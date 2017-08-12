Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / News / Peter Kox Claims Pole for Utah Sprint-X Race No. 1
(Photo: Phil Allaway)

Peter Kox Claims Pole for Utah Sprint-X Race No. 1

Phil Allaway August 12, 2017 News, Phil Allaway, PWC, Sports Cars Leave a comment

On Saturday afternoon, RealTime Racing’s Peter Kox claimed his first career Pirelli World Challenge pole at Utah Motorsports Campus.  Kox’s lap of 107.993 seconds (101.603 mph) was four-hundredths of a second faster than TR3 Racing’s Ferrari for Daniel Mancinelli.

Patrick Long qualified the No. 58 Porsche 911 GT3 R in third, followed by Ryan Eversley in the No. 43 Acura.  Ricky Taylor in the No. 3 Cadillac will start fifth in class.

In GT Pro-Am, the Always Evolving Racing/AIM Autosport Nissan of Frankie Montecalvo was fastest in qualifying and 10th overall.  The lap of 108.935 seconds (100.725 mph) was three-tenths of a second faster than Wright Motorsports’ Michael Schein.  GMG Racing’s James Sofronas will start third in Pro-Am, followed by Absolute Racing’s Andrew Kim.  Black Swan Racing’s Tim Pappas will start fifth in class.

GT Am-Am sees R. Ferri Motorsport’s Kris Wilson win the class pole in his Ferrari 458 GT3.  Wilson’s lap of 110.791 seconds (99.037 mph) was seven-tenths of a second faster than NGT Motorsport’s Jonathan Ziegelman.

Dream Racing Motorsports’ Yuki Harata won the GT Cup pole with a lap of 114.914 seconds (95.484 mph).  That lap was nearly three-quarters of a second faster than Tool Racing’s Erich Joiner.  In GTS, NOLAsport’s Matt Travis claimed the pole with a lap of 120.064 seconds (91.388 mph).  The lap would have only been good enough for 10th in GTS sprint qualifying.  Travis’ lap was 1.3 seconds faster than Ari Balogh in the Stephen Cameron Racing BMW.

Results of Pirelli World Challenge Sprint-X Utah Race No. 1 GT Qualifying

Results of Pirelli World Challenge Sprint-X Utah Race No. 1 GT Cup/GTS Qualifying

Pirelli World Challenge Sprint-X Race No. 1 at Utah Motorsports Campus is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. EDT. The race will be streamed live at World-Challenge.com and on the subscription service Motor Trend OnDemand.

Tags

About Phil Allaway

Phil Allaway
Phil Allaway has three primary roles at Frontstretch. He's the Manager of the site's FREE e-mail Newsletter that publishes Monday-Friday and occasionally on weekends. He keeps TV broadcasters honest with weekly editions of Couch Potato Tuesday and serves as the site's Sports Car racing Editor.Outside of Frontstretch, Phil is the Press Officer for Lebanon Valley Speedway in West Lebanon, N.Y. He covers all the action on the high-banked dirt track from regular DIRTcar Modified racing to occasional visits from touring series such as Tony Stewart's Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions.

Check Also

Sam Hornish Jr. Quickest in Sole XFINITY Mid-Ohio Practice

On Saturday morning, Team Penske’s Sam Hornish Jr. was fastest in the sole practice session …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.