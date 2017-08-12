Peter Kox Claims Pole for Utah Sprint-X Race No. 1

On Saturday afternoon, RealTime Racing’s Peter Kox claimed his first career Pirelli World Challenge pole at Utah Motorsports Campus. Kox’s lap of 107.993 seconds (101.603 mph) was four-hundredths of a second faster than TR3 Racing’s Ferrari for Daniel Mancinelli.

Patrick Long qualified the No. 58 Porsche 911 GT3 R in third, followed by Ryan Eversley in the No. 43 Acura. Ricky Taylor in the No. 3 Cadillac will start fifth in class.

In GT Pro-Am, the Always Evolving Racing/AIM Autosport Nissan of Frankie Montecalvo was fastest in qualifying and 10th overall. The lap of 108.935 seconds (100.725 mph) was three-tenths of a second faster than Wright Motorsports’ Michael Schein. GMG Racing’s James Sofronas will start third in Pro-Am, followed by Absolute Racing’s Andrew Kim. Black Swan Racing’s Tim Pappas will start fifth in class.

GT Am-Am sees R. Ferri Motorsport’s Kris Wilson win the class pole in his Ferrari 458 GT3. Wilson’s lap of 110.791 seconds (99.037 mph) was seven-tenths of a second faster than NGT Motorsport’s Jonathan Ziegelman.

Dream Racing Motorsports’ Yuki Harata won the GT Cup pole with a lap of 114.914 seconds (95.484 mph). That lap was nearly three-quarters of a second faster than Tool Racing’s Erich Joiner. In GTS, NOLAsport’s Matt Travis claimed the pole with a lap of 120.064 seconds (91.388 mph). The lap would have only been good enough for 10th in GTS sprint qualifying. Travis’ lap was 1.3 seconds faster than Ari Balogh in the Stephen Cameron Racing BMW.

Results of Pirelli World Challenge Sprint-X Utah Race No. 1 GT Qualifying

Results of Pirelli World Challenge Sprint-X Utah Race No. 1 GT Cup/GTS Qualifying

Pirelli World Challenge Sprint-X Race No. 1 at Utah Motorsports Campus is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. EDT. The race will be streamed live at World-Challenge.com and on the subscription service Motor Trend OnDemand.