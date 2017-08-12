2017 Frontstretch Cup: Pure Michigan 400 Predictions

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!
Think you can out-prognosticate our staff? Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!
How we roll:
Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:
Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th
This week’s predictions: Pure Michigan 400
|Writer
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Race Winner
|Amy Henderson
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Ryan Blaney
|Kyle Larson
|Corey Brewer
|Kevin Harvick
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Chase Elliott
|Mark Howell
|Joey Logano
|Brad Keselowski
|Kevin Harvick
|Dustin Albino
|Brad Keselowski
|Chase Elliott
|Ryan Blaney
|Clayton Caldwell
|Kevin Harvick
|Brad Keselowski
|Kevin Harvick
|Davey Segal
|Brad Keselowski
|Kyle Larson
|Chase Elliott
|Bryan Gable
|Brad Keselowski
|Ryan Blaney
|Kyle Larson
|Jeff Wolfe
|Kyle Larson
|Chase Elliott
|Brad Keselowski
|Huston Ladner
|Brad Keselowski
|Kevin Harvick
|Ryan Blaney
|Michael Massie
|Brad Keselowski
|Ryan Blaney
|Brad Keselowski
|Samarth Kanal
|Brad Keselowski
|Chase Elliott
|Joey Logano
|Frank Velat
|Brad Keselowski
|Kyle Larson
|Chase Elliott
|Joseph Wolkin
|Brad Keselowski
|Chase Elliott
|Kyle Larson
|Greg Davis
|Brad Keselowski
|Brad Keselowski
|Martin Truex, Jr.
Results: I Love NY 355 at the Glen
|Writer
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Race Winner
|Winner Pick Finish
|Total Points
|Amy Henderson
|Kyle Busch
|Brad Keselowski
|Michael McDowell
|12th
|1
|Corey Brewer
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch
|AJ Allmendinger
|9th
|2
|Mark Howell
|Brad Keselowski
|Joey Logano
|Joey Logano
|24th
|-1
|Dustin Albino
|Brad Keselowski
|Kyle Busch
|Denny Hamlin
|4th
|3
|Clayton Caldwell
|Kyle Busch
|Kevin Harvick
|AJ Allmendinger
|9th
|2
|Davey Segal
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|1st
|5
|Bryan Gable
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch
|Brad Keselowski
|15th
|1
|Jeff Wolfe
|Kyle Larson
|AJ Allmendinger
|Clint Bowyer
|5th
|3
|Huston Ladner
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kurt Busch
|Joey Logano
|24th
|-1
|Michael Massie
|Kyle Busch
|Brad Keselowski
|Joey Logano
|24th
|0
|Vito Pugliese
|Brad Keselowski
|AJ Allmendinger
|Jamie McMurray
|14th
|0
|Samarth Kanal
|Brad Keselowski
|Joey Logano
|Joey Logano
|24th
|-1
|Frank Velat
|Brad Keselowski
|AJ Allmendinger
|Joey Logano
|24th
|-1
Standings
|Writer
|Points
|Behind
|Starts
|Wins
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Corey Brewer
|38
|—
|22
|1
|8
|12
|Mark Howell
|33
|-5
|22
|0
|10
|14
|Huston Ladner
|33
|-5
|22
|2
|8
|10
|Amy Henderson
|33
|-5
|22
|1
|9
|13
|Davey Segal
|31
|-7
|22
|3
|9
|11
|Dustin Albino
|30
|-8
|22
|1
|9
|13
|Clayton Caldwell
|27
|-11
|22
|1
|6
|11
|Michael Massie
|26
|-12
|20
|3
|5
|8
|Frank Velat
|25
|-13
|16
|2
|7
|8
|Dan Greene
|25
|-13
|18
|1
|7
|10
|Joseph Wolkin
|23
|-15
|18
|0
|6
|10
|Jeff Wolfe
|23
|-15
|20
|2
|7
|9
|Bryan Gable
|21
|-17
|19
|1
|4
|11
|Vito Pugliese
|19
|-19
|16
|2
|3
|8
|John Douglas
|17
|-21
|7
|0
|5
|5
|Matteo Marcheschi
|12
|-26
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Greg Davis
|6
|-32
|11
|0
|3
|6
|John Haverlin
|5
|-33
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Michael Finley
|3
|-35
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Samarth Kanal
|0
|-38
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Phil Allaway
|0
|-38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zach Catanzareti
|-1
|-39
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tom Bowles
|-2
|-40
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Danny Peters
|-3
|-41
|1
|0
|0
|0