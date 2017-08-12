Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski Lead Cup Practices at Michigan

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series held a pair of practices for the Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday morning (Aug. 12).

Kyle Larson, winner of the past two races at MIS, was the fastest in the first session, posting a speed of 202.532 miles per hour.

Pole sitter for the race, Michigan native Brad Keselowski (202.332 mph) finished the practice in second place. Jimmie Johnson (202.310 mph) came in third place and Ryan Blaney (202.003 mph), who was the fastest in the first practice on Friday, Aug. 11, was fourth.

Chase Elliott (201.884 mph), who has finished second in all three of his Michigan starts, rounded out the top-five.

Camping World Truck Series regular Christopher Bell got his first MENCS action during the first session. Bell is the relief driver for Denny Hamlin this week, as Hamlin’s pregnant girlfriend Jordan Fish could go into labor any minute.

Joe Gibbs Racing wanted Bell to get a few laps in the No. 11 should he be needed in Sunday’s race.

No one was faster than Keselowski in the final practice session, who turned a speed of 200.865 mph.

Martin Truex Jr. (200.172 mph) improved to second place in the session and Joey Logano (199.734 mph) was third. Blaney (199.673 mph) was fourth in the second session as well and Kyle Busch (199.529 mph) took fifth place.

The second session was filled with incidents. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kasey Kahne each slapped the wall, while Johnson spun out and slammed into the wall before he even completed a lap.

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Johnson and Kahne will have to go to backup cars and give up their starting positions.

The green flag will wave for the Pure Michigan 400 at 3:18 p.m./e.t. on Sunday, Aug. 13. NBC Sports Network and the Motor Racing Network will broadcast the event.