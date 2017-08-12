Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
2017 Frontstretch Cup: Pure Michigan 400 Predictions

Frontstretch Staff August 12, 2017

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!
Think you can out-prognosticate our staff?  Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!
How we roll:
Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race.  We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct.  Overall race points remain the same:
Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: Pure Michigan 400

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race Winner
Amy HendersonMartin Truex, Jr.Ryan BlaneyKyle Larson
Corey BrewerKevin HarvickMartin Truex, Jr.Chase Elliott
Mark HowellJoey LoganoBrad KeselowskiKevin Harvick
Dustin AlbinoBrad KeselowskiChase ElliottRyan Blaney
Clayton CaldwellKevin HarvickBrad KeselowskiKevin Harvick
Davey SegalBrad KeselowskiKyle LarsonChase Elliott
Bryan GableBrad KeselowskiRyan BlaneyKyle Larson
Jeff WolfeKyle LarsonChase ElliottBrad Keselowski
Huston LadnerBrad KeselowskiKevin HarvickRyan Blaney
Michael MassieBrad KeselowskiRyan BlaneyBrad Keselowski
Samarth KanalBrad KeselowskiChase ElliottJoey Logano
Frank VelatBrad KeselowskiKyle LarsonChase Elliott
Joseph WolkinBrad KeselowskiChase ElliottKyle Larson
Greg DavisBrad KeselowskiBrad KeselowskiMartin Truex, Jr.

 
Results: I Love NY 355 at the Glen

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race WinnerWinner Pick FinishTotal Points
Amy HendersonKyle BuschBrad KeselowskiMichael McDowell12th1
Corey BrewerKyle BuschKyle BuschAJ Allmendinger9th2
Mark HowellBrad KeselowskiJoey LoganoJoey Logano24th-1
Dustin AlbinoBrad KeselowskiKyle BuschDenny Hamlin4th3
Clayton CaldwellKyle BuschKevin HarvickAJ Allmendinger9th2
Davey SegalMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle BuschMartin Truex, Jr.1st5
Bryan GableKyle BuschKyle BuschBrad Keselowski15th1
Jeff WolfeKyle LarsonAJ AllmendingerClint Bowyer5th3
Huston LadnerAJ AllmendingerKurt BuschJoey Logano24th-1
Michael MassieKyle BuschBrad KeselowskiJoey Logano24th0
Vito PuglieseBrad KeselowskiAJ AllmendingerJamie McMurray14th0
Samarth KanalBrad KeselowskiJoey LoganoJoey Logano24th-1
Frank VelatBrad KeselowskiAJ AllmendingerJoey Logano24th-1

 

Standings

 WriterPointsBehindStartsWinsTop 5Top 10
Corey Brewer38221812
Mark Howell33-52201014
Huston Ladner33-5222810
Amy Henderson33-5221913
Davey Segal31-7223911
Dustin Albino30-8221913
Clayton Caldwell27-11221611
Michael Massie26-1220358
Frank Velat25-1316278
Dan Greene25-13181710
Joseph Wolkin23-15180610
Jeff Wolfe23-1520279
Bryan Gable21-17191411
Vito Pugliese19-1916238
John Douglas17-217055
Matteo Marcheschi12-264222
Greg Davis6-3211036
John Haverlin5-332111
Michael Finley3-353011
Samarth Kanal0-382001
Phil Allaway0-381000
Zach Catanzareti-1-392000
Tom Bowles-2-402000
Danny Peters-3-411000

 

 

