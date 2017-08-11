Matt Crafton, John Hunter Nemechek Lead Truck Practices at Michigan

The Camping World Truck Series held two 55-minute practices at Michigan International Speedway on Friday (Aug. 12).

Matt Crafton was the fastest in the first session with a speed of 187.744 miles per hour.

Rookies Chase Briscoe (187.125 mph) and Grant Enfinger (187.062 mph) took second and third place. Ryan Truex (186.095 mph) and Kyle Busch (185.955 mph) rounded out the top-five.

Twenty-five of the 30 entries posted a lap in the opening session.

In final practice, John Hunter Nemechek paced the field with a speed of 186.795 mph.

Johnny Sauter (186.669 mph) put his Chevrolet in second place, while Crafton (186.229 mph) slid down to third place in the second session. Darrell Wallace Jr. (185.835 mph), in his first CWTS race since 2014, was fourth quickest and Busch (185.711 mph) was fifth again.

Twenty-four trucks took to the track for the session, as Truex skipped the second practice for a driver appearance.

Cody Coughlin (182.676 mph) had what was believed to be an engine issue that forced the No. 13 Toyota to the garage for most of the session. The truck returned to the track once the crew figured out that the issue was that the Tundra had run out of fuel.

Qualifying for the race is scheduled for Saturday morning (Aug. 12) at 9:30 p.m./e.t. Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the event.

The engines fire for the LTI Printing 200 at 1 p.m./e.t. on Saturday, Aug. 12. The race can be found on FS1 and the Motor Racing Network.