quiet guy you have to worry about. – Amy Henderson