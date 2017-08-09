Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
William Byron Docked Points, Crew Chief Suspended After Watkins Glen Penalty

Samarth Kanal August 9, 2017 Samarth Kanal, XFINITY, XFINITY News Leave a comment

William Byron and crew chief of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, David Elenz, have been docked 10 driver points and 10 owner points after the Zippo 200 XFINITY Series race at Watkins Glen International this weekend.

Elenz has also been fined $10,000 and suspended from the next two XFINITY Series races at Mid-Ohio and Bristol Motor Speedway as the No. 9 was found to have a rear ride height “outside NASCAR tolerances” post-race, according to the penalty report issued Wednesday (Aug 9).

Byron, who finished in 10th place at WGI, has been announced as driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from 2018 as Kasey Kahne’s replacement. Byron’s finish has been encumbered due to the post race inspection and L1 penalty.

The No. 28 of Dakoda Armstrong also failed post-race inspection at WGI, with crew chief Steven Lane and car chief Rick Markle suspended for the next three races at Mid-Ohio, Bristol and Road America. The “overall vehicle weight” on the JGL Racing Toyota was found to have been “affixed improperly”. Armstrong’s 21st place finish is unaffected.

