Matt DiBenedetto Signs Extension with Go Fas Racing

“The most improved team in the garage,” as Go Fas Racing general manager Mason St. Hilaire deemed his race team, has signed an extension with driver Matt DiBenedetto.

In the Deadline Room of the Media Center at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday morning (Aug. 12), Dibenedetto and St. Hilaire announced the extension through the 2018 season.

“Having a job, and a ride and stability is the best thing in the world,” DiBenedetto said. “Mason and [team owner] Archie [St. Hilaire] are a pleasure to work for.”

Gene Nead will return as the crew chief for the No. 32 team and all of the 2017 sponsors will adorn the car once again.

St. Hilaire said that the team will stick with Ford as the manufacturer.

DiBenedetto is currently in his first season with the team, and neither has ever been better during their histories in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The third-year driver has two top 10s in a season for the first time in his career. GFR had never had a top 10 prior to this season.

According to DiBenedetto, the team has exceeded his original expectations.

“When you bring in two guys [DiBenedetto and Nead] that work so well together and want to be better, it elevates everybody,” St. Hilaire said.

DiBenedetto said there were a lot of growing pains in the beginning with the team, but “the longer we go along, the more that we’re prepared and keep bringing better cars to the racetrack,” DiBenedetto said.