2017 Frontstretch Cup: Pure Michigan 400 Predictions

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!

Think you can out-prognosticate our staff? Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!

How we roll:

Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring

+5 – Win

+3 – 2nd-5th

+1 – 6th-10th

0 – 11th-20th

-1 – 21st-30th

-2 – 31st-36th

-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: Pure Michigan 400

Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Race Winner Amy Henderson Martin Truex, Jr. Ryan Blaney Kyle Larson Corey Brewer Kevin Harvick Martin Truex, Jr. Chase Elliott Mark Howell Joey Logano Brad Keselowski Kevin Harvick Dustin Albino Brad Keselowski Chase Elliott Ryan Blaney Clayton Caldwell Kevin Harvick Brad Keselowski Kevin Harvick Davey Segal Brad Keselowski Kyle Larson Chase Elliott Bryan Gable Brad Keselowski Ryan Blaney Kyle Larson Jeff Wolfe Kyle Larson Chase Elliott Brad Keselowski Huston Ladner Brad Keselowski Kevin Harvick Ryan Blaney Michael Massie Brad Keselowski Ryan Blaney Brad Keselowski Samarth Kanal Brad Keselowski Chase Elliott Joey Logano Frank Velat Brad Keselowski Kyle Larson Chase Elliott Joseph Wolkin Brad Keselowski Chase Elliott Kyle Larson Greg Davis Brad Keselowski Brad Keselowski Martin Truex, Jr.



Results: I Love NY 355 at the Glen

Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Race Winner Winner Pick Finish Total Points Amy Henderson Kyle Busch Brad Keselowski Michael McDowell 12th 1 Corey Brewer Kyle Busch Kyle Busch AJ Allmendinger 9th 2 Mark Howell Brad Keselowski Joey Logano Joey Logano 24th -1 Dustin Albino Brad Keselowski Kyle Busch Denny Hamlin 4th 3 Clayton Caldwell Kyle Busch Kevin Harvick AJ Allmendinger 9th 2 Davey Segal Martin Truex, Jr. Kyle Busch Martin Truex, Jr. 1st 5 Bryan Gable Kyle Busch Kyle Busch Brad Keselowski 15th 1 Jeff Wolfe Kyle Larson AJ Allmendinger Clint Bowyer 5th 3 Huston Ladner AJ Allmendinger Kurt Busch Joey Logano 24th -1 Michael Massie Kyle Busch Brad Keselowski Joey Logano 24th 0 Vito Pugliese Brad Keselowski AJ Allmendinger Jamie McMurray 14th 0 Samarth Kanal Brad Keselowski Joey Logano Joey Logano 24th -1 Frank Velat Brad Keselowski AJ Allmendinger Joey Logano 24th -1

Standings